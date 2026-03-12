A Nigerian mother shared an emotional testimony about how her twin children narrowly escaped tragedy during a school building collapse in Lagos

The incident occurred at a school building in the Ogba area after residents noticed warning signs and raised alarm

The woman later thanked God in church, describing how her children left the building moments before disaster struck

A Nigerian woman has shared an emotional testimony about how her twin children narrowly escaped death during the collapse of a school building in Ogba, Lagos.

The woman narrated her experience during a church testimony, explaining that her children were inside the school when the structure suddenly collapsed on Monday, March 9, 2026.

A mother speaks on how her twin kids escaped the school building collapse in Ogba. Photo credit: @woleoladiyunofficial/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The incident occurred at a building housing Yemco Nursery, Primary and Comprehensive College in the Aguda area of Ogba, in Lagos. The four-storey building reportedly collapsed shortly after students and staff were evacuated from the premises.

How the Ogba school building collapsed

The building was located at 11 Adu Street, behind County Hospital in the Ogba area. Residents and staff reportedly noticed signs that the building was about to give way. Many residents could hear some loud rumbling sounds with visible cracks on the walls.

Concerned individuals in the area raised the alarm, instructing teachers and school officials to quickly evacuate students, staff members, and other occupants.

A mother shares a testimony about how her twin children narrowly escaped during a school building collapse in Lagos. Photo credit: @woleoladiyunofficial/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The structure reportedly collapsed about three minutes after the final occupants had been rushed out of the building.

Although there were no fatalities, some students reportedly sustained minor injuries during the panic and stampede that followed the emergency evacuation. The injured students are currently receiving treatments at nearby hospitals.

Mother recounts how twins escaped building collapse

While giving her testimony in church, the woman said her twin children were inside their classroom when the evacuation was happening.

According to her, the twins were initially unaware of what was happening outside the building until one of them noticed that the school compound had suddenly become empty.

She explained that the children peeped through the window and saw people gathered outside. Seeing this made them quickly run out of the building to join their colleagues.

The woman said the building collapsed just moments after the children left the structure.

“It was not even up to two minutes when the school collapsed,” she said while recounting the story.

Woman thanks God for saving her children

During the testimony, the mother appreciated God for saving their lives from untimely death.

Speaking partly in Yoruba, she thanked God for not allowing tragedy to strike her family.

“Olorun o se je ki ifi beji pa mi l’odun ayemi,” she said, meaning, “God did not allow me to lose my twins in my lifetime.”

Watch her emotional testimony in the video below:

Students narrate school building escape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that students of Yemco Nursery, Primary and Comprehensive College have recounted panic after part of a classroom block collapsed in the Ogba area of Lagos.

One of the students, Emmanuel, said he heard an unusual sound moments before the structure fell.

Another student, 14 year old Blessing, said fear spread quickly among her peers as visibility dropped due to the dust.

