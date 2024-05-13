Willie Robertson's kids: who are his children, and where are they now?

Willie Robertson is an author, entrepreneur, and reality TV star. He is famous for appearing on the A&E reality TV show Duck Dynasty. Willie and his wife, Korie Robertson, have a large family. Find out who Willie Robertson's kids are and what they are up to now.

Bella, Will Rebecca, Korie, Willie, Sadie John Luke and Mary Kate McEacharn attend the "Duck Commander Musical" premiere on 15 April 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Mille (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Willie Robertson is the son of the famous Phil Robertson, founder of Duck Commander. Willie Robertson's family was featured in the Duck Dynasty. The reality TV star is a husband and a father of six children: three biological, two adopted, and one foster kid. Since the reality show's cancellation, fans have been growing curious about the current status of Willie Robertson’s children.

Profile summary

Real name Willie Jess Robertson Gender Male Date of birth 22 April 1972 Age 52 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bernice, Louisiana, United States Current residence West Monroe, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 147 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kay Robertson Father Phil Robertson Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Korie Robertson Children 6 University Harding University, Northeast Louisiana University Profession Author, entrepreneur, reality TV star Net worth $45 million

Willie Robertson's kids

How many kids does Willie Robertson have? Will and his wife Korie have six children. Three are biological, two are adopted, and one is a foster child. Here is a list of Willie Robertson's children.

John Luke

Will Robertson Jr. (L) and John Luke Robertson (R)attend the "Duck Commander Musical" premiere at the Crown Theater on April 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Luke Robertson

: John Luke Robertson Date of birth : 11 October 1995

: 11 October 1995 Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

John Luke is the first-born child of Willie and Korie. He was born in West Monroe, Louisiana, United States. John is a reality TV personality, businessman, and author. He appeared together with his family members on the reality show Duck Dynasty.

John attended Ouachita Christian High School. He later joined Liberty University, where Luke engaged in adventure leadership and enjoyed camping.

Luke is married to Mary Kate McEachern. The two met at the university and have three children: John Shepherd, born in October 2019; Ella Kathryn, born in April 2021; and Precious Wells, born in September 2023. He currently resides in Lynchburg, Virginia, United States.

Sadie Carroway

Actress Sadie Robertson visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 26, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sadie Carroway Robertson

: Sadie Carroway Robertson Date of birth : 11 June 1997

: 11 June 1997 Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)

Sadie Carroway is Willie and Korie's first biological daughter and second child. She is an American actress, author, podcaster, reality TV star, and social media personality who rose to fame after appearing on her family's reality TV show, Duck Dynasty. She is also the host of WHOA That's Good Podcast.

As an actress, Sadie has been featured in I'm Not Ashamed and God's Not Dead 2. She appeared on season 19 of Dancing with the Stars, where she finished as the 1st runner-up.

In 2019, Sandie got engaged to Christian Huff. She is a mother of two daughters, Honey, born in May 2021 and Haven Belle, born in May 2023.

Bella Chrysanne

Bella Robertson arrives at the "Duck Commander Musical" opening night at the Rio Hotel & Casino on April 15, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bella Robertson

: Bella Robertson Date of birth : 16 September 2002

: 16 September 2002 Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)

Bella Chrysanne is Willie and Korie's second daughter and the youngest of their biological children. She first appeared on Duck Dynasty in 2012 but has lived a private life since the show ended.

Willie Robertson's adopted kids

Willie and Korie legally adopted two kids and live with one foster child. Here are the two Willie and Korie's adopted kids and one foster child.

Willie Alexander Robertson Jr.

Will Robertson Jr., Korie, Bella, Willie Robertson, Sadie and John Luke at USC Galen Center on March 29, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Willie Alexander Robertson

: Willie Alexander Robertson Date of birth : 8 November 2001

: 8 November 2001 Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)

Will Jr., also known as Lil Willie, is the first adopted son of Willie and Korie. He was adopted at five weeks old. Will Jr. has not made many appearances on the reality show Duck Dynasty and has not been involved much in the family business since he was young.

Rebecca Robertson

Full name : Rebecca Robertson

: Rebecca Robertson Date of birth : 17 October 1988

: 17 October 1988 Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)

Rebecca is a foster daughter of Willie and Korie. She started living with the family at 16 for her study abroad program. Rebecca grew up in Taipei but moved to the United States to study at Louisiana State University. She graduated in 2012 with a degree in Apparel Design.

Initially, she worked as a wardrobe stylist in Los Angeles before starting Duck & Dressing, a clothing store in Louisiana. Rebecca got engaged to John Reed Loflin, a , in early 2016. They got married on 4 December 2016. They have two kids, Zane Israel Loflin, born in 2019, and Holland, born on 24 December 2021.

Rowdy Robertson

Full name : Rowdy Robertson

: Rowdy Robertson Date of birth : 10 December 2002

: 10 December 2002 Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)

Rowdy is Willie and Korie's second adopted child. He joined the family in May 2016 but was legally adopted in September 2023. Korie hinted about adopting him before making the announcement. They stated:

We are always open to adoption. Adoption has blessed our family in so many ways. And we are so thankful for our kids, both biological and adopted. So 'never say never.' That's for sure.

What are Willie Robertson's kids' ages?

Below is a list of all the Willie and Korie's children and their ages.

Name Age (years as of May 2024) Rebecca 35 years old John Luke 28 years old Sadie Carroway 26 years old Will Jr. 22 years old Bella Chrysanne 21 years old Rowdy 21 years old

Who are Willie Robertson's brothers?

Cole Robertson, Reed Robertson, Jep Robertson, Alan Robertson, Willie Robertson, Jase Robertson, John Luke and Will Robertson at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small

Source: Getty Images

Willie has three brothers. They are Alan, Jason Silas, and Jules Jeptha. The three brothers appeared on the reality show and worked at the Duck Commander.

Alan Robertson

Alan was born on 5 January 1965 in Louisiana. He is Phil Robertson's eldest child. Alan is a businessman, reality TV personality, writer, and pastor from the United States. He was crucial in building the family business Duck Commander in the 1970s and 1980s.

Alan has appeared in reality TV shows like Duck Dynasty and In the Woods with Phil. He has been married to Lisa Robertson for 40 years and has two daughters.

Jason Silas

He was born on 16 August 1969 in Bernice, Louisiana. He is an American entrepreneur, television personality, and professional duck hunter. He is married to Missy, and they have three kids: Reed, Cole, and Mia.

Jules Jeptha

Jules Jeptha, also known as Jep Robertson, wa28 May on 28 May 1978. He is a reality TV personality, cameraman, editor, and businessman from the United States. He appeared as one of the main cast in Duck Dynasty. He is married to Jessica, and they have five children: Jules Augustus, Lily, Merritt, Priscilla, and River.

What is Willie Robertson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and Wealthy Gorilla, Willie's net worth is alleged to be $45 million. He is the wealthiest Duck Dynasty member and makes most of his money from the Duck Commander.

FAQs

Who is Willie Robertson? He is a renowned American entrepreneur, reality TV star and author. Is Willie Robertson adopted? No, Willie is not adopted. His biological parents are Kay and Phil Robertson. How many biological children does Willie Robertson have? He has three biological children: John Luke, Sadie Carroway, and Bella Chrysanne. Why did the Robertsons adopt Rebecca? The family did not legally adopt Rebecca; she is a foster daughter. Does Willie Robertson have a daughter? He has two biological daughters, Sadie Carroway and Bella Chrysanne, and a foster daughter named Rebecca. How many sons does Willie Robertsons have? He has three sons, one biological and two adopted. They are John Luke, Will Jr. and Rowdy Robertson. Did Jase Robertson adopt a child? No, he did not adopt a child. He only cared for a 2-day-old baby boy for a year and handed him to another family.

Willie Robertson's kids are John Luke, Sadie Carroway, Bella Chrysanne, Will Jr., Rebecca and Rowdy Robertson. They are all grown now, and some have their own families. The American businessman and reality TV star became famous for appearing with his family in the A&E reality TV show Duck Dynasty.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lauren Daigle's husband. Lauren Daigle is an American Christian music singer and songwriter. She became prominent after her debut album, How Can It Be. Who is Lauren Daigle's husband?

Lauren Daigle was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, United States. She debuted her music career in 2015 and has since released hits like You Say, Come Alive (Dry Bones), and Trust in You. Her career success has raised her curiosity about her personal life. Find out more about the singer, including her marital status and past relationships.

Source: Legit.ng