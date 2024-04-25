A tragic incident occurred at BrickHall Schools, Abuja, when a four-year-old pupil, Miguel Ovoke, died during the establishment’s feeding hours

The boy was pronounced dead upon arrival at Excel Specialist Hospital, following complications during lunch

Legit.ng learnt that the sudden and distressing nature of the death has prompted the parents of the schoolkid to suspect foul play

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - A four-year-old pupil of BrickHall Schools, Abuja, Miguel Ovoke, has died under controversial circumstances.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday morning, April 25, the boy died within the school's premises at the learning institute located in Cadastral Zone B11, Kaura in the nation's capital.

A tragic incident occurred at BrickHall Schools, Abuja. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Ovoke's death allegedly occurred during the school’s feeding hours.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to the death certificate dated Wednesday, April 24, 2024, issued by Excel Specialist Hospital, Abuja, Ovoke was brought to the facility by his teachers around 11 am in an unconscious state.

The medical report, signed by Dr. Akinwande Ajayi, on behalf of the medical director, indicated that he was brought in, “on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school.”

The hospital stated that upon examination, its medical team found that the boy’s peripheral pulses were “impalpable, blood pressure was unrecordable, and there was no cardiopulmonary activity or respiratory excursions.”

The report concluded that Ovoke was “Brought in Dead.”

Deceased Abuja pupil: Parents displeased

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the parents of the deceased suspect foul play. They have allegedly contacted a human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, to seek justice.

Attempts to get the reaction of the school authorities were unsuccessful as of the time of this report.

Read more Abuja news

Student bullied in Abuja school threatens lawsuit

Meanwhile, Namtira Bwala, the female student bullied by her classmates at Lead British International School, Abuja, has threatened to sue the school.

Bwala made this known in a letter addressed to the management of the school through her lawyers at Adeyanju and Partners Law Firm.

Source: Legit.ng