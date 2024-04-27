EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyode has made 15 appointments amid the brouhaha between the agency and former governor Yahaya Bello

Among the 15 appointees, Olukoyede appointed Michael Nzekwe, who was described as a lawyer and topnotch investigator, as his chief of staff

Olukoyode also upgraded 14 commands of the EFCC to departments, and each of them will be headed by a director, which was the reason for the appointment of 14 directors

Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has appointed Michael Nzekwe as his chief of staff.

The EFCC boss appointed at least 14 zonal directors for each anti-graft agency's commands.

Yahaya Bello's children school returned $760,910.84 to EFCC

The 15 appointments by Olukoyode are coming amid public disagreement between him and the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, who was recently declared wanted by the EFCC.

At a press conference, the EFCC chairman alleged that the former governor withdrew $760,910.84 from the Kogi state government account to pay his child's fees in advance.

The EFCC wrote to the school to return the money, which the school complied with and returned as requested by the agency.

List of appointees by EFCC chairman Olukoyode

According to The Punch, a statement by Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the EFCC, described Nzekwe, a lawyer and former commander of the Ilorin zonal command of the commission, as a "topnot" h investigator on Saturday, April 27.

The new chief of staff was said to have served in different departments of the agency, including the Asset Forfeiture Department, the Legal and Prosecution Department, Servicom, the Department of Operations (now Department of Investigations), and the Department of Internal Affairs (now the Department of Ethics and Integrity).

In the restructuring, Olukoyode was said to have upgraded all the zonal commands of the EFCC to the status of departments, with each having a director.

For effectiveness, he appointed 14 new directors to each head of the zonal commands. Olukoyode also upgraded the EFCC's EFCC'sty units to departments headed by seasoned officers as director, security, and chief security officers.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama following the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 's arre's of the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, April 17, has refused to leave the media space in Nigeria.

The EFCC operatives were obstructed by some police officers and supporters of the former governor as the anti-graft agency laid siege at the residence of Yahaya Bello at Zone 4 in Abuja in a bid to arrest him.

