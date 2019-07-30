50+ Eid al-Adha greetings, quotes, and messages for 2022

Eid al-Adha is an anticipated religious festival for all Muslims all over the world. The festival is also referred to as the festival of sacrifice. It is celebrated by Muslims across the globe every year. During this religious festival, Muslims send Eid al-Adha greetings, messages and greetings to family and friends, wishing them a blessed celebration.

A woman in a white hijab praying. Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod (modified by author)

Eid al-Adha is one of the two holidays celebrated each year by Muslim believers. The festival honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son to show his devotion and obedience to God's command. Before Ibrahim sacrificed his son, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead.

Happy Eid al-Adha greetings to friends and family

Every year on Eid al-Adha, Muslims all over the world sacrifice different domesticated animals such as camels, cows, sheep or goats to symbolize this traditional practice of religious sacrifice. Here are some quotes to share with your beloved to mark the 2022 festivals:

Taking the life of one innocent life is the same as taking all of humanity. Saving the life of one person is like saving the human race. (Koran 5:33)

To everyone who believes, enter into peace (Islam). Do not follow the path of Satan. He is an enemy to you. (Koran 2:208)

I place all my faith in the mighty Allah, for he is my Lord and your Lord as well. He is not a mobile being, but he has a comprehension of his forelock. My Lord is on the path of truth. (Koran 11:55-56)

Allah is the lone God. He is the maker, the designer as well as the Initiator. All beautiful names belong to Him. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the wisest and the Almighty. (Koran 59:24)

Whoever wants to meet his creator must do good deeds. He should not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord. (Koran 18:110)

There shall be no coercion in religion. The correct way is now different from the wrong way. Anyone who condemns the devil and has faith in God has clutched the sturdiest bond. One that never breaks. God is a listener and all-knowing. (Al-Baqarah 2:256)

Whoever does a good deed shall have ten times its like, and whoever brings vice shall not be recompensed but with its like, and they shall not be dealt with unjustly. (Surah Al- 'An'am 160)

If you sacrifice by putting an end to your bad habits for His sake, you deserve this day of joy as it is all about sacrifice (Mufti Ismail Menk)

May we share a smile and laughter in every prayer answered and every opportunity that comes. Eid- al-Adha Mubarak!

May this day bring grace and forgiveness of Allah, and may He adorn your life with the colours of heaven.

May we all remember this Eid al-Adha to show forgiveness, speak for justice, and avoid ignorance.

Happy Eid al-Adha messages

The Jama Masjid Delhi. Photo: pexels.com, @chattrapalsingh (modified by author)

Share the following blessed Eid al-Adha messages with family and friends to bring joy and put a smile on their faces:

I pray that the charm of this season passes lots of cheerfulness in your life. May you make merry with all your close allies. May this religious festival fill your soul with wonders.

Sending warm wishes your way on this Eid. I wish you all the joy and happiness. Remember me in your prayers.

In each shared amusement and smirk, in every peaceful prayer rejoined, in every chance that comes along, may Allah bless you plentifully.

May Allah fill your life with bliss on this occasion. May He fill your heart with love and make your soul spiritual and give your mind wisdom. I am wishing you a very Happy Eid.

May Allah bring you joy, cheerfulness, peace and luxury on this sanctified festival. Wishing you and your family happiness and joy on this happy occasion!

May the year ahead be successful, for all your family and friends, especially for you.

I hope on this spiritual festival of Eid; there is peace, pureness and holiness in the family. Happy Eid to all!

Eid al-Adha is the day of offering sacrifice. Rejoicing, enjoying, and showing our commitment to what Allah orders.

May your faith in Allah guide you, and may you shine in his divine blessings.

I pray that Allah gives you the delights of heaven above today and for the rest of your life.

I pray that your life is filled with lots of light, abundance and tranquillity forever. Be blessed!

Blessed Eid al-Adha 2022 greetings to everyone

Dates and a Koran. Photo: pexels.com, @khats-cassim

It is important to put a smile on your friend's face. Here are some of the best Eid al-Adha greetings for your friends and family:

May the blessings of the great Allah be with you now and always.

On this holy festival that we get to celebrate the Hajj, may you be filled with delight. May each stage of your ride through life be sanctified.

May he also sprinkle his astounding blessings over you and your family as Allah waters his formation.

May your plate of life always be full of delicious kebabs and tikkas, topped with the chutney of success. May it be accompanied by the bread of joy and happiness.

On this festival, may Allah listen and answer all your prayers. Have faith in Him, and He will grant all your heart desires.

May Allah lead you to the path of greatness during this holy festival.

May the favourable occasion of Eid bless you with harmony and bring joy to your soul and family. May the blessing of Allah be with you.

May Allah show His mercy and forgiveness in return for your sacrifice on this holy festival.

May this day bring happiness and good health to you.

May Allah grant you and your family wisdom every day for the rest of your life. Stay blessed my friend.

May Allah give you strength and courage to help you win every life challenge on this day of Eid al-Adha.

Best Eid al-Adha wishes for your love

A light on top of a table. Photo: pexels.com, @aqtai (modified by author)

Show your love to those you adore and cherish during this festive season. Below are Eid al-Adha quotes you can send to your love.

May Allah pour His divine blessings on you and your loved ones.

May God Almighty shine His light upon you, and may He fulfil the desires of your heart. Happy Eid al- Adha!

Hey, my love, I am sending you lots of love on this beautiful day of love. I hope your life is filled with blessings and prosperity.

May Allah bless you with lots of smiles, laughter and good health. Eid al-Adha, my love.

Dearest, Eid al-Adha! to you. May Allah grant you and your family His majestic blessings.

Wishing a blissful Eid al-Adha to you and your family. You will be in my prayers and good thoughts.

May this day bring you peace, love and happiness always. Happy Eid al-Adha!

Praying to Allah to bless you with immense happiness now and in the life after. Happy holy season, my sweetheart.

Happy Eid al-Adha, my darling. May Allah pour His blessings on you and give you the desires of your heart.

Sending you good vibes on this great day. May Allah fill your heart with happiness and love. I love you.

May your Eid al-Adha be as sweet as the sugar you can finally have now. Have a blessed day my love.

Best Ileya festival wishes to family and friends

A photo of a mosque. Photo: pexels.com, @asifgraphy

Below are a few Ileya greetings for your family and friends for the festive season.

May your life be as beautiful as the crescent moon in the sky. May the happiness of Ileya overwhelm your life. Happy Ileya.

May peace, progress and long life be your portion and that of your loved ones as you celebrate this day. Happy Ileya!

Let that delicious food you have always remind you of the fragrance of Jannah. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Happy Ileya! May this day bring happiness, peace and joy to you and your family.

May your home be filled with good tidings and fill your home on this Ileya always.

During Ileya, Allah replaced a ram with Ishmael for the prophet Ibrahim. May he replace all your problems and sorrow with abundance and happiness. Happy Ileya.

Wishing you good tidings this Eid, and may you have everything you have ever desired. Happy Eid al-Adha!

May the brightness of Ileya fill your hearts with new aspirations to grow in life. Happy Ileya, friends!

On this occasion of Ileya, I pray to Allah to bless your home and take care of all of you. Happy Eid to you.

Happy Ileya, friends! May Allah open the floodgates of heaven for you, and may all the happiness and blessings come your way.

May this Ileya bring you wonderful moments to cherish always. Happy Eid al-Adha, friends!

The end of Hajj marks the beginning of Eid al-Adha festivals. This festive season encourages all Muslims to spend extra time with friends and family. It is also a time to share and reconnect as well. Consider sending some of the above Eid al Adha greetings to your friends and family.

