Shauna Rae’s age, height, birthday, net worth, relationships

Shauna Rae is a budding actress, reality television personality, content creator and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for appearing on the TLC reality show I Am Shauna Rae. She had a form of cancer as a young child, which stunted the growth of her pituitary gland. It resulted in pituitary dwarfism. What is Shauna Rae’s age?

Shauna Rae holding a phone (L). Shauna Rae in a coral blouse and blue pants (R).

Shauna Rae is the star in the TLC reality show I Am Shauna Rae that chronicles the challenges of living with a rare condition that makes her look younger than her age. She is also a social media influencer with a significant following on various social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Shauna Rae’s biography documents all you need to know about the reality star.

Profile summary

Full name Shauna Rae Gender Female Date of birth 29 June 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 3’10’’ Height in centimetres 117 Weight in pounds 51 Weight in kilograms 23 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Scott Lesick Mother Patty Schrankel Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Profession Actress, reality star, content creator, social media influencer Net worth $100,000 Instagram @thereal_shaunarae99 TikTok @shaunarae99

What is Shauna Rae's age?

The reality television personality is 24 years old as of 2023. When is Shauna Rae’s birthday? She was born on 29 June 1999 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. Shauna is an American national of white ethnicity.

Who are Shauna Rae's parents?

Her parents are Scott Lesick and Patty Schrankel. Shauna’s father works at a car dealership named Shults Ford in Pittsburg. He formerly worked as an air traffic controller at the U.S. Navy for five years, from 1983 to 1988.

Her parents are now divorced, and her mother is married to Mark Schrankel, president and owner of WhoBuddiez, while her father is married to Kimberlee Swidorsky-Lesick. Her stepfather has been featured on her TLC series I Am Shauna Rae.

Who are Shauna Rae's siblings?

The social media influencer grew up alongside three sisters. The name of her older sister is Tara Lesnick. She also has two half-siblings named Morgan Rae and Rylee. Morgan is an advocate, educator, and consultant. She and her siblings currently reside with her mother and stepfather in Pennsylvania.

Career

Shauna Rae is a budding actress, reality TV star, content creator and social media influencer. She is widely known for her TLC reality show I Am Shauna Rae, which premiered on 11 January 2022. The entire reality show is built around her daily life.

As an actress, she has appeared in a few shows such as Lisey's Story, The Adventures of Rybread and His Friends and Mr. Santa, the Musical Christmas Extravaganza.

Aside from television, Shauna is also a content creator. She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 1 May 2023. The channel has accumulated over 2 thousand followers and mainly contains Q&As and tutorials.

She is also on TikTok with over 738 thousand followers as of this writing. She mostly shares videos about her condition. She is also active on Instagram, where she boasts over 332 thousand followers. She uses the platform to share the same content she posts on TikTok and YouTube. She also promotes various brands, such as MobilityWorks and Evry Jewels.

The actress also has an account on Cameo, where she records and sells personalised video messages. She currently charges $25 per video.

What is Shauna Rae's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, as well as Distractify and The Sun, the American reality star has an alleged net worth of $100,000. Her primary source of income is attributed to her career as a television personality and actress. She also earns from her social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Is Shauna Rae in a relationship?

The American content creator is currently in a romantic relationship with a mystery person. She recently introduced her partner to her followers via Instagram, but she hid their face and identity.

Previously, she has been casually dating a man named Dan Swygart. She went on several dates with Dan on season 2 of her series I Am Shauna Rae. However, the relationship never progressed past friendship.

In the season 2 premiere of the series, she went on a date with a volunteer firefighter named Thomas, who also has pituitary dwarfism. The two met via a matchmaker.

How tall is Shauna Rae?

The social media personality stands at 3 feet 10 inches or 117 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 51 pounds or 23 kilograms.

Rae has a rare medical condition stemming from chemotherapy treatment for brain cancer at the age of 6 months. The treatment impacted her pituitary gland, leading to a dramatic stunt in her growth and causing pituitary dwarfism. She stopped growing when she was 16. She has, however, been in full remission from cancer for years.

Shauna’s age is 24 years old as of 2023. She is an actress, reality TV personality, content creator and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for her appearances in the TLC reality show I Am Shauna Rae. The actress developed a growth hormone deficiency after undergoing chemotherapy for a brain tumour when she was 6 months old.

