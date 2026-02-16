Fred Armisen's wife and dating history from Elisabeth Moss to now
Fred Armisen's wife, Riki Lindhome, is an actress and comedian. Before Riki, the American comedian was married to Elisabeth Moss and Sally Timms. Fred has also been linked to other women, including Natasha Lyonne, Abby Elliot, and Petra Haden.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Fred Armisen's dating history spans high-profile romances and three marriages.
- The comedian married Riki Lindhome in a secret courthouse wedding in 2022.
- Armisen was married to Elisabeth Moss from 2009 to 2011 and Sally Timms from 1998 to 2004.
- The comedian dated Natasha Lyonne for eight years from 2014 to 2022.
Profile summary
Real name
Fereydun Robert Armisen
Gender
Male
Date of birth
4 December 1966 (age 59 years)
Age
59 years old as of February 2026
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Place of birth
Hattiesburg, Mississippi, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
175
Weight in pounds
150
Weight in kilograms
68
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Dark brown
Mother
Hildegardt Mirabal
Father
Fereydun Armisen
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Riki Lindhome
Children
1
School
Valley Stream Central High School
College
School of Visual Arts
Profession
Comedian and actor
Net worth
$8 million
Meet Fred Armisen's wife
Fred Armisen's wife is Riki Lindhome, an accomplished American actress and comedian. The couple got married in a secret courthouse wedding on 1 June 2022.
Though Riki Lindhome and Fred Armisen were friends for 15 years, running in comedy circles, sparks did not fly until they filmed the Netflix series Wednesday in 2020, where both appeared. In the show, Armisen played Uncle Fester while Lindhome played Dr. Kinbott.
Lindhome later told People she was initially in denial about her feelings because she was in the process of becoming a mum. She revealed:
I could tell I was having feelings, but then I was like, 'Well, I can’t say anything because I’m about to have a baby'.
Their son, Keaton, was born via surrogacy on 1 March 2022. While Armisen is raising Keaton as his own, Lindhome clarified in 2025 that he was conceived via a donor before their relationship turned romantic.
Fred Armisen's dating history
Before settling down with Riki Kindhome, the American comedian had been linked to several women, including two failed marriages. Below is a detailed look at Fred Armisen's dating history.
Natasha Lyonne (2014–2022)
Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne dated for 8 years, starting in 2014. The couple was introduced by their mutual friend Maya Rudolph.
Armisen and Lyonne became a favourite couple in the indie comedy world, often seen together at award shows and posting photos online. They also supported each other's projects, including her hit show Russian Doll and his work on Portlandia.
Natasha confirmed that the two had split in 2022. She told Vanity Fair that the breakup came down to a lifestyle difference. The breaking point came when Natasha wanted a swimming pool, and Fred was not on board.
Abby Elliott (2010–2011)
Fred Armisen and Abby Elliott had a brief romance that began in 2010, right after the comedian broke up with Elizabeth Moss. At the time, they were co-stars on SNL, and their 20-year age gap turned heads in the tabloids. Armisen was 44, while Elliott was 24.
Armisen and Elliott broke up amicably in September 2011. According to CBS News, the couple was spending a lot of time apart doing projects in the months leading up to the split.
He was away all summer filming in Portland, and she was on location somewhere else. They spent a lot of time apart, and they started to grow apart.
Elisabeth Moss (2009–2011)
Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen got married on 25 October 2009 after meeting on Saturday Night Live in 2008. Their marriage lasted only eight months, as they separated on 26 June 2010.
Elisabeth Moss is an American actress, director, and film producer. She is best known for AMC series Mad Men (2007), Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale (2017).
Armisen and Moss' divorce was finalised on 13 May 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. In 2012, the Invisible Man star later opened up their relationship, telling Page Six.
One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, 'He's so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.' To me, that sums it up.
Fred also admitted to being a "terrible husband" during their marriage. According to E! News, he said:
I think I was a terrible husband. I think I'm a terrible boyfriend.
Petra Haden (2007–2008)
Fred Armisen and Petra Haden dated for about a year, from September 2017 to September 2008. The pair shared a bond over their love of music. Harden is an American singer and violinist who has worked with bands like That Dog, and Armisen is a former punk drummer.
Fred Armisen and Petra Haden ended things amicably and have maintained a work friendship over the years. In 2013, Armisen was spotted buying Harden's album Petra Goes to the Movies, praising her unique a cappella style.
Martha Plimpton (2005–2006)
Fred Armisen and Martha Plimpton dated from October 2005 to October 2006. The two are reportedly connected within New York comedy and acting circles. Armisen and Plimpton were occasionally seen at industry events, including the Broadway opening of Shining City and Saturday Night Live. The pair split in late 2006 with no public drama.
Sally Timms (1998–2004)
Long before he was a household name on SNL, Fred Armisen was married to British singer Sally Timms. The two met in the mid-90s in the Chicago music scene, when he was a drummer, and she was with her pop-punk band The Mekons. Armisen and Timms got married in 1998 and were together for 6 years.
Fred and Sally called it quits in 2004, around the time when the comedian's career was taking off. The breakup was amicable, and Armisen moved to New York while Timms stayed in Chicago.
FAQs
- Who is Fred armisen? He is an American comedian, actor, writer and former who gained fame as a cast member of Saturday Night Live.
- Who is Fred Armisen's first wife? Armisen's first wife was Sally Timms, a British singer-songwriter with The Mekons, married from 1998 to 2004.
- Are Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein married? Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein are not married and have never been married. The two worked together on Portlandia from 2011 to 2018.
- Are Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen still together? Natasha and Armisen are no longer together. They dated for eight years from 2014 to 2022.
- Is Fred Armisen married? The comedian has been married to his third wife, Riki Lindhome, since June 2022.
- How did Riki Lindhome and Fred Armisen meet? The two were friends for 15 years before connecting on the set of Wednesday in 2020.
- How long was Fred Armisen married to Elisabeth Moss? He was married to Elisabeth Moss for less than two years, from 25 October 2009 to May 2011.
Fred Armisen's wife, Riki Lindhome, is an actress and comedian who has provided her family with a serene chapter that flourishes away from teh public eye. Armisen has navigated two divorces and high-profile relationships with celebrities like Elisabeth Moss and Natasha Lyonne.
Legit.ng published an article about Janel Bloodsworth, Thomas Guiry's wife. Janel Bloodsworth is primarily recognised as the wife of American actor Thomas John Guiry. The pair have been married for over 15 years since 2009.
Janel Bloodsworth is a registered behaviour technician. She started dating Thomas Guiry in 2002, and they have two kids. Discover more about Thomas Guiry's wife, Janel Bloodsworth, here.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.