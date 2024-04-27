Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has visited the site of a fire disaster along the Eleme axis of the East-West Road

The incident, reportedly caused by a tanker conveying PMS, resulted in the loss of lives and the destruction of over 100 vehicles

The Rivers state governor, who promised compensation for victims, emphasised the need for proper behaviour on the road

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Eleme, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has visited the scene of the fire disaster that reportedly claimed lives and over 100 vehicles along the Eleme axis of the East-West Road.

The Rivers governor was accompanied by the state's commissioner of police, CP Olatunji Disu on Saturday, April 27.

Rivers state governor Fubara visited the scene of the fire incident caused by a tanker conveying petrol, which burnt motorists and commuters. Photo credit: Government House Media - Rivers State

Source: Facebook

Rivers fire disaster: Fubara promises compensation

Speaking at the scene of the incident, Governor Fubara promised to compensate victims of the incident, Nelson Chukwudi, his chief press secretary said in a statement.

"We are here to see for ourselves to get a first-hand report of the incident that happened yesterday at about 7:30pm that was caused by a tanker conveying PMS," the governor said.

“I got the information through the MD of Indorama, and I immediately alerted the security agencies to make sure they step in. From what we are seeing this morning it is not a pleasant situation."

“From what I am seeing a huge number of vehicles was destroyed, souls lost."

Ply this road with caution, Fubara urges motorists

Speaking further, Governor Fubara said that considering the situation of the road, people should play it with caution, The Nation also reported.

"I believe strongly that this situation would have been avoided if the motorists had behaved properly. It is late. This is the situation we find ourselves in. We will see how much we can control it," he said.

The Rivers state governor said he has directed the security agencies to give him a full brief so his government can support the affected families.

