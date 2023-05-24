Shannon Sharpe’s kids: who are the football player’s children?

Shannon Sharpe is a retired footballer. He became a renowned sports analyst after retirement and has worked as a commentator for CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and NFL Network, and is currently a co-host of the Fox Sports 1 talk show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. With all this popularity, there comes a question about Shannon Sharpe’s kids and if he is married.

While Shannon Sharpe recorded great accomplishments on the field, he had his share of experiences with married life. Although the player has tried keeping his dating life private, it is evident that he has three kids, 2 daughters and 1 son. Here is everything to know about Shannon Sharpe’s family.

Full name Shannon Shay Sharpe Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1968 Age 55 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Atlanta, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’2” Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 228 Weight in kilograms 103 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Mary Alice Dixon Father Pete Sharpe Siblings 2 Children 3 High school Glennville High School College Savannah State Profession Former NFL player, sports analyst Instagram @shannonsharpe84 Facebook @NFL.Shannon.Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe’s children and their mothers

How many kids does Shannon Sharpe have? The famous retired footballer has two daughters and one son. All of his children come from different mothers.

For instance, Shannon Sharpe’s son, Kiari, was born to Erika Evans, while the mothers of the two daughters, Kayla and Kaley, remain unknown until today. Although the former NFL player has tried to keep his family away from the limelight, here is some information about his kids.

Kiari Sharpe

Kiari is Shannon Sharpe’s son. He was born in 1992, only two years after Shannon started his professional NFL career. Kiari Sharpe studied biology and business management at Georgia Southern University.

At the time of his son's birth, the retired player was still unmarried; hence, the information about the mother of the kid never made it to the public light. However, it was later revealed that Kiari's mother was Erika Evans, who lived in Austell, Georgia.

Erika came to the limelight when she filed a case against Shannon, alleging that the player had forcefully removed her from the home. The former player was found guilty but later released on a $1,000 bail bond.

Kayla Shape

Kayla, the eldest of Shannon Sharpe’s daughters, was also born in 1992. The identity of his second baby mama has never been revealed.

Kayla Sharpe studied pre-law at Georgia Southern University. Currently, she is an HR business partner at Phoebe Putney Health System. According to her LinkedIn page, she advocates for business people and fights to improve employee experience and create positive working conditions.

Kaley Sharpe

Kaley Sharpe is the least known among Shannon Sharpe’s children. Details about when she was born and her mother have remained a mystery to most media houses. Kaley studied at Florida State University to become a medical examiner. She also earned her medical degree from Indiana University in 2022.

FAQs

Who is Shannon Sharpe? He is a retired NFL player who spent 14 years playing for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. He is currently a sports analyst at Fox Sports 1 talk show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Is Shannon Sharpe married? He has never been married. Does Shannon Sharpe have kids? Yes, the former NFL player has three kids; two daughters and one son. Who is Kiari Sharpe’s mother? Shannon Sharpe welcomed his first son, Kiari, in 1992 with his baby mama, Erika Evans. Who is the eldest among Shannon Sharpe’s daughters? Kayla Sharpe is the eldest daughter, while Kaley is the youngest. Is Shannon Sharpe dating anyone now? After he broke up with his girlfriend Katy Kellner in 2016, Sharpe is said to be currently single.

Shannon Sharpe’s kids are all grown ups venturing in their various career. Their father has had a successful football career, playing for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens of the NFL for 14 years. Even after his retirement, the former football tight end has remained a sports personality.

