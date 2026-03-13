Meet David Goggins' dad and mom, and the childhood that shaped the Navy SEAL

David Goggins’ dad, Trunnis Goggins Sr., was a businessman in Buffalo, New York, who owned a roller-skating rink and involved his family in running it. He was a strict disciplinarian, and the difficult home environment eventually led his wife to leave with the children. Although he passed away in 2013, his influence played a significant role in shaping David Goggins’ life and resilience.

Trunnis Goggins Sr. was born on 19 January 1934 and grew up in Cold Spring, New York, alongside 11 siblings.

He worked several jobs before eventually establishing a roller-skating rink called Skateland , where the family spent long hours working together.

, where the family spent long hours working together. Known as a strict disciplinarian, he created a harsh and fear-filled environment at home , which ultimately led his wife, Jackie Goggins, to leave with their youngest son, David Goggins.

, which ultimately led his wife, Jackie Goggins, to leave with their youngest son, David Goggins. David Goggins’ father passed away on 5 November 2013 after a long illness.

Profile summary

Full name Trunnis Goggins Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 19 January 1934 Date of death 5 November 2013 (79 years old) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Buffalo, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 11 Partner Jennifer Kish Children 6 School Fosdick-Masten Park High School Profession Businessman

Who was David Goggins’ dad?

Trunnis Goggins Sr. was the father of David Goggins and a self-made businessman based in Buffalo, New York. He was born on 19 January 1934 and grew up in Cold Spring before later moving to the Buffalo area. The American businessman was one of 12 children in his family and attended Fosdick-Masten Park High School.

Trunnis reportedly began working at the age of nine as a shoeshiner. As a teenager, he worked in a chicken factory on Jefferson Avenue and spent his spare time changing tires at a local auto repair shop.

In his early 20s, he worked as a truck driver, first delivering chickens for processing and later transporting Coca-Cola. He also pursued several business ventures out of state before eventually opening a roller-skating rink called Skateland in the early 1960s at 1300 Main Street, where he built a thriving business that supported him for much of his life.

Inside David Goggins’ tough childhood

Trunnis Goggins Sr. involved his family in running his business, where they spent most evenings working long hours. By the time he was six years old, David was already working night shifts at the rink, helping with tasks such as organising skating shoes and assisting customers.

The family often stayed at the rink until midnight, and the demanding routine left him exhausted and struggling in school the next day. According to David Goggins’ memoir Can't Hurt Me, life at home was extremely difficult.

His father was strict and often harsh, creating a fear-filled atmosphere in the household. These experiences deeply affected David and contributed to the emotional stress he carried during his early years.

The courage of David Goggins’ mom

Eventually, the situation became unbearable for his mother, Jackie Goggins, who decided to leave the household with her children in search of safety and stability. Realising the harm the family environment was causing, she planned an escape from her husband and relocated with David to Brazil, Indiana to start a new life.

The transition was not easy, as moving to a small town meant beginning again financially and socially. Despite the challenges, Jackie worked hard to support her children and provide a safer environment for them. However, the move also brought emotional challenges. David Goggins’ brother, Trunnis Goggins Jr., chose to remain in Buffalo with their father, meaning the siblings grew up apart.

How David Goggins’ difficult childhood shaped his life

Even after leaving Buffalo, life remained challenging for David. He attended a small Catholic school, where he struggled academically and was later diagnosed with a learning disability caused partly by gaps in his early education.

The trauma and stress from his childhood also contributed to a speech impediment and severe social anxiety. However, these hardships gradually helped build the mental resilience that would later define his life.

As an adult, David Goggins transformed himself into one of the toughest endurance athletes in the world. He joined the U.S. military and became a Navy SEAL, completing one of the most demanding training programmes in the world.

Beyond the military, he gained recognition for competing in extreme endurance races such as the San Diego One Day Ultramarathon, the Las Vegas Marathon, and the gruelling Badwater 135. He later shared his story in the bestselling memoir Can't Hurt Me and his follow-up book Never Finished, explaining how his difficult childhood shaped his relentless drive and mental toughness philosophy.

What happened to Trunnis Goggins Sr.?

After parting ways with Jackie Goggins, Trunnis Goggins Sr. found love again and married Susan A. Greene. In addition to his two sons, he was the father of four daughters: Terasa Gipson, Salina Lebris, Anita Goggins, and Marina White. He passed away on 5 November 2013 at the age of 79 at Buffalo General Medical Center following a long illness.

FAQs

David Goggins’ dad, Trunnis Goggins, played a significant role in shaping his difficult childhood. His strict discipline, together with his mother's protective actions, helped shape the man David later became. These early hardships fuelled his determination to become a Navy SEAL and an endurance legend, and today he inspires many people with his message of resilience and hope.

