Who is Lauren Daigle's husband? All you need to know about her dating life

Lauren Daigle is a contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter from the United States. She shot into stardom after the release of her 2015 debut album, How Can It Be. In addition to her booming music career, fans are curious about her personal life. For instance, who is Lauren Daigle's husband?

Lauren Daigle posing for a photo in a hat (L). The American singer in a multicoloured top (R). Photo: @lauren_daigle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lauren Daigle debuted her music career in 2015. She has released hits like Come Alive (Dry Bones), Trust in You, and What Child Is This. Her song You Say won the 2019 Grammy Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance Award. "Who is Lauren Daigle’s spouse?" is also among the most searched topics about her on the internet.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Ashley Daigle Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1991 Age 32 years as of April 2024 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Lafayette, Louisiana, United States Current residence Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 32-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-63-86 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Laura Michelle Father Mark Kevin Daigle Siblings 2 Relationship status Single University Louisiana State University Profession Singer and songwriter Net worth $6 million Instagram @lauren_daigle Facebook

Lauren Daigle's husband

Who is Lauren Daigle's spouse? The American singer is unmarried. She hasn't publicly shared her dating life and is seemingly single as of 2024.

What is Lauren Daigle's age?

The singer and songwriter is 32 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 9 September 1991. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Five facts about Lauren Daigle. Photo: @lauren_daigle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Lauren Daigle was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Laura Michelle and Mark Kevin Daigle. Lauren grew up alongside her two siblings, Brandon and a younger sister, Madison.

Lauren attended Louisiana State University. She graduated with a degree in Child and Family Studies.

Career

Lauren Daigle is an American contemporary Christian singer and songwriter. As a child, she became interested in music and sang in her house all day. Her mother called her "The Music Box."

The singer first rose to fame in 2015 when she released her debut studio album, How Can It Be, which was number one on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart. She also released two more albums, Look Up Child, Lauren Daigle, and Behold.

In 2010, the young and aspiring singer auditioned for the reality TV series American Idol, Season 9. She did not go far but tried again for Season 10 in 2011 and Season 11 in 2012. The gospel singer has collaborated with other artists, including Jon Foreman, Chris Tomlin and Petey Martin.

What happened with Lauren Daigle?

She was diagnosed with cytomegalovirus at 15 years. This virus was severe, making her homebound to protect her weak immune system. She took two years out of school and used this time to hone her singing skills.

According to The New York Times, in 2021, she also contracted COVID-19 and had migraines for months. The post-Covid symptoms resulted in her getting panic attacks, anxiety, and bouts of paranoia.

FAQs

Who is Lauren Daigle? She is a contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter from the United States. Where is Lauren Daigle from? She was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, but resides in Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States. Who are Lauren Daigle's parents? Her parents are Laura Michelle and Mark Kevin Daigle. How old is Lauren Daigle? The American singer is 32 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 9 September 1991. Is Lauren Daigle married? The singer is unmarried, and she is seemingly single as of 2024. How tall is Lauren Daigle? The musician is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). What is Lauren Daigle's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla and other similar sources, she is allegedly worth $6 million. Her primary source of wealth is her music career.

The topic of Lauren Daigle's husband has always fascinated many. The American gospel music singer and songwriter is not married. She is seemingly single as of 2024. The singer resides in Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States.

Legit.ng published an article about Lucy Liu's husband. Lucy Liu is an American actress and producer. She is renowned for her roles in films and TV series, such as Charlie's Angels, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and Chicago. Who is Lucy Liu's husband?

Lucy Liu is an award-winning actress. She has received several awards, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards, one Critics' Choice Television Award, and a Seoul International Drama Award. Besides her successful career, she has been linked to several celebrities. Discover more about Lucy Liu's marital status and relationships.

Source: Legit.ng