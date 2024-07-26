The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics is ongoing at La Grande Seine in France

Hurdle athlete Tobi Amusan will lead Team Nigeria as the flagbearer for the event at Seine

Nigerian athletes ensured they were not deterred by the rain as they show up to the scene in style

Team Nigeria have arrived at La Grande Seine for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. They defied the heavy downpour to turn up in style for the event.

The 2024 opening ceremony is the first that will be held outside of a stadium as it hopes to utilise the beauty and proximity of some notable architectural structures in France.

Tobi Amusan is Team Nigeria's flagbearer at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Photo by Stringer.

Source: Getty Images

It will begin at the Austerlitz Bridge, with each team taking a four-mile boat cruise in the Seine River passing through Louvre and the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral and end at the Trocadero near the Eiffel tower.

Nigerian athletes at Olympics opening ceremony

Hurdle athlete Tobi Amusan is the flagbearer for Team Nigeria and alongside the general captain Anuoluwapo Opeyori, she will lead the country’s delegates.

As seen in a video shared on X by Making of Champions, there was rainfall minutes before the start of the event but the Nigerian athletes wore raincoats over their attires.

As always, they were in high spirits and brought their vibe to the scene. They cheerfully sing the 2016 viral hit Fada Fada by rapper Chibuzo Ezege, popularly known as Phyno.

Fans react to Nigeria's outfit

