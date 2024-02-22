Who are Bobby Brown's children? Meet the rapper's kids

Bobby Brown is an American rapper and R&B singer-songwriter. He founded New Edition, an R&B/pop group known for songs such as Mr Telephone Man, Can You Stand The Rain, and Hit Me Off. He has won multiple accolades such as the Grammys, American Music Award, and People's Choice Awards. Aside from his successful career, he is a family man. Who are Bobby Brown's children?

American singer Bobby Brown posing with his son (L). The singer posing with his wife Alicia, daughter La'Princia and his other children (R). Photo: @kingbobbybrown on Instagram (modified by author)

Bobby Brown was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. Bobby Brown's children are from four women: Whitney Houston, Alicia Etheridge, and Melika Williams. Unfortunately, Bobby Brown's family suffered a huge blow after losing two children, a son and a daughter.

Profile summary

Real name Robert Barisford Brown Sr Famous as Bobby Brown Gender Male Date of birth 5 February 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Carole Elizabeth Father Herbert James Brown Siblings 7 Marital status Married Wife Alicia Etheredge Children 7 School Cherry Creek High School Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter Net worth $2 million Instagram @kingbobbybrown

Bobby Brown's children

The American singer-songwriter has seven biological children with Melika Williams, Kim Ward, Whitney Houston, and Alicia Etheredge.

Who was Bobby Brown married to? The famous singer has been married two times. He was first married to Whitney Houston from 1992 until 2007. They divorced in 2007. In 2012, he married Alicia Etheredge, an American producer and manager. Below are all his children.

Landon Brown

Landon Brown is his eldest son, having been born on 22 June 1986. He had him with Melika Williams Payne, a fitness trainer, entrepreneur, musician, actor and assistant director. He is known for films like The Nightmare Pill, Every Little Step, and Post Script. He released his debut song in 2021. He worked in the department for the 2018 film The Nightmare.

He shares a close relationship with his father. In an Instagram post he shared in 2017 to wish his father a happy birthday, it is evident that he looks up to him. He is a father of two kids, Naloa and Nilaan, and his wife is known as Nirjia Brown.

La'Princia Brown

Bobby Brown's daughter, La'Princia posing in a gorgeous blue dress (L). The singer's daughter is posing with a handbag on the street (R). Photo: @laprinciaxo on Instagram (modified by author)

He had his second child, La'Princia, with Kim Ward. Kim Ward and Bobby Brown were in an on-and-off relationship. They welcomed La'Princia on 17 September 1989. She was a writer and used to write about her life experiences on the blog Saving Princie. La'Princia is currently married to Eddie Ray, a podcaster. The two got married in August 2021.

Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown Jr. is his second child with Kim Ward. He was born in 1991. He followed in his father's footsteps and was an aspiring musician. However, he passed away in November 2020 at the age of 28. He was found dead in his Los Angeles home. According to several reports, Bobby Brown Jr.’s cause of death OD.

The demise of Bobby Brown Jr. was a big blow to the family. His elder brother, Landon, his pictures on Instagram to wish him a happy birthday yearly. His brother's music inspired him.

Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobby Kristina Brown is his daughter with a renowned singer, Whitney Houston. Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston got married in July 1992. Their marriage lasted for 15 years before divorcing in 2007.

They had their first daughter, Kristina Brown, on 4 March 1993. She is a television personality and singer. According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in the television series For Better or Worse, in which she portrayed Tina. Her mother inspired her music career, and she performed some of her songs on stage with her, like the song My Love is Yours.

What happened to Bobby Brown's daughter, Bobbi Kristina?

She passed away on 26 July 2015 in Duluth, Georgia, United States of America. She was found in a bathtub facing down in her home and was in a coma for six months. According to reports, her cause of death was pneumonia.

Her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was alleged to be the one who caused her death. In his interview with ABC News, Bobby Brown said his daughter's death was not a mystery to him—he was convinced that there was only one person who knew what happened to his daughter.

The interviewer asked whether that person was Nick Gordon, but the American musician said he would not mention his name. He said;

It's not a mystery to me. The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney. There is only one person that was around on both occasions…I won't say his name. He knows what happened. I don't know what happened that night, but he does.

Nick Gordon was Whitney Houston's adopted son but was not legally adopted. After Whitney passed away, her daughter confirmed that they were a couple. Bobby Brown filed a $18 million wrongful death suit against Nick Gordon, but his attorney called the lawsuit slanderous and meritless.

Cassius Brown

Cassius Brown is the musician's firstborn child with his current wife, Alicia Etheredge. He is the singer's youngest son. He was born on 30 May 2009, and he is passionate about music and has performed on stage alongside his father.

Bodhi Brown

Bodhi Brown is his second child with Alicia Etheredge. She was born in 2015. According to an Instagram post shared by her father, she celebrates her birthday on the 9th of July. Her zodiac sign is cancer.

Hendrix Brown

She is the American singer-songwriter's youngest child. Hendrix was born on 25 July 2016. She is seven years old as of February 2024, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

What happened to Bobby Brown's children?

He lost his two children, Bobbi Kristina Brown and Bobby Brown Jr. In an interview with People, he opened up about grieving the loss of his children and how the journey has been. According to him, it has not been an easy journey. He sees them in his dreams;

I always see them at beaches or in fields, and I always try to get to them, and they are laughing and running away…but they are laughing. So to me, that just lets me know that they are happy, they are together, and they are always together when I dream of them…and that's enough for a father to…to feel like…God has them…that makes me get through the day a little bit easier.

What is Bobby Brown’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the American singer's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. He founded New Edition, an R&B group from the Roxbury neighbourhood of Boston.

Is Bobby Brown still alive?

Yes, the American singer is still alive. Where is Bobby Brown now? He is running Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a non-profit organisation established in memory of his daughter Bobbi Kristina.

The movement aims at ending domestic violence. On 5 October 2023, the musician and his wife were invited as honorees at Perfect World Foundation and recognised for their work with Bobbi Kristina Serenity's house. He is also focused on the New Edition R&B group.

FAQs

Who is Bobby Brown? He is an American rapper and singer-songwriter who is also the founder of the New Edition R&B group. Where is Bobby Brown from? He hails from Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. How many children does Bobby Brown have? The musician has seven children. How many kids did Bobby Brown lose? He lost two children, Bobbi Kristina Brown and Bobby Brown Jr. His daughter died in 2015, and his son in 2020. Who is Bobby Brown's wife? Currently, he is married to Alicia Etheredge, a producer and manager. What happened to Bobby Brown's son? His son Bobby Brown Jr, who had started a music career, passed away in 2020 at his home in Los Angeles. How many kids does Bobby Brown have with Alicia Etheredge? The two have three children: Cassius, Bodhi, and Hendrix.

Bobby Brown is a famous musician who has won various awards, such as Grammy and American Music. He has been married twice in his lifetime to Whitney Houston and Alicia Etheredge. Bobby Brown's children are Landon Brown, La'Princia, Bobby Brown Jr, Bobbi Kristina, Cassius, Bodhi and Hendrix.

