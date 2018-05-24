100 powerful prayer points with Bible verses: Prayers and blessings

Praying is a way of talking to our heavenly Father. For a Christian, it is very important to pray every day to strengthen your relationship with God. The Bible promises that if we ask according to God's will and know that he wishes our good, he will hear us. We have prepared a list of prayer points with Bible verses for various life situations, problem-solving, and spiritual growth.

A young girl holding a rozary. Photo: pexels.com, @EmanGenatilan

Source: UGC

If you ever feel at a loss for what to pray for, there is no better guidebook for petitions to our Heavenly Father than the Bible. Almost every book in the Bible contains a plea or request, and page after page points to another reason we need a Savior.

Strong prayer points with Bible verses

There are many occurrences and situations in our world that might generate significant worry and anxiety. It is all too easy to get overwhelmed and enslaved by fear. When we pray, though, things calm down, and we feel relieved.

Prayer points with scriptures for spiritual growth

Declare that you are with Christ. Here are some prayer points for your spiritual growth.

I believe and declare that I am a born again child of God. I am born again through the living word of God that lasts forever. - 1 Peter 1:23

All my sins are forgiven and washed by the blood of Jesus. I am redeemed according to the riches of God's grace. - Ephesians 1:7

I am in Christ; therefore, I am a new creature. My past is forgotten, the old things are gone, and everything is new. - 2 Corinthians 5:17

God has rescued me from the power of darkness, and he brought me into Jesus' kingdom. - Colossians 1:13

My flesh is crucified with Christ. I am not the one living now, but Christ is living in me. I live by faith in Christ, the Son of God. - Galatians 2:20

God chose me before the creation of this world. Through Christ, he chose me, loved me and made me his child again. I am his possession. He brought me out of the darkness into his wonderful light. -Ephesians 1:4-6; 1 Peter 2:9

Prayer points for family with Bible verses

Congregants praising. Photo: pexels.com, @LuisQuintero

Source: UGC

Dedication is an essential aspect of family prayer. Here are some prayers for you and your loved ones.

Let the mighty arm of God, which broke the chains of Paul and Silas in prison, break every chain connecting me to my past and restricting me from the future God has planned for my family and me. - Acts 16:25-34

Lord, our heart desires to live in harmony and unity with each other. Bind your love to our hearts so we can live in perfect accordance together. Teach us to care for our family members and forgive others for their mistakes. - Colossians 3:13-14

Dear God, we thank you that if we ask for wisdom, you freely give it to us. Stir our family's hearts to chase after wisdom earnestly. Help our family to develop good judgment. Guide our steps and provide us with direction in all areas of our lives. - Proverbs 4:6-7

Lord, help us to be thankful for one another. Help our family to be grateful for each member and to pray to one another continually. Our gratitude for one another will bind us together as a family, and our prayers for each other will further unify us in gratitude and love. - Thessalonians 1:2

Let my family walk in your authority. May they understand and live each day, asserting the authority you have given them as your children. - Luke 10:19

God help us to speak life to each other this day. May we be kind to our family and use words to build each other up. May we have a listening ear and respond to each other with compassionate hearts. - Ephesians 4:29

Father, we thank you for your blessing over our family. Help us to be unified. Help us to speak the same language and share the same vision that you have for us. Guide us and keep us on the right path. I ask that no weapon formed against my family will prosper. - Genesis 11:6

Lord, bless my family and children. Give them hearts that follow after you. - Numbers 6:24-26

Father, thank you for the family friends that you have given us. We are so grateful that you have knit us together with other families. May you help us to always be reminded of how blessed we are to have them. We ask for a blessing over these relationships. - Proverbs 27:17

God, you are there in pain we cannot bear, do not understand, and want to run from. Hold us and help us. Help us to endure long silences until we are sure you have inspired our choice of words. Quicken our hearts to forgive our family members and friends who wrong us. - Colossians 2:19

Thanksgiving prayer points

Here are some thanksgiving prayers.

I thank and praise you, God of my ancestors: You have given me wisdom and power, you have made known to me what we asked of you, you have made known to us the dream of the King. - Daniel 2:23

Lord, you are the God of heaven and the Earth, maker of everything; I enter your gates with thanksgiving and your courts with praise. Thank you, Lord, and may your name be blessed forever, in Jesus name. - Psalm 100:1-4

Thank you, dear Father, for all that You have done for me. Words are inadequate to describe my thanks, but I am grateful that your word instructs my lips and your Spirit directs my heart. - 1 Chronicles 16:8

I thank you, Lord, for turning my mourning into dance; you have loosened my sackcloth and girded me with joy so that my soul may sing praises to you. I shall always be grateful to you. - Psalm 30:11-12

I give thanks to the Lord and proclaim his greatness; the whole world must hear what he has done. - Psalm 105:1

Father, I give you thanks as I continue to worship and praise you; my soul magnifies you, Lord, and my Spirit bless your name. - Colossians 4:2

I give thanks to the God of heaven, for his steadfast love endures forever. - Psalms 136:26

From today, whatever I do in word or deed, I do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him. - Colossians 3:17

I will give thanks to the LORD with my whole heart; I will recount all of your wonderful deeds. - Psalm 9:1

Strong prayer points for children

A man in a prayer session. Photo: pexels.com, @monstera

Source: UGC

Children are a precious gift from God. As a parent, caregiver, or compassionate Christian, one of the most effective things you can do is pray for children.

Father, I dedicate for my children today that they will conform to your will in everything they think and do. They will know and always learn to follow your plan for their lives and make a habit of doing the things that are pleasing to you. - 1 John 2:1, 3:2

Father, just as you have promised in your word, let every form of sickness and diseases be far away from my children, and by your mercy and grace, I shall not bury any of my children, thereby leading to the fulfilment of their days. - Exodus 23:25-26

Thank you, Father, for all the plans that you have for our children to prosper. Grant them a brighter future and ease their career paths. I declare your goodness over my children's future that they may learn to live like you and love like you. - 1 John 3:3

I pray for children worldwide that you would be in their lives and they would grow up knowing you love them. Bless them with opportunities in their local projects, and I ask that they would be able to change others' lives. - Joel 2:28

God, I thank you for the gift of knowledge! I praise you that you provide us with the brains to think and question the world around us. I ask that you would help my children learn well and flourish. May they discover their unique talents and giftings. Give them a passion for the world around them. - Proverbs 2:6

Dear Lord, thank you for giving my children good rest. I declare for a great day that is pleasing to you. Help my children to remember your goodness where they go. May they know between right and wrong and will always show kindness and compassion to other children. - Psalm 119:11

Lord God, we praise you that you are fully in control of all things. I ask you would protect my child. Keep them healthy and help them to thrive. You know exactly when they rise and when they fall. Watch over my child in every area of their life and keep them safe. - Romans 8:28

God, I ask that all the kids will grow deep roots of understanding your word and follow the ways of the church. - Ephesians 3:17-18

I thank you, Father God, for creating us to be in relationships with others. I pray for my children to be surrounded by people who love and support them. May their peers at school, college, or university support them. May they show your love and care to their friendship circle. - John 1:11-13

Father in heaven, I am grateful that you are the source of all wonderful blessings. I appreciate the fact that I can put my family's future in your hands. Please assist my child in all of their endeavours. May they be aware of your protection and provision.- Jeremiah 29:11

Prayer points for the church

Here are intercessory prayer points for the church.

Lord, I lift up the prayer focus in my church. Make us into a house of prayer. We desire to be clear-minded and self-controlled so that we can pray first, always, continually and thankfully. Use us to stand in the gap for others. Let there be good ministry among us that is powerful and effective. -Mark. 11:17

Lord, may we sow generously into our church without reluctance or compulsion. Make all grace abound, so we have all we need for every good work. - 2 Corinthians 9:6-11; Malachi 3:10

Heavenly Father, I pray for all the non-believers so that you may show them the right path and protect them from their ignorance. - 2 Corinthians 6:14–18

I beseech against all the negativity that might plague our church family: against criticism, gossip, envy and other human faults. - Hebrews 4:12

I pray for my fellow believers to be happy and healthy and so that they are strong to survive any test of their faith. - Exodus 23:25

I give thanks to the Lord for our church and for my fellow Christians. Lord, may you help us to remain united in your house and praise you in unison. - 2 Corinthians 13:11

Lord, I dedicate the pastors, preachers and priests to your hands. May they spread your gospel to everyone as they lead the church in the right direction. - Acts 20:28

May you bestow wisdom for the pastors upon their parish so that they can help the ones in need with their words and deeds. - Job 28:28

The Holy Spirit prayers and Bible verses

A dove, often used to depict the Holy Spirit. Photo: pixabay.com, @cocoparisiene

Source: UGC

Here are some prayers for the Holy Spirit as well as Bible quotes concerning the Holy Spirit.

When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all the truth, for he will not speak on his own authority, but whatever he hears, he will speak, and he will declare to you the things that are to come. - John 16:13

I don't own my body, for I am a temple of the Holy Spirit who lives within me. - 1 Corinthians 6:19

Now I urge you, brethren, by our Lord Jesus Christ and by the love of the Spirit, to strive together with me in your prayers to God for me, that I may be rescued from those who are disobedient in Judea, and that my service for Jerusalem may prove acceptable to the saints; so that I may come to you in joy by the will of God and find refreshing rest in your company. - Romans 15:30-32

And the Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon him, the Spirit of wisdom and understanding, the Spirit of counsel and might, the Spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord. - Isaiah 11:2

I am in Christ, and God claimed me as his property by giving me his Holy Spirit. - Ephesians 1:13

I am walking by the Spirit, and I declare that my flesh has no power over me. - Galatians 5:16-17

If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him. - Luke 11:13

God chose me and gave me his Holy Spirit, wisdom, understanding, knowledge and all kinds of skills. - Exodus 31:3

And when Paul had laid his hands upon them, the Holy Spirit came on them, and they began speaking with tongues and prophesying. - Acts 19:6

The Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you. - John 14:26

Prayers of life with Christ

Here are some prayers for the life of christ

I trust in the Lord with all my heart and all my soul. I don't depend on my own knowledge and understanding. With every step I take, I will think about God's will in my life. - Proverbs 3:5-6

My paths and my journey in this world are blessed because my hope is in the Lord. - Jeremiah 17:7

God is doing wonders in my life. I believe that He started something good in me, and He will complete it on the day when Jesus Christ comes again. - Philippians 1:6

Jesus is in me, and I will continue to live for Him. My strength and my hopes are in Him. And every day, my faith in Him will grow stronger. - Colossians 2:6-7

I won't stop, but I will keep running as hard as possible to win the prize of eternal life that God promised me through Christ. - Philippians 3:14

All my steps are guided by the word of God that is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path. - Psalm 119:105

I believe and accept that the Lord is my refuge and my strength. The Earth can quake, the seas can roar, the mountains can shake, but I will not fear. When the storms of life appear, my God is here to help me. - Psalm 46:1-3

My Heavenly Father is my strength, my defence, my song and my salvation. I am secured, and nothing and no one can move me. Thank you, Lord. I exalt and honour you! - Exodus 15:2

Prayer points for breakthrough with Bible verses

A person holding a Bible and Rosary. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail

Source: UGC

Here are some prayers for your breakthrough.

Lord, make way for me where there seems there is no way, a hope where there seems to be no hope, possibilities where everything seems impossible in the name of Jesus. - Isaiah 43:19

God, I know and believe that you can do beyond what I am seeking or asking for, and even beyond anything I can imagine in the name of Jesus. - Ephesians 3:20

Lord, give me the grace to live in obedience to your word and live a righteous life so that your blessings will manifest in my life without any hindrance in the name of Jesus. - Romans 12:1, Deuteronomy 28:1-14

I come against every form of worry in my life. Even though things may seem impossible, I trust and believe that nothing shall be impossible with God. - Matthew 19:26

Lord, I commit all my plans into your mighty hands, and I have confidence and trust that you will help me to establish them in the name of Jesus.

Lord, as I pray for a breakthrough in my life, let your will and promises for my life come to fulfilment in Jesus name. - 1 John 5:14-15

I decree the manifestation of all of God's blessing and favour in my life in the name of Jesus. -Ephesians 1:3

Father, I confess today that I am a sinner. I have sinned against you knowingly and unknowingly. Lord have mercy on me and forgive my sins. Do not let my sins be a hindrance to my breakthrough in Jesus Name. - Proverbs 28:13

As I come in obedience to God and his word, I beseech that all the days of difficulties have come to an end in my life, and I will spend my days in prosperity and my years in pleasure in the name of Jesus. - Job 36:11

Best prayer points for peace

Below are some prayers for peace of mind.

Oh Lord, my burden is heavy; my life is in turmoil and has turned upside down. Jesus, teach me how to conquer and how to stay calm, with abundant peace of mind, in every situation. - Matthew 11:28-30

I pray that I might lay my troubles at the foot of the cross, Heavenly Father. I ask for healing and serenity through Christ's sufferings, and I trust in your goodness. Amen

I declare that I am not anxious about anything. I rely on the presence of the Holy Spirit for inner peace. Stress will not overpower me, but my mind is now clear and calm. I believe that the peace of God that surpasses all understanding is guarding my heart and my thoughts. - Philippians 4:6-7

Lord, I know that when I ask and give thanks instead of worrying, you have promised that I can experience the kind of peace that passes all understanding.

Oh, heart of mine and soul be still and know that God the Father is the infinite King of the Universe, and that is why I can rest in him. - Psalm 46:10

Lord, I speak to every situation in my life that is hell-bent on destroying my peace of mind. I destroy them by the power in the name of Jesus. - 2 Thessalonians 3:16

In this very moment, I humble myself under the mighty hand of God. I give him now all my worries because I know he cares for my well-being. - 1 Peter 5:6-7

By the power of Jesus' name, I decree peace in my finances, health, and career. - Psalm 37:21

My heart and my mind are not troubled. I trust in God, and I trust in Jesus. I trust that I will experience God's peace, which is far more wonderful than the human mind can understand. His peace will keep me. - John 14:1

Make me a tool of your peace, Lord. Let me plant charity where there is hostility, light where there is darkness, and joy where there is sadness. - Job 22:21-22

Financial breakthrough prayer points with Bible verses

A man in prayer. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE

Source: UGC

If you are going through a financial crisis or feeling stressed, here are some powerful prayer points for breakthrough.

I serve the infinite King of the Universe. He is my God, and I declare and trust that he will supply all my needs from all his riches in glory through Jesus Christ. - Philippians 4:19

Father, open the floodgates of heaven and pour out blessings beyond measures and beyond the imagination of this world. Let me have more than enough of everything. - Malachi 3:10

Lord, teach me to give to others my time and my money beyond measures. Teach me to serve others without reward or recognition. And I trust that in return, you will bless me with grace, favour and riches. - Acts 20:35

Oh Lord, bless my finances with abundance and cause me to prosper. God, give me more influence and opportunities. Allow me to reach new heights. Enlarge my territory and shower me with blessings. - 1 Chronicle 4:10

I pronounce now a miraculous and total recovery of all my debts. I believe that I will soon receive a monetary blessing that will allow me to pay off all my debts completely. I accept now total liberty and deliverance from the yoke of debt. I will no longer be enslaved by debt holders. - Proverbs 22:7

I declare now that am a child of God, bought by the precious Blood of Jesus. My Heavenly Father is the King of the Universe. He owns the Earth and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it. I declare financial breakthrough and that I may lack nothing. - Psalm 24:1

My cup runs over, and goodness, mercy, favour, riches, wealth and abundance will follow me all the days of my life. - Psalm 23:5-6

Prayer points for health

Here are some effective prayer points for good health.

Oh Lord, forgive all my sins and heal all my diseases. Redeem my life from destruction. Crown me with your loving-kindness and tender mercies. Renew and restore me. - Psalm 103:2-5

Jesus, please heal me! Restore me! Redeem me! Renew me! Revitalize me! Strengthen my bones! Revive my soul! Save my life from the hands of sickness! - Jeremiah 17:14

Lord, I don't deserve you. I know that I am not worthy, and I am not good enough for you. But, I need you more than ever before. I know you have the authority to tell my sickness to go. Just say one word, and I will be healed. - Matthew 8:8-9

Jesus, you said in your word: "If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes" . In accordance to your Holy word: I believe, and I speak healing and restoration into existence. I proclaim healing on my body and declare that I am free from the bondage of sickness and disease. - Mark 9:23

. In accordance to your Holy word: I believe, and I speak healing and restoration into existence. I proclaim healing on my body and declare that I am free from the bondage of sickness and disease. Jesus is the Lord and saviour of my life. Sickness and disease have no power over me. I declare that I am free from sin and guilt. I am dead to sin and alive to righteousness. - Colossians 1:21-22

Jesus took all my infirmities and bore my sickness. I strongly refuse to allow sickness to control my body and my life for the precious blood of Jesus covers me. I believe and declare that every fibre in my body is healed and completely restored. - Matthew 8:17

Prayer points for singles who want to get married

Marriage is a commitment that lasts a lifetime. If you are still single, it is important that you pray for your future companion. For all singles hoping to marry one day, here are some prayer points to consider.

Lord, I speak your covering over my spouse, even if I have not met him/her. Protect them in their coming and going out. - Genesis 2:24

Lord, as you raised Elizabeth in Mary's time of need, raise someone to stand with me. Raise someone to speak life into me, to help me believe when I cannot see. - Luke 1:39-45

Lord, your time is perfect. May I not be swayed by earthly wisdom; rather, trust in your will and your process. - Proverbs 19:14

Search my heart, oh Lord. If anything in me will stand in the way of the marriage you intend for me, rid me of it, Lord. - Genesis 50:20

Lord, make me coachable at every turn. Give me the grace to love correction, humility to accept my faults and bravery to make changes where I can. - Proverbs 12:1

I beseech that every desire of my enemies and the wicked one forged against my plans to get married be destroyed. - Psalm 27:2

Father, teach me to wait on you that I would not fall into the arms of the wrong person to appease family, friends or the church. A good wife and husband come from you, so I will wait for you. - Isaiah 40:31

Because the Bible holds such high regard in the lives of Christians, its words can be the best source of comfort through difficult times. Our list represents only a small portion of the strong prayer points with Bible verses. Use these prayers as needed, and share them with those who are near to you.

READ ALSO: 100+ inspirational birthday prayers for myself: thanking God for my birthday

Legit.ng recently published an article on inspirational birthday prayers for myself. These are one-of-a-kind prayers that help us feel close to God on our special day every time.

Check out some of these inspirational prayers you might use on your special day.

Source: Legit Nigeria