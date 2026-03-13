King Mitchy has made an apology video to Seyi Tinubu, VDM, and the Ooni of Ife over her actions online

In the clip, she kneels while begging the monarch and sends a message to her boss, Seyi Tinubu, and also to VDM

Her action is greeted with encouragement from fans, who also share their opinions about her online behaviour

Brand influencer and businesswoman King Mitchy, whose real name is Mukoro Michelle, has tendered an apology to those she had a public feud with a few weeks ago.

The entrepreneur had a controversial clash with Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, where Seyi Tinubu and the Ooni of Ife were also mentioned and dragged.

In her apology video, King Mitchy stated that she should not have consumed a poisonous substance, taking full responsibility for her actions. She added that many young women look up to her as a role model and apologised for disappointing them.

King Mitchy begs Seyi Tinubu

She referred to Seyi Tinubu as her boss and said she had already apologised to him privately.

However, she felt a public apology was necessary because he had been dragged publicly and disrespected. She also noted that she does not take his generosity for granted.

King Mitchy apologises to VDM and the Ooni of Ife

In the same video, the brand Influencer apologised to VDM, acknowledging she was wrong to drag him online. She called him “brother” and acknowledged the good work he has been doing for a noble cause.

King Mitchy also knelt to apologise to the Ooni of Ife for involving the monarch in her dispute with VDM, saying she should never have dragged him into the matter.

Here is King Mitchy’s Instagram video below:

Fans react to King Mitchy's apology video

@ujunwa_aninneji stated:

"Accountability is key, apologies when you are wrong. it doesn't make you weak, but a very strong character who knows when he or she is wrong and he is willing to make it right. Ego can't take us anywhere, my girl you are loved."

@ rajoo_lamba commented:

"From my own perspective, I would advise that you try to minimize mentioning some of these big names, as many of them prefer to do things quietly. As a public figure, many people see you as a role model."

@callmhe_henry shared:

Accountability. An apology isn’t weakness it proves that your character matters more than your ego Well done Mitchyyy."

@penny_gramss wrote:

"We are all learning everyday."

@olaskido_protu shared:

"My love apology accepted."

@loudy_lol wrote:

"Humility is the first step toward real growth."

