Jessie Murph’s age, height, ethnicity, parents, hometown

Jessie Murph is an up-and-coming singer, songwriter, TikTok star, and social media personality from the United States. She came into the limelight after her lip-syncs and short dance videos went viral on TikTok. What is Jessie Murph's age? Explore the life of the musician to get to know her better.

Jessie Murph drinks from a clear tumbler using a straw (L). The singer sits on a green couch holding flowers (R). Photo: @jessiemurphhh on Instagram (modified by author)

Jessie Murph began her TikTok journey in 2019. As a singer, she has released hit tracks such as Wild Ones, Always Been You and If I Died Last Night. She has accumulated a massive fan following on social media, especially TikTok and Instagram. Discover Jessie Murph's birthday and other interesting facts about her.

Profile summary

Full name Jessie Murph Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 2004 Age 19 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Athens, Alabama, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-86 Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, TikTok star, social media influencer TikTok @jessiemurphhh Instagram @jessiemurphhh Facebook @jessiemurphhh

What is Jessie Murph's age?

The social media influencer is 19 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 22 September 2004. She is an American citizen of white descent. Jessie Murph's hometown is Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Jessie Murph's parents are musicians. In one of her concert performances, her mother joined her onstage, and they sang together. The TikTok star was raised alongside her older brother, Garrett Murph, a professional DJ.

Is Jessie Murph related to Jelly Roll?

Even though they come from Nashville, Tennessee, USA and are both musicians, they are unrelated. They worked together as musicians to release one song, Wild Ones.

Career

Jessie has always had a passion for singing since childhood. She shared songs and musical experiments in 2010 and opened a TikTok account. In 2021, she signed a record deal with Columbia Records, and after signing, she released her debut single, Upgrade.

Top five facts about American singer Jessie Murph. Photo: @jessiemurphhh on Instagram (modified by author)

Jessie has collaborated with other artists such as Moran Morris, Diplo, and Jelly Roll. Jessie released the single Pray on 3 March 2022, ranking 66 on the UK charts. She also released Heartbroken, featuring American rapper Polo G and American DJ Diplo.

The song was drafted at No. 64 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 52 on the Canadian Hot 100. In the same year, the singer released the album Drowning. Below are some of her popular tracks:

Wild Ones

Heartbroken

Always Been You

Play

How Could You

While You're At it

Cowboys And Angels

I Would've

If I Died Last Night

Texas

Aside from being a singer, she is a social media star. Since launching her TikTok account in 2019, Jessie has gained tremendous fame on the platform. She creates lip-syncs, dance videos, and short hilarious videos. Her TikTok page boasts over 10 million followers as of the time of this writing.

She is also active on Instagram, with over 1 million followers as of writing. The TikTok star mainly shares her photos and short clips of her music videos. Additionally, she has more than 14 thousand followers on X (Twitter) and 740 thousand followers on Facebook.

The social media influencer created her self-titled YouTube channel on 2 November 2015, where she uploads her music. The channel presently has 656 thousand followers.

How tall is Jessie Murph?

The American singer stands at 5 feet 2 inches or 158 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Facts fast about Jessie Murph

How old is Jessie Murph? She is 19 years old as of February 2024. Who is Jessie Murph? She is a singer, TikTok star, and social media influencer. Where is Jessie Murph from? She is from Nashville, Tennessee, United States. What is Jessie Murph's nationality? She is an American citizen. What is Jessie Murph's ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity. Who is Jessie Murph's brother? Her older brother is called Garrett Murph. What genre is Jessie Murph? Her style can be classified as pop, R&B, soul, and country. Where does Jessie Murph live? She currently resides in Athens, Alabama, United States.

Jessie Murph's age is 19 years as of February 2024. She is a singer, TikTok star and social media personality. She is known for her hit songs such as Heartbroken, While You're At It and Wild Ones. Jessie currently resides in Athens, Alabama, United States.

