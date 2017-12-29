Types of teaching methods, their advantages and disadvantages

One of the first and the most significant things that an educator should decide is the way of teaching that they will apply in class. This is because the modus operandi employed by educators has a huge impact on learners. But what are the different types of teaching methods?

Students get easily bored if their teacher cannot combine teaching methods to make each lesson unique and intriguing. A facilitator can pass over any information to pupils in numerous ways. Some of them are easy to understand and remember, while others are difficult.

The combination of different teaching methods is something each professional teacher should know and put to practical use.

What determines the ways that are chosen to implement by an educator? The choice of teaching methods is influenced by several factors, such as:

The educator's educational or teaching philosophy

The demographic features of your classroom

The area of a subject that you teach

The mission of a school that you teach in

What is a teaching method?

How do you define teaching methods? Here, you can find a simple explanation about what it means.

The term "teaching method" refers to the general principles and strategies of management and pedagogy, which are used for instructing a classroom.

Types of teaching methods

Once a teacher understands the needs of their students, then they can choose the most effective teaching methods to use.

Here are a few different teaching methods, along with their advantages and disadvantages. These teaching method examples will help you understand the distinction better.

1. Teacher-centered

This teaching method is also referred to as sage on the stage. In the teacher-centred method, the teachers serve as an authority for their students. On the other hand, students tend to receive their knowledge passively by listening to lectures and teacher's directions.

The end goal for this method of teaching is for students to get good results through testing and assessment.

Advantages

Logical arrangement of educational content.

Development of cooperation.

Focus on the subject.

Disadvantages

Limited content.

Full dependency of students on teachers.

Summative assessment.

2. Student-centered

In this teaching method, both teachers and learners become a part of the process in a more or less equal way.

The teacher's main role is coaching and facilitating student learning, as well as making sure that students understand the material. Additionally, they are supposed to evaluate students by assessing them formally and informally.

In a student-centred approach, the teacher acts as a guide on the side. The learners get their grades through having their student portfolios evaluated and participating in the class.

Advantages

Formative evaluation.

Students being actively involved in the learning process.

Emphasis on the meaningfulness of the knowledge being passed.

Disadvantages

Special teacher skills required.

It can be difficult for some students.

It focuses on students' personal demands.

3. High tech

This type of teaching methods involves using various means of technology, which helps to organize the learning process.

Advantages

Better knowledge retention.

Active participation of students.

The practice of collaboration skills.

Disadvantages

Distraction from studies.

Could reduce student-to-student study groups.

Labour-intensive lesson planning.

High cost.

4. Low tech

This is a more traditional approach to learning, which includes face-to-face interactions between the person who educates and their students.

Advantages

Better development of writing and spelling skills

Better focus on the topic of the study

Cheap

Disadvantages

Lack of tools

All these teaching methods and strategies have their own pros and cons. To decide which one would suit their learners, teachers need to factor in the students’ abilities and the end goal of the learning process.

Methods of instruction

Within the different ways of teaching, there are specific methods of instruction.

1. Teacher-centered

For the teacher-centred approach, these methods of instruction are used.

a. Direct instruction (low tech)

This is the usual teaching strategy that includes sharing knowledge by conducting lectures, following the lesson plan scripts, and leading demonstrations.

This teaching method does not factor in student preferences or opportunities for other types of learning.

b. Flipped classrooms (high tech)

This approach involves students watching pre-recorded lessons at home and then completing in-class assignments.

c. Kinesthetic learning

This approach is widely known as tactile learning. It relies on the idea of multiple intelligences, requiring students to do, make, and create.

It can be more student-centred than teacher-centred when the students are given the choice of how to use movement to learn new information.

2. Student-centered

In student-centred learning, these methods of instruction can be used.

a. Differentiated instruction (low tech)

This teaching method includes developing an understanding of every student's most effective ways of learning and tailoring lesson plan to meet their specific needs.

b. Inquiry-based learning (high tech)

In this approach, a teacher serves as a supporter and guide that merely helps the students while they actively participate in their project and ask questions that interest them. Eventually, they demonstrate their research results to the authority figure.

c. Expeditionary learning (low tech)

The primary focus of this approach is learning outside the classroom through expeditions, trips, and educational visits.

d. Personalized learning (high tech)

In this type of teaching methods, students follow lesson plans that are tailored to their particular interests and abilities. This way, they can learn at their own pace and take as much time as they need to succeed.

e. Game-based learning (high tech)

This approach is based on video games, which are usually loved by students. This way, they can learn to reach a certain goal or solve a problem that a game places in front of them.

What is blended learning?

Blended learning is a flexible teaching methodology that is primarily reliant on technology yet combines it with traditional classroom learning. It involves certain parts of online and offline learning and alternates them accordingly.

What is a universal design for learning? (UDL)

UDL stays true to the theory of multiple intelligences, which claims that every student learns most effectively in a different way. Therefore, in classrooms that follow UDL, every person might be doing something different - for instance, some might be practising by writing on their own, while others may work on a project in groups.

What are the new methods of teaching?

They include personalized learning, project-based learning (PBL), place-based education, formative assessment, and real-world learning.

What are the best teaching methods?

All the different approaches have their pros and cons, so none is superior to the other. The best of all the teaching methods is the one that students respond to.

As a teacher, the most crucial thing to decide is the types of teaching methods you will use in your classroom. To do this, you first have to understand your students' needs and find out which methods will be most suitable.

