JAMB: Full List Top 12 Best UTME Candidates in 2023
The best-performing candidates in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination have emerged amid the 2024 exercise.
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) began the same exercise in 2024. It would take place between February 19 to 29.
During the exercise, the minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, lamented the high underage level in Nigerian higher institutions.
He also disclosed that a plan is underway to review and impose an 18-year minimum age for admission seekers.
Meanwhile, the list of best-performing candidates in the 2023 examination was shared by StatiSense in a tweet on Saturday, April 27. The tweet indicated the scores of the candidates and the states in which they wrote the examination.
Below is the list:
|S/N
|Candidate's Name
|Scores
|States
|1
|Umeh Nkechinyere
|360
|OGUN
|2
|Aguele Osezuha:
|358
|EDO
|3
|Ositade Anthony
|358
|OGUN
|4
|Gbolahan Ayinde
|357
|OGUN
|5
|John Ibhanfiodon
|356
|LAGOS
|6
|Duruji Ugonna
|355
|OGUN
|7
|Adesanya Oluwajomiloju
|355
|OGUN
|8
|Shittu Adedunni
|355
|OGUN
|9
|Afenisumen Oluwagbemisoke
|355
|OGUN
|10
|Adetunji Adewale
|355
|OYO
|11
|Ofonime Idongesit
|355
|RIVERS
|12
|Imoukhuede Onayeme
|355
|OGUN
What is the age to write JAMB, UTME?
Mamman maintained that the ages of many of the UTME candidates were too young to understand what the rudiment of tertiary institution was all about.
The minister's statement reads in part:
“We are going to look at that. 18 is the entry age for university, but you will see students 15 and 16 going to the examination. It is not good for us. Parents should be encouraged not to push their wards or children too much.”
