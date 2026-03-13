Victor Osimhen has not completed his first season as a permanent Galatasaray star, and other clubs remain interested

Most top European clubs watched as Galatasaray paid €75 million to sign the Super Eagles star permanently from Napoli

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among the top clubs reportedly interested in signing him

Victor Osimhen is halfway into his first season as a permanent Galatasaray player, and top European clubs are all over him to sign him away from Turkey.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray before signing for the Turkish club permanently for a club and league record of €75 million.

The Super Eagles forward has not hit the heights he hit during his loan spell due to injury and AFCON 2025, but he continues to be the club’s driving force.

He has 18 goals this season and has helped the club to the verge of a fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title and a UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

These performances have alerted top European clubs to what they missed out on and are circling around him to poach him away from Galatasaray.

Legit.ng looks at the clubs reported to be interested in the Nigerian forward.

Clubs interested in Osimhen

1. Barcelona

Barcelona are one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Spanish La Liga giant sees the Super Eagles forward as the striker capable of replacing the Polish and leading their attack, though the cost of the transfer and his salary could stop the deal from happening.

2. Bayern Munich

The German Bundesliga champions are preparing for Harry Kane’s potential departure when his contract expires in the summer of 2027 and have identified Osimhen as the striker fit to replace the Englishman.

According to reports in Turkey, the Bavarian giants have submitted an offer of €115 million to Galatasaray, but it is believed that only an offer in the region of €150 million will convince the Turkish club to let go of their striker.

3. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid recently signed Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman from Atalanta and are reportedly keen to have him reunited with his compatriot Osimhen at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos are also braced for the potential departure of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez, who has been linked with a return to England, with Chelsea among the clubs interested in his services.

4. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG were the first top European club to attempt to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer of 2024 and walked away when they could not reach an agreement over a fee with Napoli.

The French champions are rumoured to be returning to the table with a bid of €120 million, a similar amount to what they offered to Napoli, which was rejected in 2024.

5. Arsenal

According to a report by Fanatik, Arsenal, who have previously shown interest in signing Osimhen, are now assessing the striker once again, despite signing Viktor Gyokeres last summer. The Gunners reportedly view the Nigerian as the superior player and will position themselves in case there is an opening.

6. Manchester United

According to Sportsboom, the Red Devils are one of the clubs that have recently expressed interest in signing Osimhen from Galatasaray, having previously passed on the opportunity to sign him in 2023.

Why Man Utd didn't sign Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that former first-team coach Benni McCarthy revealed why Manchester United did not sign Victor Osimhen in 2023.

The South African football legend claimed that the club opted out of the deal as the striker would be involved at AFCON and signed Rasmus Hojlund instead.

