Willie Robertson's kids: who are his children, and where are they now?
Willie Robertson is an author, entrepreneur, and reality TV star. He is famous for appearing on the A&E reality TV show Duck Dynasty. Willie and his wife, Korie Robertson, have a large family. Find out who Willie Robertson's kids are and what they are up to now.
Willie Robertson is the son of the famous Phil Robertson, founder of Duck Commander. Willie Robertson's family was featured in the Duck Dynasty. The reality TV star is a husband and a father of six children: three biological, two adopted, and one foster kid. Since the reality show's cancellation, fans have been growing curious about the current status of Willie Robertson’s children.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Willie Jess Robertson
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|22 April 1972
|Age
|52 years (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Bernice, Louisiana, United States
|Current residence
|West Monroe, Louisiana, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|147
|Weight in kilograms
|67
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Kay Robertson
|Father
|Phil Robertson
|Siblings
|4
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Korie Robertson
|Children
|6
|University
|Harding University, Northeast Louisiana University
|Profession
|Author, entrepreneur, reality TV star
|Net worth
|$45 million
Willie Robertson's kids
How many kids does Willie Robertson have? Will and his wife Korie have six children. Three are biological, two are adopted, and one is a foster child. Here is a list of Willie Robertson's children.
John Luke
- Full name: John Luke Robertson
- Date of birth: 11 October 1995
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
John Luke is the first-born child of Willie and Korie. He was born in West Monroe, Louisiana, United States. John is a reality TV personality, businessman, and author. He appeared together with his family members on the reality show Duck Dynasty.
John attended Ouachita Christian High School. He later joined Liberty University, where Luke engaged in adventure leadership and enjoyed camping.
Luke is married to Mary Kate McEachern. The two met at the university and have three children: John Shepherd, born in October 2019; Ella Kathryn, born in April 2021; and Precious Wells, born in September 2023. He currently resides in Lynchburg, Virginia, United States.
Sadie Carroway
- Full name: Sadie Carroway Robertson
- Date of birth: 11 June 1997
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
Sadie Carroway is Willie and Korie's first biological daughter and second child. She is an American actress, author, podcaster, reality TV star, and social media personality who rose to fame after appearing on her family's reality TV show, Duck Dynasty. She is also the host of WHOA That's Good Podcast.
As an actress, Sadie has been featured in I'm Not Ashamed and God's Not Dead 2. She appeared on season 19 of Dancing with the Stars, where she finished as the 1st runner-up.
In 2019, Sandie got engaged to Christian Huff. She is a mother of two daughters, Honey, born in May 2021 and Haven Belle, born in May 2023.
Bella Chrysanne
- Full name: Bella Robertson
- Date of birth: 16 September 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)
Bella Chrysanne is Willie and Korie's second daughter and the youngest of their biological children. She first appeared on Duck Dynasty in 2012 but has lived a private life since the show ended.
Willie Robertson's adopted kids
Willie and Korie legally adopted two kids and live with one foster child. Here are the two Willie and Korie's adopted kids and one foster child.
Willie Alexander Robertson Jr.
- Full name: Willie Alexander Robertson
- Date of birth: 8 November 2001
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
Will Jr., also known as Lil Willie, is the first adopted son of Willie and Korie. He was adopted at five weeks old. Will Jr. has not made many appearances on the reality show Duck Dynasty and has not been involved much in the family business since he was young.
Rebecca Robertson
- Full name: Rebecca Robertson
- Date of birth: 17 October 1988
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
Rebecca is a foster daughter of Willie and Korie. She started living with the family at 16 for her study abroad program. Rebecca grew up in Taipei but moved to the United States to study at Louisiana State University. She graduated in 2012 with a degree in Apparel Design.
Initially, she worked as a wardrobe stylist in Los Angeles before starting Duck & Dressing, a clothing store in Louisiana. Rebecca got engaged to John Reed Loflin, a former NFL player, in early 2016. They got married on 4 December 2016. They have two kids, Zane Israel Loflin, born in 2019, and Holland, born on 24 December 2021.
Rowdy Robertson
- Full name: Rowdy Robertson
- Date of birth: 10 December 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)
Rowdy is Willie and Korie's second adopted child. He joined the family in May 2016 but was legally adopted in September 2023. Korie hinted about adopting him before making the announcement. They stated:
We are always open to adoption. Adoption has blessed our family in so many ways. And we are so thankful for our kids, both biological and adopted. So 'never say never.' That's for sure.
What are Willie Robertson's kids' ages?
Below is a list of all the Willie and Korie's children and their ages.
|Name
|Age (years as of May 2024)
|Rebecca
|35 years old
|John Luke
|28 years old
|Sadie Carroway
|26 years old
|Will Jr.
|22 years old
|Bella Chrysanne
|21 years old
|Rowdy
|21 years old
Who are Willie Robertson's brothers?
Willie has three brothers. They are Alan, Jason Silas, and Jules Jeptha. The three brothers appeared on the reality show and worked at the Duck Commander.
Alan Robertson
Alan was born on 5 January 1965 in Louisiana. He is Phil Robertson's eldest child. Alan is a businessman, reality TV personality, writer, and pastor from the United States. He was crucial in building the family business Duck Commander in the 1970s and 1980s.
Alan has appeared in reality TV shows like Duck Dynasty and In the Woods with Phil. He has been married to Lisa Robertson for 40 years and has two daughters.
Jason Silas
He was born on 16 August 1969 in Bernice, Louisiana. He is an American entrepreneur, television personality, and professional duck hunter. He is married to Missy, and they have three kids: Reed, Cole, and Mia.
Jules Jeptha
Jules Jeptha, also known as Jep Robertson, wa28 May on 28 May 1978. He is a reality TV personality, cameraman, editor, and businessman from the United States. He appeared as one of the main cast in Duck Dynasty. He is married to Jessica, and they have five children: Jules Augustus, Lily, Merritt, Priscilla, and River.
What is Willie Robertson's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and Wealthy Gorilla, Willie's net worth is alleged to be $45 million. He is the wealthiest Duck Dynasty member and makes most of his money from the Duck Commander.
FAQs
- Who is Willie Robertson? He is a renowned American entrepreneur, reality TV star and author.
- Is Willie Robertson adopted? No, Willie is not adopted. His biological parents are Kay and Phil Robertson.
- How many biological children does Willie Robertson have? He has three biological children: John Luke, Sadie Carroway, and Bella Chrysanne.
- Why did the Robertsons adopt Rebecca? The family did not legally adopt Rebecca; she is a foster daughter.
- Does Willie Robertson have a daughter? He has two biological daughters, Sadie Carroway and Bella Chrysanne, and a foster daughter named Rebecca.
- How many sons does Willie Robertsons have? He has three sons, one biological and two adopted. They are John Luke, Will Jr. and Rowdy Robertson.
- Did Jase Robertson adopt a child? No, he did not adopt a child. He only cared for a 2-day-old baby boy for a year and handed him to another family.
Willie Robertson's kids are John Luke, Sadie Carroway, Bella Chrysanne, Will Jr., Rebecca and Rowdy Robertson. They are all grown now, and some have their own families. The American businessman and reality TV star became famous for appearing with his family in the A&E reality TV show Duck Dynasty.
