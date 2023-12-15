Who are James Caan’s children? Meet his five adult kids

James Caan was a renowned actor from the United States. He became prominent after portraying Sonny Corleone in the 1972 film The Godfather. This role earned him an Academy Award and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Besides his long acting career, James was a family man. Get to know James Caan's children and what they do.

US actor James Caan arrives for "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary premiere screening event at Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, California, February 22, 2022. Photo: Chris Delmas (modified by author)

James Caan made his acting debut in the 1960s. His first television role was in an episode of the TV series Naked City. In his five-decade career, he appeared in several notable films, including The Gambler, The Godfather Part II, A Fighting Man, and Undercover Grandpa. On 6 July 2022, the actor died from a heart attack at the age of 82. He left behind five adult kids who fans hope will continue his legacy.

Full name James Langston Edmund Caan Nickname The Jewish Cowboy Gender Male Date of birth 26 March 1940 Age (at death) 82 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth The Bronx, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Sophie Falkenstein Father Arthur Caan Siblings 2 Relationship status Divorced Children 5 School Rhodes Elementary School University Michigan State University, Hofstra University Profession Actor Net worth $20 million

Who are James Caan's kids?

How many wives and children did James Caan have? He had four wives and five children. The actor married Dee Jay Mathis in 1960 and had a daughter before divorcing in 1966. James married Sheila Marie Ryan in 1976, but their union lasted one year. They had one son together.

The American actor married Ingrid Hajek in 1990, and they had a son before parting ways in March 1994. His last marriage was to Linda Stokes. The two tied the knot in 1995 and had two sons before parting ways in 2017. Here is a look at James Caan's children.

Tara A.

Tara was born on 5 November 1964 in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of James Caan and his first wife, Dee Jay Mathis. Despite her dad being one of Hollywood's most famous actors, Tara has lived a private life. According to Heavy, James Caan's daughter has three children.

Scott Andrew

Actor Scott Caan arrives at the premiere of "Mercy" at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, California, on May 3, 2010. Photo: Gabriel Bouys

Scott is the eldest of James Caan's sons. He is an American actor, film director, photographer, and writer. Scott was born on 23 August 1976 in Los Angeles, California. His mother is former model and actress Sheila Marie Ryan.

Scott attended the Playhouse West acting school in Los Angeles. He started acting in the late 1990s. The actor received his breakthrough role as Turk Malloy in Ocean's Eleven, which he played in the Ocean's Trilogy. Scott has also been featured in several films and TV series, including Enemy of the State, Gone in 60 Seconds, Hawaii Five-0, and Entourage.

In the 1990s, Scott was a rapper under the name Mad Skillz. He was a part of a hip-hop group named The Whooliganz with The Alchemist. The actor is dating Kacy Byxbee, and on 9 July 2014, they welcomed their daughter, Josie James Caan.

Alexander James

Alex is the son of the late actor James Caan and his ex-wife, Ingrid Hajek. He was born on 10 April 1991 and is the third child of the late actor. Like his father, Alex is creative and refers to himself as an "improviser", as per his Instagram biography. According to his SoundCloud page, he is an Audio Medic producing electronic music.

James Arthur Caan Jr.

Actor James Caan (R) and son James Caan Jr. arrive for "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary premiere screening event at Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, California, February 22, 2022. Photo: Chris Delmas

James Jr. was born on 6 November 1995 in Los Angeles, California. He is the eldest son of James Caan and his fourth wife, Linda Stokes. Like his Tara, Arthur has lived a private life. He, however, made a few appearances with his father at various Hollywood events before his death. His Instagram page is private, and not much is known about him.

Jacob Nicholas

US actor James Caan arrives for the "Bee Movie" premiere with his sons James and Jacob in Los Angeles on October 28, 2007. Photo: Chris Delmas

Jacob was born to James Caan and Linda Stokes on 24 September 1998 in Los Angeles, California. He is a costume designer like his mother. The celebrity kid attended La Salle High School, a Roman Catholic preparatory high school in Cincinnati.

Jacob has stayed out of the spotlight most of his adult years. He was, however, spotted pushing his father in a wheelchair in 2020. The two were headed to Vibrato Grill Jazz in Los Angeles, California.

FAQs

Who was James Caan? He was an American actor best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. Where was James Caan from? He was born in The Bronx, New York, United States. He resided in Los Angeles, California, until his demise. How many wives did James Caan have? He had four wives throughout his life. How many children did James Caan have? He had five children: one daughter and four sons. Who are James Caan's kids? Tara, Scott, Alex, James and Jacob Caan are the late actor's kids. Who are James Caan's grandchildren? Josie James Caan is one of the actor's grandchildren. He has three other grandkids from his daughter Tara. What is James Caan's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was worth $20 million at death.

James Caan's kids are all grown-ups. The late actor's kids are Tara A., Scott Andrew, Alexander James, James Arthur Jr. and Jacob Nicholas Caan. Some of them, like Scott Andrew and Arthur Caan Jr., are in the entertainment scene.

