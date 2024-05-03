Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki's net worth, age, family and abduction story

Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, born Chukwudozie Nwangwu, is a Nigerian native doctor known for flaunting his wealthy lifestyle on social media. The self-proclaimed spiritual leader's services have seen people worldwide travel to Umumpama, Anambra State, seeking his guidance. Those who have never met him are curious about his personal life and 'healing' powers.

Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki made headlines after being abducted in his Triple P Hotel. The incident left many people questioning his powers, while others flocked to his house to confirm the rumours. The incident has remained a mystery to many, drawing significant interest in his life.

Full name Chukwudozie Nwangwu Nickname Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki Gender Male Date of birth 29 January, 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Umumpama, Idemili South, Anambra, Nigeria Current residence Oba, Idemili South LGA State of origin Anambra Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5"11 Height in centimetres 156 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ngozi Nwangwu Father Amobi Henry Nwangwu Relationship status Married Spouse Flourish Mmasichukwu (m. 2022) Children 1 Occupation Native doctor Net worth $500,000

Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki's biography

Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki was born to Amobi Henry Nwangwu, who was recognised in their community as Mmiri Mara Ugo Onye Oba. His mother, Ngozi Nwangwu, maintained a low-key life as a homemaker. The family lives in the small town of Umumpama, Oba region, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Little is known about his school life. However, it is said that he reported to school at 9 a.m. and left at 11 a.m. because he was only interested in Mathematics. As a result, he was nicknamed 911 during his school days.

How old is Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki?

Chukwudozie Nwangwu, Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, was born on 29 January 1998 in Idemili South, Anambra State. He is 26 years old as of 2024.

Career

Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki discovered his spiritual potential at the tender age of 12. That was after he realised he could tell his schoolmates and village people about their problems. Most of them would come to pass.

Afflicted people began flocking to him to seek solutions to their problems, with many bringing gifts to him. From then on, he pursued a career as a native doctor. The mercurial doctor has made a name as a skilled Dibia and a community spiritual leader.

He stands out because of his passion for traditional healing practices. Chukwudozie Nwangwu is known far and wide as a special healer. He possesses a speciality in ancient healing arts, not to mention his spiritual wisdom.

Furthermore, he has shown his brilliance when handling the delicate realms of human relationships. He is also a successful entrepreneur and is regarded as the strongest native doctor in Anambra State. Akwa Okuko offers a range of services, including:

Marital issues

Charms

Court cases

Visa approval

Business progress

Spiritual cleansing

What is Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki's net worth?

Some outlets, like The City Celeb, allege that his net worth is around $500,000. His financial success is evidenced by his social media lifestyle, posting photos of expensive cars and jewellery. He also runs a hospitality business in his hometown.

Who is Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki's wife?

Akwa Tiwara Aki married Flourish Mmasichukwu in 2022 and reportedly shares one kid. Despite his fame and media presence, he has successfully kept details about his wife and child under wraps.

What happened to Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki?

The famous native doctor made headlines recently when he, alongside his friends and security aides, was kidnapped by unknown assailants. On 23 July 2023, armed men walked into one of Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki's hotels and abducted him. Two of his aides were shot dead at the scene.

The traditional healer was widely thought to have the power to vanish. However, many people were surprised that he couldn't disappear when the kidnappers came for him. Despite his alleged powers, it was surprising that he was abducted so easily from his hotel, Triple P Hotel, one of three he owns in Oba.

The Anambra State Police confirmed the kidnapping a day later. The state's commissioner of police staged an operation to pursue his abductors and secure his release. Meanwhile, this abduction incident sparked widespread debate regarding his rumoured spiritual capabilities. Some even visited his home in Oba to verify whether he was truly kidnapped.

Is Akwa Okuko released?

His abductors released him in the early morning hours of 29 July 2023. Friends and well-wishers gathered in his palatial home to celebrate his release.

When recounting his terrifying ordeal, Akwa Okuko argued that he didn't activate his vanishing powers because he wanted to save lives. However, many believed that his propensity to flaunt cars and jewellery on social media could have contributed to his abduction.

How much did Akwa Okuko pay for his release?

The native doctor's abductors initially demanded N300 million as ransom. His friends rallied frantically to raise the money. His kidnappers demanded an additional N50 million. The doctor eventually paid a sum of N350 million to secure his release.

FAQs

Who is Akwa Tiwara Aki? He is a Nigerian native doctor known for flaunting his wealthy lifestyle on social media. What is Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki's age? As of writing, he is 26 years old. He was born on 29 January 1998. Who is the father of Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki? His father's name is Amobi Henry Nwangwu, who was famously recognised as Mmiri Mara Ugo Onye Oba. Which state is Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki from? He was born and raised in Umumpama, Idemili South, Anambra, Nigeria. What does Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki do for a living? He is a native doctor who deals in marital issues, charms, court cases, business progress and spiritual cleansing. What is the meaning of Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki? His name is translated as the "egg that broke the palm nut". Where are Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki's hotels located? His hotels are located in Oba. One of the hotel's names is Triple P Hotel.

Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki is a revered Nigerian traditional healer. He remains a beacon of light and a spiritual father to his followers. Despite his terrifying abduction ordeal, he continues to cater to those seeking guidance in matters of business, spirit, and relationships.

