The video of James Hope University built by Zenith Bank founder, Jim Ovia was shared online and it caught people's attention

James Hope University located in Lekki, Lagos state has listed its courses and the school fees students pay in the school

According to information on the James Hope University website, the school offers postgraduate courses in different areas

The video of James Hope University, which is owned by Zenith Bank founder, trended on social media.

James Hope University is located in Lekki, Lagos and it was established by Jim Ovia, a notable banker and business leader.

James Hope University was established by Zenith Bank founder, Jim Ovia. Photo credit: James Hope University.

James Hope University says its vision is to endow graduates with a transformative education.

The school says:

"James Hope University aspires to endow generations of graduates with top-notch transformative education, to enable innovations and discoveries, propel the knowledge economy, and shape a better world."

Courses offered at James Hope University

Information on the school's website shows that it offers postgraduate diplomas, masters and executive MBAs.

Courses offered at James Hope University include PGD management, M.Sc. economic development and policy analysis, M.Sc. finance, M.Sc. fintech and analytics, Full-time MBA and executive MBA.

School fees at James Hope University

The application fee for the courses is N500. School fees for PGD at James Hope University is N1,250,000.

Students who want to do an M.Sc. Economic development and policy analysis will pay NGN 2,250,000.

The school fees for M.Sc. finance NGN 2,500,000 while fees for M.Sc. fintech and analytics is pegged at NGN 3,500,000.

James Hope University's school fees for M.Sc. innovation, intrapreneurship, and entrepreneurship is NGN 3,500,000.

Full-time MBA and Executive MBA at James Hope University cost NGN 5,000,000 and NGN N9,000,000 respectively.

