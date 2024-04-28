The best-performing candidates in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination have emerged amid the 2024 exercise.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) began the same exercise in 2024. It would take place between February 19 to 29.

During the exercise, the minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, lamented the high underage level in Nigerian higher institutions.

He also disclosed that a plan is underway to review and impose an 18-year minimum age for admission seekers.

Meanwhile, the list of best-performing candidates in the 2023 examination was shared by StatiSense in a tweet on Saturday, April 27. The tweet indicated the scores of the candidates and the states in which they wrote the examination.

Below is the list:

S/N Candidate's Name Scores States 1 Umeh Nkechinyere 360 OGUN 2 Aguele Osezuha: 358 EDO 3 Ositade Anthony 358 OGUN 4 Gbolahan Ayinde 357 OGUN 5 John Ibhanfiodon 356 LAGOS 6 Duruji Ugonna 355 OGUN 7 Adesanya Oluwajomiloju 355 OGUN 8 Shittu Adedunni 355 OGUN 9 Afenisumen Oluwagbemisoke 355 OGUN 10 Adetunji Adewale 355 OYO 11 Ofonime Idongesit 355 RIVERS 12 Imoukhuede Onayeme 355 OGUN

What is the age to write JAMB, UTME?

Mamman maintained that the ages of many of the UTME candidates were too young to understand what the rudiment of tertiary institution was all about.

The minister's statement reads in part:

“We are going to look at that. 18 is the entry age for university, but you will see students 15 and 16 going to the examination. It is not good for us. Parents should be encouraged not to push their wards or children too much.”

See the tweet here:

