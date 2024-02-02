Does Jeremy Clarkson have a wife? A look at his relationships

Jeremy Clarkson is a British TV presenter, motoring journalist, and writer. He is popularly known for his role on the BBC car show Top Gear, alongside Richard Hammond and James May. Besides his successful career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans. For instance, does Jeremy Clarkson have a wife?

Jeremy Clarkson watches the races during Gold Cup day of The Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in Cheltenham, England. Photo: Samir Hussein (modified by author)

Jeremy Clarkson was born in Doncaster, England, United Kingdom. He is a prominent name in the British media industry. He writes weekly columns for The Sunday Times and The Sun. Who is Jeremy Clarkson's wife? This post addresses all your burning questions about his love life.

Profile summary

Full name Jeremy Charles Robert Clarkson Gender Male Date of birth 11 April 1960 Age 63 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Doncaster, England, United Kingdom Current residence Oxfordshire, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father Edward Grenville Clarkson Mother Shirley Gabrielle Clarkson Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Lisa Hogan Children 3 School Repton School, Hill House School College Harlow College, Sheffield College Profession TV presenter, journalist, writer Instagram @jeremyclarkson1 X (Twitter) @JeremyClarkson Facebook @JeremyClarkson

Does Jeremy Clarkson have a wife?

The television host doesn't have a wife. However, he has been married twice and is currently in a romantic relationship. Below is Jeremy Clarkson's relationship history since he came into the limelight.

Alexandra Hall (1989—1990)

The former Top Gear host was married to Alexandra James. The two met when Alex was 17 years old and Clarkson 22 years old. They tied the knot in 1989; the wedding was held at St. Andrew's church in South Warnborough, Hampshire, UK. They went on their honeymoon in Mauritius.

Their marriage did not last long, as they divorced after six months. It is reported that Alex left him for his best friend, Stephen Hall, whom they married in 1993. The couple share two children.

Frances Catherine Cain (1993–2014)

Frances Cain (L) and Julien Sheridan (R) attend the Shakespeare Birthday lunch hosted by Pragnell at Avonbank Gardens in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. Photo: Dave Benett

The British journalist also married Frances Cain after his first marriage failed. They tied the knot in 1993. They sired three children: Emily, Finlo and Katya Clarkson. Emily was born on 21 July 1994, Finlo on 14 March 1997, and Katya on 24 November 2000.

It is alleged that Frances Cain met Clarkson when she was working as her manager. Their marriage lasted for over two decades, and they divorced in 2011. They allegedly parted ways due to Jeremy's unfaithfulness.

It was around 2010 when his first wife, Alex, planned to write a book about their relationship. She wanted to disclose their secret love affair of almost ten years. However, Jeremy lifted a gigging order to prevent her from revealing their relationship. When speaking during her appearance on The Adrian Chiles show, Alex stated:

He got the injunction because he had something to hide. I can prove we had an affair. The truth will be out. We did have an affair.

Alex disclosed that they rekindled their love in 1999. In spite of all that, there were more speculations that Jeremy had an affair with Phillipa Sage, which is believed to have been the main reason the couple had a divorce.

Elaine Bedell (2003)

Elaine Bedell, the (outgoing) Independent Executive for the BBC in a black top. Photo: Jeff Overs

Jeremy was reportedly dating his BBC producer, Elaine Bedell. It was after the two were spotted embracing each other in a doorway. The Clarkson star had to explain it to his then-wife, Frances and his first wife, Alex, whom they were secretly dating.

Jeremy admitted to having frolicked with a colleague. However, Alex felt he was trying to cover it up with his wife.

Phillipa Sage (2010—2017)

Phillipa holding a duck (L) and in a black suit and cap (R). Photo: @pj.sage on Instagram (modified by author)

Phillipa Sage was Jeremy's Top Gear colleague. After rumours of them dating spread on social media, the two initially denied being an item. In 2013, the two were spotted kissing, which showed beyond doubt they were romantically linked. They are believed to have parted ways in January 2017.

While on the Driven Chat Podcast, Phillipa expressed how the breakup affected her. She explained:

It took a long time for me to get over it because you can't escape, mainly because he's all over the place.

She also stated that they were officially together for around seven years. Despite their breakup, the two remained friends. She has written a book, Off-Road with Clarkson, Hammond, and May.

Lisa Hogan (2017—Present)

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa began dating in 2017. The two first met at a party, where mutual friends set them up. Lisa said that she had known Clarkson before through her son, who was a fan of Top Gear. She said she was attracted to him due to his sense of humour.

The duo made their first public appearance three months later at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Lisa moved from London to Cotswold Hill of Oxfordshire to help him run Diddly Squat. Jeremy happily welcomed Lisa’s decision to move to the farm. He said:

I' am so proud of Lisa. How she has gone from-how can I put this politely- a sedentary and rather luxurious life to find herself living on a farm where she didn't know anyone...

The duo are co-stars in the Amazon Prime Video show Clarkson's Farm. Lisa is an Irish actress, artist, and former model born in Dublin, Ireland. She was previously married to Baron Steven Bentinck, a multimillionaire for almost three decades. The two divorced in 2011. They share three children: Wolfe, Alice and Lizzy.

FAQs

Who is Jeremy Clarkson? He is a TV show host, journalist, and writer from the United Kingdom. Where is Jeremy Clarkson from? He was born in Doncaster, England, United Kingdom. How old is Jeremy Clarkson? He is 63 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 11 April 1960. Is Jeremy married to Lisa? No, he is yet to tie the knot with the former model. Are Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa still together? Yes, the two are still dating. How long have Jeremy Clarkson and his wife been together? Jeremy and his girlfriend, Lisa, have been dating since 2017, and they are yet to exchange the marriage vows. Who are Jeremy Clarkson's children? The British TV presenter has three kids, Emily, Finlo and Katya, from his second ex-wife, Frances Catherine Cain.

Does Jeremy Clarkson have a wife? The TV show host is not married. However, he has been married twice and is now dating Lisa Hogan. He is a father of three children and currently resides in Oxfordshire, England, United Kingdom.

