Reyna Love’s biography: age, net worth, movies and tv shows

Reyna Love is an American fashion model and actress known for portraying Celess in Secret Society. She is an up-and-coming actress and has been featured in a few other movies. The actress is also an Instagram personality.

American actress Reyna Love holding a glass and her holding her a long ponytail. Photo: @reynalove305 on Instagram (modified by author)

Growing up, Reyna Love's mother (Lorna Shuford) introduced her to multiple activities, including modelling, dancing, and acting. She is a budding actress featured in three movies as of 2023. She is also an internet personality with a considerable audience on Instagram. Reyna Love’s bio has everything you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Reyna Love Gender Female Date of birth 25 April 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Miami Edison High School Profession Actress, fashion model Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Reyna Love’s biography

Reyna Love was born and raised in Miami, Florida, United States. She reportedly grew up alongside an older brother MoneyBo, a hip-hop musician. She is an American national of Cuban-Jamaican ethnic background. The actress currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

She attended Miami Edison High School. She was crowned prom queen at the learning institution in 2009.

What is Reyna Love’s age?

The actress’ age is 31 years as of 2023. She marks her birthday on 25 April every year and was born in 1995. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Reyna Love’s career

Reyna is a fashion model, content creator, and actress. She started her career as a fashion model and worked with different brands, including Erico Place and Chic Couture. She later went into online content creation and created comedy skits which captivated many people on social media, earning her a considerable following.

She began acting at a young age and was featured in the adventure-comedy TV series Sesame Street. Her professional acting career commenced in 2021, and she has three acting credits. Here is a list of Reyna Love’s movies and TV shows:

Secrets and Yards (Post-production) as Desilyn Syers

(Post-production) as Desilyn Syers Secret Society 2: Never Enough (2022) as Celess

(2022) as Celess Secret Society (2021) as Celess

Besides acting, she is a social media personality enjoying a growing following on Instagram. She shares acting career updates and lifestyle pictures with approximately 128 thousand followers on the platform.

What is Reyna Love’s net worth?

The entertainer’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her thriving careers as an actress and model.

Does Reyna Love have a husband?

The American actress has not disclosed details of her love life; thus, she is presumably single. However, she has two children from a previous relationship. Her daughter is Rhianna, and her son is Con.

How tall is Reyna Love?

She is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

FAQs about Reyna Love

Who is Reyna Love? She is an American actress famous for starring in Secret Society as Celess. How old is Reyna Love? The actress is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 April 1992. Where is Reyna Love from? Her hometown is Little Haiti in Miami, Florida, United States. What does Reyna Love do for a living? She is an actress, fashion model, and online content creator. How much is Reyna Love worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Does Reyna Love have children? She has two children, Rhianna and Con. What is Reyna Love’s height? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres).

Reyna Love is a budding actress with a few acting credits. She is also a fashion model and has worked with a couple of companies promoting their brands. The mother of two is also a rising social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram.

