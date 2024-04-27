A lady living abroad ordered an Uber ride, and the driver was so happy after learning she was a Nigerian

The lady was surprised at the reaction of the Uber driver, who was overwhelmed with joy because he picked a Nigerian

Thousands of reactions have trailed the video after the lady shared it on TikTok, where it has gone viral

Thousands of reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who took an Uber ride abroad where she lives.

What made the video go viral was the Uber driver's overwhelmed reaction to having picked a Nigerian.

The Uber driver was joyous after his passenger turned out to be a Nigerian. Photo credit: TikTok/@itssbelema.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok by @itssbelema, the man exploded in joy when he asked the lady her country and she said Nigeria.

Uber driver abroad picks a Nigerian passenger

The Uber driver said Belema is so beautiful that she should be in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

Many TikTok users who saw the video agreed that Belema looks beautiful and should be in Nollywood.

The video is captioned:

"The compliments I received in this car rider were too much."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Belema's video

@lauren said:

"They be so happy like bro relax."

@Ali Chapman commented:

"You should be in Nollywood."

@Asiaa commented:

"This seems so sweet and wholesome."

@Elizabeth said:

"Awwww I love this. His energy is top tier."

@Ice_eee said:

"Awwww you made his day."

@Dosky said:

"You should be in Nollywood got me rolling."

@Botlhe said:

"He made you reveal your beautiful smile."

@Victoria remarked:

As soon as they find out, the conversation won’t stop until you get to your destination."

@Mamu said:

"I was an Uber driver in Atlanta too, and the butterflies and peace I get when I meet my people seem. In fact I met my current boyfriend (Nigerian) driving Uber."

