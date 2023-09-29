Robert Rushing’s biography: age, height, net worth, children

Who is Robert Rushing? He is a sports manager, entrepreneur and former athlete. He became more popular following his marriage to Toya Johnson. His wife is a famous reality TV star, producer, entrepreneur and writer.

Robert Rushing posing for a photo with his wife holding hands (L) and dressed in a black jacket and white hoodie. Photo: @mrrushlife on Instagram (modified by author)

Robert Rushing is a fitness instructor. He co-founded Weight No More (WNM), a health and fitness company. He and his wife have been married since 15 October 2022 and currently reside in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Red Rushing Gender Male Date of birth 15 December 1980 Age 42 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Newark, New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Toya Johnson Children 4 High school Randolph Clag University Troy University Profession Sports manager, entrepreneur, fitness instructor Net worth $7 million

Robert Rushing's biography

The established entrepreneur was born in Newark, New Jersey, United States. Robert Rushing's age is 42 years old as of October 2023. He was born on 15 December 1980. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Robert posing for a photo in a black outfit (L) and with his daughter enjoying nature (R). Photo: @mrrushlife on Instagram (modified by author)

The sports manager attended Randolph Clag for his secondary education. He later joined Troy University, graduating in 2002. He participated in the basketball team at the university, where he played point guard for the Troy State Trojans.

What is Robert Rushing's job?

Toya's husband is a fitness trainer, sports manager and entrepreneur. He is a sports manager for athletes in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Some athlete stars he has managed include Dwight Howard and Tristan Thompson.

As an entrepreneur, Robert runs a clothing store called 2 Commas, selling T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and tights. He founded Rush Travel Group, a company that offered travel and lifestyle services to athletes, making their travels easier. However, the company is no longer in operation.

Robert launched a health and fitness organisation, Weight No More, with his wife in 2019. The company aims to create awareness about excessive weight and obesity. They host events to encourage people to embrace fitness in their everyday lives.

What is Robert Rushing's net worth?

The American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $7 million. His primary source of income is his career as a sports manager and his businesses.

Is Robert Rushing married?

Yes, he is married to Toya Johnson, a reality television personality. The two met in Las Vegas through a mutual friend in 2016 and began dating in 2017. They got engaged in November 2019 and married on 15 October 2022 in a wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, USA.

Robert Rushing's children

The exact number of Rushing's kids remains a mystery as he keeps his past love life under wraps. However, based on his Instagram page, he shares photos of his four children.

Three children are from his past relationships: a son, Robert Rushing Jr., and two daughters, Jalyn Renee and Gabriella Rae Rushing. One of his daughters, Gabriella Rae Rushing, is 11 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 August 2012. He also shares a daughter named Reign Ryan Rushing, born in 2018, with his wife, Toya Johnson.

His wife, Toya Johnson, was previously married twice. Her first marriage was with the American rapper Dawne Michael Carter Jr, known by his stage name Lil Wayne. The two got married in their teenage years. Wayne was 16, while Toya was 15 years old. The couple divorced in 2006.

They share a daughter called Reginae Carter, born on 29 November 1998. Reginae Carter is a singer and a reality TV personality.

Toya later married a music producer, Memphiz Wright, in 2011. Their marriage lasted for four years as they parted ways in 2015.

Robert Rushing's height and weight

The sports manager is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 170 pounds or 77 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Robert Red Rushing? He is an American sports manager, entrepreneur and former athlete. Where is Robert Rushing from? He hails from Newark, New Jersey , United States. When is Robert Rushing's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 15 December. How old is Robert Rushing? The entrepreneur is 42 years old as of October 2023. Who is Robert Rushing's wife? He is married to Toya Johnson, a reality TV star and author. Does Robert Rushing have children? Yes, he is known to have four children: Reign Ryan, Jalyn Renee, Gabriella Rae and Robert Rushing Jr. Who is Robert Rushing's son? The former athlete has a son named Robert Rushing Jr. What is Robert Rushing's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. What is Robert Rushing's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $7 million.

Robert Rushing is a sports manager, entrepreneur and fitness instructor. He rose to prominence following his romantic relationship with Toya Johnson. He co-founded Weight No More, a health and fitness organisation.

