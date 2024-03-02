Kody Brown's net worth, new wife, family and latest updates

Kody Brown is an American reality television personality and former advertising salesperson. He came into the limelight following his participation in TLC's reality show Sister Wives, which premiered on 26 September 2010. What is Kody Brown's net worth?

Cody at Plymouth Beach talking with someone (L). Kody posing for a photo at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts (R). Photo: Stephen J. Cohen, Bryan Steffy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kody Brown, once known as a polygamist for having married four wives, now lives a monogamous life after breaking up with three of his wives. The father of 18 currently resides in Flagstaff, Arizona, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Kody Brown Gender Male Date of birth 20 January 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Lovell, Wyoming, United States Current residence Flagstaff, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father William Winn Brown Mother Genielle Brown Siblings 9 Marital status Married Wife Robyn Brown Children 18 College Montana Western University Profession Reality television star Net worth $800,000

Kody Brown's net worth

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, Daily Express US and The US Sun, the TV reality star's alleged net worth is $800,000. He primarily earns income from his career as a television personality.

It is reported that Kody Brown's family made between $25,000 and $40,000 per episode, estimated to be 10% of the show's budget.

Kody Brown's family and educational background

Kody was born on 20 January 1969 in Lovell, Wyoming, United States. He is 55 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

His parents are William Winn Brown and Genielle Brown. His dad was also in a polygamous marriage. However, he married other women when Kody was a teenager. Kody was raised in the LDC Mormon religion, which earlier believed in polygamy. His father died on 24 August 2013 at the age of 78.

The Sister Wives star has nine siblings: Curtis Taylor, Leah Nicole Landquist, William Michael, Christian King, Lorilyn Beck, Travis Merrill, Scott Allan, Tricia Lee Garner, and Cindy Hansen.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in K-12 Art Education and Virtual Arts from Montana Western University.

What does Kody Brown do to make a living?

Top-five facts about Kody Brown. Photo: @Jessybah/X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kody is a reality TV star and former salesperson. Before becoming a reality TV star, he worked as a firearms salesman. He was the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories, based in Sandy, Utah, United States, until 2004.

He founded a family business, Kody Brown Family Entertainment LLC. The company was based in Nevada but has not operated since 2019.

Kody rose to fame in 2010 following his family TLC's hit reality show, Sister Wives. The show documents the life of a polygamist family, which includes Kody and his four wives. The show has 18 seasons, the last aired between 20 August 2023 and 19 December 2023.

The reality TV star creates cameos to support his family, charging $149 for personal videos. In 2012, he wrote a book, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage.

What happened with Kody Brown?

After the first season of Sister Wives, Kody and his wives were subjected to legal action. The Utah authorities announced they were investigating him for bigamy. Kody believed he couldn't face legal charges as he was legally married to one wife.

However, Utah state law considers marriage as cohabitation and having more than one marriage partner violates the US Constitution. The charges were later dropped. The Browns went ahead and sued Utah, saying its law was unconstitutional.

Who is Kody Brown's wife?

The former American salesperson currently has one wife, Robyn Brown. Cody parted ways with the other three wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. His first wife, Meri, comes from a polygamous family where she is among the 25 siblings.

Meri and Kody met in 1989 and tied the knot in 1990. Meri was Kody's only legal wife for many years. The couple divorced in 2014 so he could legally marry his new wife, Robyn.

In April 2021, Meri said they were celebrating their non-anniversary because they were not a couple but part of a family. They were in a car together, and Meri said:

Celebrating our non-anniversary, 'cause we're not a couple, but we're in a family.'

During an interview in 2022 with ET, Kody revealed that he no longer considers himself to be married to Meri, whereas Meri said he had not informed her personally.

Kody married his second wife, Janelle Brown on 20 January 1993. Kody and Janelle are stepsiblings; her late mother, Sheryl Brown and Kody's dad, William Winn Brown, were married for years before William died in 2013. They both confirmed their separation during the Sister Wives: One On One season in December 2022.

Christine Brown was his third wife, whom he spiritually married on 25 March 1994. Christine announced her break up with Kody in November 2021. She shared the news on her Instagram page. She wrote:

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made this difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family with love.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth. Photo: Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kody had earlier said that he was not attracted to her. Based on that statement, Christine decided to end their marriage. While speaking to Sukanya Krishnan, she said,

After he said that, I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. Then it's over. It was almost a relief. Well then, I'm not going to keep fighting for this, and I'm not going to keep trying; I'm not going to keep doing this if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you, for the family, means nothing.

In 2010, the reality TV star spiritually married Robyn. At the time, Kody was legally married to his first wife, Meri. As a result, he divorced Meri and legally married Robyn in 2014.

Who is Kody Brown's new wife?

He is currently married to one wife, Robyn. During an interview, Kody said he had no intentions of marrying again. He stated:

The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I've had, there's no reason for me to do that. I feel like I've hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I've pushed off and am headed to the surface.

Kody Brown's children

The Sister Wives star has 18 children. He has a daughter, Mariah Brown, whom he sired with his first wife, Meri Brown. He also shares six children with his second wife, Janelle. They are Gabriel, Logan, Madison, Savanah, Hunter, and Garrison Brown. He also has six kids with his third wife, Christine Brown. They are Paedon, Truly, Aspyn, Mykelt, Gwendolyn, and Ysabel Brown.

Kody shares two kids, Ariella and Solomon, with his wife, Robyn. In addition, he adopted Robyn's three children, Breanna, Aurora, and Dayton.

FAQs

Is Kody Brown a millionaire? He has an alleged net worth of $800,000. What does Kody Brown do for money? He is an American reality television personality. He also creates cameos. When is Kody Brown's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 20 January. How old is Kody Brown? He is 55 years old as of 2024. Where is Kody Brown from? He hails from Lovell, Wyoming, United States. Did Kody Brown go to college? He attended Montana Western University for his higher learning. Who is Kody Brown's spouse? He is married to Robyn Brown. Are Kody and Robyn Brown still together? Yes, the couple is still married to each other.

Kody Brown's net worth is alleged to be $800,000. He is popularly known for being featured in his family's TLC reality show, Sister Wives. He is a father of 18 children from four different women, 15 biological and three adopted.

Legit.ng recently published Chantal Oster's biography. She is a celebrity wife and entrepreneur from Canada. She is widely known as Keith Tkachuk's wife. Chantal and her husband have been married for over two decades.

Chantal Oster was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Her husband is a retired professional ice hockey player who has had an 18-year-long career in the NHL. Chantal is a mother of three kids. Learn more about her in her bio, including how she met with her husband.

Source: Legit.ng