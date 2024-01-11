Who are Dean Martin’s children? Meet his kids and grandkids

Dean Martin made waves in the US entertainment industry as a singer, actor, and comedian. He was known for starring in numerous movies and TV shows, notably The Silencers, Murderers’ Row, and Rio Bravo. The entertainer was married thrice and had many kids. Who are Dean Martin’s children?

Entertainer Dean Martin during the taping of a television show in Hollywood, California. Photo: Martin Mills (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dean Paul Martin lived between 1917 and 1995 and enjoyed immense fame in the US entertainment industry. He was married three times and had seven children with two women. Find out who Dean Martin’s children are, and if he had grandkids.

Profile summary

Full name Dean Paul Martin Gender Male Date of birth 7 June 1917 Age (at death) 78 years old (as of 25 December 1995) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Steubenville, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Angela Crocetti Father Gaetano Alfonso Crocetti Siblings 1 Relationship status (at death) Single Children 8 School Steubenville High School Profession Singer, actor, comedian Instagram @deanmartinofficial Facebook @DeanMartin

Who are Dean Martin’s children?

How many children did Dean Martin have? He was the father of eight children from three marriages. He had seven biological kids and one adopted kid. Below are details of each kid and what they are up to in life.

1. Stephen Craig Martin

Stephen Craig was born to the singer’s marriage with his first wife, Elizabeth Anne McDonald. He is the first child and son of the late American entertainer, born on 29 June 1942. According to his IMDb profile, he is a producer and production manager credited for his work in Sha Na Na, A Family Thing and California Swimsuit Spectacular.

He reportedly married actress Carole Costello. They were married until the actress tragically died on 29 March 1987. The former couple did not have any children together.

2. Claudia Martin

The daughters of Singer Dean Martin (L to R), Gail, Claudia (1944-2001), Deana and Gina in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Martin Mills

Source: Getty Images

Claudia was the secondborn child of the late actor and his first wife. She was born on 16 March 1944. Like her father, she opted for a career in the entertainment industry as an actress. She is recognised for starring in Ski Fever, My Three Sons, and For Those Who Think Young.

The actress passed away on 16 February 2001. In her life, she was reportedly married thrice and had one child. Her ex-husbands are Kiel Martin (1969–1971), Vincent Lucchesi (1973–1974), and Jim Roberts (1996–2001). She had her child, Jesse Martin, with her first husband, Kiel Martin.

3. Barbara Gail Martin

Barbara Gail and Nancy Sinatra sing on stage during the 'The Dean Martin Variety Show in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Martin Mills

Source: Getty Images

Barbara is the third child of Dean Martin and Elizabeth Anne McDonald’s marriage. The former couple welcomed their second daughter on 11 April 1945. She is 78 years old as of 2023.

Even though she is an actress, she has not had many acting credits. She has appeared in Vega$ and Hollywood or Bust. She was allegedly married in 1968, but the details of her marriage are unknown.

4. Deana Martin

Singer Deana visits FOX & Friends at FOX Studios in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Deana, the last child in Dean and Elizabeth’s marriage, was born on 19 August 1948. She is 75 years old as of 2023 and an actress, singer, and performer. She is recognised for her songs likeThat’s Amore, Memories Are Made of This, New York State of Mind, and Time After Time.

Deana and John Griffeth married in February 1990 and have been together for over 30 years. Her husband is a film and music producer. She is the mother of one of Dean Martin’s grandkids, Mickey Guerin. Mickey is a film producer.

5. Dean Paul Martin Jr.

Actors Dean Paul Martin (L) and Desi Arnaz, Jr. are dining at Spago in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

He was the first child of the late actor and singer in his second marriage with Jeanne Biegger. Dean Martin’s son was born on 17 November 1951 and pursued a career as a singer and actor. His notable hits were I’m a Fool, Lady Love, and So Many Ways, and he was featured in films including Backfire and Hitchhiker.

He married Olivia Hussey between 1971 and 1978 and Dorothy Hamill between 1982 and 1984 and had one child, Alexander Martin. He passed away on 21 March 1987, aged 35 years.

6. Ricci Martin

Singer Ricci performs at The M Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small

Source: Getty Images

Ricci James Martins, the second child of the late iconic singer’s second marriage, was born on 20 September 1953. Like some of his siblings and parents, he joined the show biz industry as a singer and actor. He formed the band The Pack and released multiple songs with Carl Wilson, a member of The Beach Boys.

Ricci reportedly had three children: Montana, Rio, and Pepper. The singer passed away on 3 August 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah, US. His cause of death has not been established.

7. Gina Martin

Actor/singer Dean Martin, daughter Gina (C), and musician Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys dining at La Famiglia Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

The legendary singer welcomed his last biological child through his marriage with Jeanne Biegger on 20 December 1956. Gina is 66 years old as of 2023.

She married Carl Wilson, an American musician and co-founder of the rock band The Beach Boys. They exchanged marriage vows in 1987 and were together until Carl’s demise on 6 February 1998.

8. Sasha Martin

Sasha is the last among Dean Martin’s kids, and she is his adopted daughter from his third marriage with Catherine Hawn. Not much is known about Sasha Martin except that she has followed in his father’s footsteps in the film industry and has been featured in Private Parts and Guiding Lights.

Dean Martin’s grandchildren

Dean Martin’s family continues to grow. At his demise, some of the legendary singer's children had kids, making him a grandfather. He was a grandfather of six known grandchildren. Here is a list of his grandkids.

1. Montana

Montana is singer Ricci Martin's daughter. She was close to her father and accompanied him to his different performances around the world. However, after Ricci's demise, she has been out of the spotlight, and not much is known about her.

2. Mickey

Mickey is Deana's child. He is a film producer with about nine production credits. His notable works include Arkansas, Come Out Fighting, Operation Seawolf, and Johnny & Clyde.

3. Alexander

Alexander Gunther Martin was born on 12 February 1973 to his parents, actress Olivia Hussey and Dean Paul. He is 50 years old as of 2023. He is recognised for his roles in 21, Can't Hardly Wait, Three Priests, and Haunted.

Actor Alex tied the knot with Devanshi Patel in December 2022. He was previously married to Megan W. Martin. He had a single child from his first marriage.

4. Rio

Rio is the third child of singer Ricci Martin. Despite hailing from a famous family, Rio leads a private life, and not much is known about him.

5. Jesse

She is the daughter of Claudia, born from her marriage to American actor Kiel. Like some of her siblings, Jesse is not a famous personality and has revealed little information about herself to the public.

6. Pepper

She is singer Ricci's daughter. Pepper is a reality TV personality recognised for participating in the first season of the reality TV show Claim To Fame on ABC. She was third placed in the competition. Pepper resides in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.

FAQs

How many kids did Dean Martin have? The late singer and actor had eight children, seven biological and one adopted. Who is Dean Martin’s eldest son? His eldest son is Stephen Craig Martin, a producer and production manager. What happened to Dean Martin's daughter Claudia? She died of breast cancer in 2001. Did Dean Martin have an adopted child? Yes, he adopted Sasha after he married his third wife, Catherine Hawn. How many Dean Martin's grandchildren are there? His six grandchildren are Montana, Mickey, Alexander, Rio, Jesse, and Pepper. Does Dean Martin have a granddaughter? His only granddaughter is Montana, the daughter of singer Ricci. How many times did Dean Martin marry? He married three times. His wives were Elizabeth Anne McDonald, Jeanne Biegger, and Catherine Hawn.

The legendary singer Dean Martin’s children are all grown and thriving in different careers. He is survived by five children; three have passed away already. He also has six grandchildren.

