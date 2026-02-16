Fred Armisen's wife and dating history from Elisabeth Moss to now

Fred Armisen's wife, Riki Lindhome, is an actress and comedian. Before Riki, the American comedian was married to Elisabeth Moss and Sally Timms. Fred has also been linked to other women, including Natasha Lyonne, Abby Elliot, and Petra Haden.

Fred Armisen at Barclays Center in New York City (L). Fred Armisen and Riki Lindhome at at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 05, 2025 (R). Photo: Noam Galai, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fred Armisen's dating history spans high-profile romances and three marriages .

and . The comedian married Riki Lindhome in a secret courthouse wedding in 2022 .

. Armisen was married to Elisabeth Moss from 2009 to 2011 and Sally Timms from 1998 to 2004.

The comedian dated Natasha Lyonne for eight years from 2014 to 2022.

Real name Fereydun Robert Armisen Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1966 (age 59 years) Age 59 years old as of February 2026 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Hattiesburg, Mississippi, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Hildegardt Mirabal Father Fereydun Armisen Marital status Married Spouse Riki Lindhome Children 1 School Valley Stream Central High School College School of Visual Arts Profession Comedian and actor Net worth $8 million

Meet Fred Armisen's wife

Fred Armisen's wife is Riki​ Lindhome, an accomplished American actress and comedian. The couple got married in a secret courthouse wedding on 1 June 2022.

Fred Armisen (R) and his wife, Riki Lindhome (L), at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, held at the Kia Forum on May 31, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Though Riki Lindhome and Fred Armisen were friends for 15 years, running in comedy circles, sparks did not fly until they filmed the Netflix series Wednesday in 2020, where both appeared. In the show, Armisen played Uncle Fester while Lindhome played Dr. Kinbott.

Lindhome later told People she was initially in denial about her feelings because she was in the process of becoming a mum. She revealed:

I could tell I was having feelings, but then I was like, 'Well, I can’t say anything because I’m about to have a baby'.

Their son, Keaton, was born via surrogacy on 1 March 2022. While Armisen is raising Keaton as his own, Lindhome clarified in 2025 that he was conceived via a donor before their relationship turned romantic.

Fred Armisen's dating history

Before settling down with Riki Kindhome, the American comedian had been linked to several women, including two failed marriages. Below is a detailed look at Fred Armisen's dating history.

Natasha Lyo⁠nne (2014–2022)

Natasha Lyonne on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Photo: Jason Armond

Source: Getty Images

Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne dated for 8 years, starting in 2014. The couple was introduced by their mutual friend Maya Rudolph.

Armisen and Lyonne became a favourite couple in the indie comedy world, often seen together at award shows and posting photos online. They also supported each other's projects, including her hit show Russian Doll and his work on Portlandia.

Natasha confirmed that the two had split in 2022. She told Vanity Fair that the breakup came down to a lifestyle difference. The breaking point came when Natasha wanted a swimming pool, and Fred was not on board.

Abby Elliott (​2010–2011⁠)

Abby Elliott at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on 14 September 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Fred Armisen and Abby Elliott had a brief romance that began in 2010, right after the comedian broke up with Elizabeth Moss. At the time, they were co-stars on SNL, and their 20-year age gap turned heads in the tabloids. Armisen was 44, while Elliott was 24.

Armisen and Elliott broke up amicably in September 2011. According to CBS News, the couple was spending a lot of time apart doing projects in the months leading up to the split.

He was away all summer filming in Portland, and she was on location somewhere else. They spent a lot of time apart, and they started to grow apart.

Elisabeth M‌oss (2009‍–2011)

American actress Elisabeth Moss attends the Apple TV Press Day in Santa Monica, California, on February 3, 2026. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen got married on 25 October 2009 after meeting on Saturday Night Live in 2008. Their marriage lasted only eight months, as they separated on 26 June 2010.

Elisabeth Moss is an American actress, director, and film producer. She is best known for AMC series Mad Men (2007), Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale (2017).

Armisen and Moss' divorce was finalised on 13 May 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. In 2012, the Invisible Man star later opened up their relationship, telling Page Six.

One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, 'He's so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.' To me, that sums it up.

Fred also admitted to being a "terrible husband" during their marriage. According to E! News, he said:

I think I was a terrible husband. I think I'm a terrible boyfriend.

Pe​tra Haden (2007–2008)

Petra Haden and The Decemberists perform at the 9:30 Club on October 2, 2005 in Washington, DC. Photo: Al Pereira

Source: Getty Images

Fred Armisen and Petra Haden dated for about a year, from September 2017 to September 2008. The pair shared a bond over their love of music. Harden is an American singer and violinist who has worked with bands like That Dog, and Armisen is a former punk drummer.

Fred Armisen and Petra Haden ended things amicably and have maintained a work friendship over the years. In 2013, Armisen was spotted buying Harden's album Petra Goes to the Movies, praising her unique a cappella style.

Martha Plimpt‌on (2005–2006)

Martha Plimpton at the HBO Original drama series "TASK" New York Premiere held at Perelman Performing Arts Center on September 04, 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Fred Armisen and Martha Plimpton dated from October 2005 to October 2006. The two are reportedly connected within New York comedy and acting circles. Armisen and Plimpton were occasionally seen at industry events, including the Broadway opening of Shining City and Saturday Night Live. The pair split in late 2006 with no public drama.

Sally Timms (1998–2004)

Sally Timms performing live at All Tomorrows Parties at Butlins Holiday Centre in Minehead. 28th April 2007.; Job: 21943 Ref: EWT - World Rights Only Photo: Edd Westmacott

Source: Getty Images

Long before he was a household name on SNL, Fred Armisen was married to British singer Sally Timms. The two met in the mid-90s in the Chicago music scene, when he was a drummer, and she was with her pop-punk band The Mekons. Armisen and Timms got married in 1998 and were together for 6 years.

Fred and Sally called it quits in 2004, around the time when the comedian's career was taking off. The breakup was amicable, and Armisen moved to New York while Timms stayed in Chicago.

FAQs

Who is​ Fred armi‌s‌en? He is an American comedian, actor, writer and former who gained fame as a cast member of Saturday Night Live.‌ Who i‌s Fred Armisen's first wife? Armisen's‍ fir⁠st wife w​a⁠s​ S‍a‍lly Tim‌ms,​ a British singer-songw‍riter wi‌th The Mekons, married f‍rom⁠ 1998 to 2004. Are Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein married? Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein are not married and have never been married. The two worked together on Portlandia from 2011 to 2018. Are Natasha Lyon‌ne an‌d Fred Ar​misen still together? Natasha and Armisen are no longer together. They dated for eight years from 2014 to 2022. Is Fred Armisen married? The comedian has been married to his third wife, Riki Lindhome, since June 2022. How did Riki Lindhome and Fred Armisen meet? The two were friends for 15 years before connecting on the set of Wednesday in 2020. How long was Fred Armisen married to Elisabeth Moss? He was married to Elisabeth Mo‍ss‍ for⁠ les‍s‍ than two years, fr​om 25 October​ 2009 to May 2011​.

Fred Armisen's wife, Riki Lindhome, is an actress and comedian who has provided her family with a serene chapter that flourishes away from teh public eye. Armisen has navigated two divorces and high-profile relationships with celebrities like Elisabeth Moss and Natasha Lyonne.

