Tony Hinchcliffe's wife, Charlotte Jane's bio: Are the two still married?

Charlotte Jane is an Australian model and social media influencer. She is famous as the daughter of Australian race car driver Bob Jane and is widely recognised as Tony Hinchcliffe's wife. Tony Hinchcliffe is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer known for his one-hour special, One Shot. Who is Charlotte Jane, and is she still married to the American comedian?

Charlotte Jane posing for a photo in the street (L). Tony Hinchcliffe performing onstage at A Night at The Comedy Store Stand Up Showcase-2nd Show (R). Photo: Errich Petersen (modified by author)

Source: Original

Charlotte Jane was born in Melbourne, Australia. She became famous for marrying American comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and is known for her modelling pictures on Instagram, which have earned her an extensive following. Aside from her fame as Tony Hinchcliffe's ex-wife, her father is a renowned car race driver.

Profile summary

Full name Charlotte Jane Gender Female Date of birth 30 December 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Current residence Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Laree Madonna Jane Father Bob Jane Siblings 4 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Chase Stopnik Profession Model, internet sensation

Who is Tony Hinchcliffe's wife?

The comedian is unmarried but was formerly married to Charlotte Jane, born in Melbourne, Australia. She is the daughter of the late Bob Jane, a renowned Australian race car driver, entrepreneur and business tycoon. Her mother is Laree Jane, a former beauty queen.

Her parents divorced in 2008 and later rekindled their relationship in 2010. The divorce resulted from the war over two Bob Jane T-Marts franchises she ran then. One year after their divorce, she was charged with assault, false imprisonment and threatening to inflict serious injuries to Bob Jane, who had made a complaint in 2006. However, Laree Jane won the case in 2009 after being found not guilty of the three charges.

The Australian model has four siblings: Robert, Courtney, Karen and Rodney. Jane and Rodney are her half-siblings. Her father, Bob Jane, passed away on 28 September 2018. Charlotte Jane shared a special bond with her father, and despite his demise, she still wishes him a happy birthday.

What is Charlotte Jane's age?

Top-5 facts about Charlotte Jane. Photo: @charlottebabyjane on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Charlotte Jane, Bob Jane's daughter, is 31 years old as of June 2024. According to an Instagram post she shared in 2021, the model celebrates her birthday on the 30th of December. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

When did Bob Jane die? The Australian car race driver passed away on 28 September 2018. He died at the age of 88 after battling prostate cancer. His death was confirmed by his three children, Robert, Charlotte and Courtney Jane.

Career

Tony Hinchcliffe's wife, Charlotte Jane, is a model, entrepreneur and social media influencer. She has an extensive following on her Instagram account, where she shares her modelling photos, mostly in swimsuits. She has over 29 thousand followers. The model has worked with brands such as Richardson and Dita Von Teese.

She has been featured on the cover of Camp Out Magazine and Cake Magazine. She is an entrepreneur who uses the Depop app to sell her merchandise, such as jewellery and dresses.

Charlotte Jane and Tony Hinchcliffe's relationship

Their relationship started in 2015 as a joke when the comedian said he had a wife in an interview. In 2017, Tony Hinchcliffe shared a photo of the two wearing rings and captioned it as follows;

Married as... Honeymooning in La Jolla and performing 4 shows this weekend at @comedystorelj....then Australia

Are Charlotte and Tony Hinchcliffe still together?

The two are not together. She has been posting pictures with her boyfriend, Chase Stopnik. Moreover, in an interview, Tony Hinchcliffe confirmed that they divorced and their marriage was short-lived but fun.

My actual marriage was short-lived but very much fun with a beautiful, very cool Australian girl that I met just like I would meet anybody at the comedy store back in the day at the front bar. She was super funny and super cool. We are still friends to this day…It is my ex-wife…we had a good run. Everyone who knows us knows that it was the coolest from beginning to end…I was just in Santiago two weeks ago, and she and her new boyfriend and our old dog all came to my show. And we had a blast; we are all super cool, and she is like the funniest, coolest chick ever.

The famous comedian and the model are still friends despite their divorce. On 14 May 2024, she posted a picture of the comedian on stage with his dog Mallory. She wrote how proud she is of Tony for living his dreams. She wrote as follows;

Mallory and her dad. So proud of @tonyhinchcliffe for living his dreams and being the rockstar he is. Family Forever.

Who is Charlotte Jane's boyfriend now?

She is in a relationship with Chase Stopnik. He proposed to her on 24 February 2024 in front of her family in Utah, and the model posted about the proposal on Instagram. On 6 March 2024, she announced that she was pregnant with Chase Stopnik's baby by sharing an ultrasound picture.

FAQs

Who is Charlotte Jane? She is a famous model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur widely known as Tony Hinchcliffe's wife. Where is Charlotte Jane from? She was born in Melbourne, Australia. How old is Charlotte Jane? She is 31 years old as of 2024. Is Charlotte Jane Australian? Yes, she is Australian. Who are Charlotte Jane's siblings? She has four siblings: Courtney, Robert, Rodney and Karen. Who is Charlotte Jane's mother? Her mother is Laree Jane, a former beauty queen.

Charlotte Jane is the daughter of renowned car race driver Bob Jane and his wife, Laree Jane. She is a model, entrepreneur, and internet sensation known for sharing modelling pictures on her Instagram account. Charlotte and Tony Hinchcliffe were briefly married but are still friends despite their divorce.

Legit.ng recently published Marshall Coben's biography. She is an American film producer and television executive. He is widely known as Jane Leeves' husband. She is an actress, singer, and model. They were married in 1996.

Marshall Coben was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He landed his first job as a production associate on Father Dowling Mysteries. He and his wife have two children, Isabella Kathryn Coben and Finn William. Find out more about Marshall Coben here.

Source: Legit.ng