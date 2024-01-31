Robbie Williams’ children: meet the singer’s young kids

Robbie Williams is a renowned British singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He first gained public recognition in 1990 as a member of Take That, an English pop group. His notable songs include Millennium, Angels, and Supreme. Aside from his thriving career, he is also a father. Find out more details about Robbie Williams’ children.

Robbie Williams has been in the entertainment industry since his early teens, where he used to perform in several school plays. The pop star has an impressive discography, including twelve studio albums and one live album. His children have gained public attention due to his popularity. Discover lesser-known facts about his family, including Robbie Williams' children's ages.

Full name Robert Peter Williams Gender Male Date of birth 13 February 1974 Age 50 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, United Kingdom Current residence Kensington, West London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6 Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Green Father Pete Clive Williams Mother Janet Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Wife Ayda Field Children 4 Education Mill Hill Primary School, St. Margaret Ward's Roman Catholic School Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor Instagram @robbiewilliams TikTok @robbiewilliams Twitter @robbiewilliams YouTube Robbie Williams

Who is Robbie Williams?

Robert Peter Williams was born on 13 February 1974 in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, United Kingdom, to Peter Clive Williams and Janet. His father is a former Port Vale FC Social Club licensee, entertainment manager, and comedian.

Robie's mother was an alcohol and drug counsellor. Additionally, the musician's parents owned a pub known as Red Lion. They divorced when Robbie was three years old.

The British celebrity was raised alongside his half-sister, Sally Louise Symonds. The renowned artist went to Millhill Primary School before proceeding to St. Margaret Ward's Roman Catholic School.

Williams developed an interest in the entertainment industry in his early teens, performing in several school plays. Later, in 1990, the Angels singer became a member of an English pop group, Take That, until 1995.

In 1996, he launched his solo music career and released his debut album, Life Thru a Lens, in 1997. The album catapulted him to global stardom. The Stoke-on-Trent native is considered the best-selling British solo artist of all time.

Robbie Williams’ children

How many kids does Robbie Williams have? The popular entertainer has four children: Theodora, Charlton, Colette, and Josephine. All the children are from his marriage to Ayda Field, an American actress. She has starred in numerous movies and TV shows, including Strange Wilderness, Back to You, and Austenland.

The actress first met Robbie in 2006, after she appeared in a UFO documentary that the English celebrity produced for BBC Radio 4—the lovebirds dated shortly before breaking up in February 2007.

They got back together in 2009 and eventually walked down the aisle on 7 August 2010 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Below are the details of the couple's children.

1. Theodora 'Teddy' Rose Williams

Theodora is the firstborn child of Robbie and Ayda. She was born on 18 September 2012 in Los Angeles, California, United States. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2013, Robbie revealed that Theodora's birth had greatly helped him to overcome substance addiction and alcohol.

The celebrity kid appeared for the first time in public as a bridesmaid at Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in 2018. It seems Teddy is interested in music like her father. She has performed his dad's hit song Angels in Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary trailer.

2. Charlton 'Charlie' Valentine Williams

Charlton is the firstborn son of Robbie and Ayda. He was born on 27 October 2014, meaning he is 9 years old as of 2024. The singer informed the public about the birth of Charlton by sharing a video with a caption on his YouTube account.

Charlton Valentine Williams has left the building.

In the clip, the American actress is seen pushing the Candy hitmaker in a wheelchair while holding Charlton.

3. Colette 'Coco' Josephine Williams

Colette was born on 19 August 2018 via surrogacy. Robbie and Ayda had kept Colette's pregnancy and birth under wraps. However, one month after Colette's birth, Ayda shared the news about her birth on her Instagram page.

4. Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams

Beau is the youngest of all Robbie Williams' children. He was also born via surrogacy in February 2020. The American actress announced Beau's birth on her Instagram account on 14 February 2020.

FAQs

Robbie Williams is an accomplished English singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He shot to stardom in 1997 when he released his debut studio album, Life Thru a Lens, which contains his hit single Angeles. Robbie is married to American actress Ayda Field. Robbie Williams' children are Theodora, Charlton, Colette, and Beau.

