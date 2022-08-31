Jaiye Kuti's biography: age, husband, children, net worth

Who is Jaiye Kuti? She is a Nigerian businesswoman, actress, and film producer. She is popularly known as the CEO of Jaylex Aesthetic Production. The company specialises in television and film production. She is also famous for her roles in various films and TV shows, such as The Grudge and Mofe Ni Mofe.

Photo: @jayeola_monje on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jaiye Kuti made her acting debut in 2014 when she appeared in the TV series Tales of Eve: Caged. Due to her versatile acting skills, she was later appointed as an ambassador at the Lagos State Polytechnic in 2016.

Profile summary

Full name Durojaiyeola Oluwakemi Kuti Gender Female Date of birth 10 July 1969 Age 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ilaro, Ogun State Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Rufus Adisa Oluwale Relationship status Married Husband Lanre Children 2 Profession Actress, film producer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @jayeola_monje

Jaiye Kuti’s biography

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Where is Jaiye Kuti from? The famous actress was born in Ilaro, Ogun State, Nigeria. Her father is called Rufus Adisa Oluwale. Rufus was a NITEL employee and a pastor at the Cherubim and Seraphim church. He died of diabetes and kidney problems in 2015. Jaiye has Nigerian nationality and follows the Christian faith.

Educational background

Jaiye began her education at Sunshine Primary School, but when her father was transferred to NITEL, she had to move to Temidire Primary School. She later had her high school at Ikorodu High School.

Later on, she was admitted to the Ilaro Federal Polytechnic in Ogun State to study secretarial administration. Finally, she attended the University of Lagos, where she earned her bachelor's degree in English.

Is Jaiye Kuti a PHD holder? The Nigerian actress has an honorary doctorate in Fine Arts from Prowess University in Delaware, United States.

How old is Jaiye Kuti?

Jaiye Kuti’s age is 53 years old as of 2022. The famous actress was born on 10 July 1969. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Jaiye's professional acting career began in 2014 when she was cast in the television series Tales of Eve: Caged. Afterwards, she made another appearance in the television show Ifedolapo in 2015, playing Richard's mother. The same year, she landed another role as Olori Asake in the film Kabiosi.

Jaiye Kuti's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb page, here are the actress' credits:

Year TV show Role 2022 My Home (Ile Mi) Mrs Dele 2021 Progressive Tailors Club Mummy Junior 2021 PLOY(Etan) Ajoke 2021 Mofe Ni Mofe Aunt Jane 2020 Last Card 2020 Ero Mi Mrs Williams 2020 Mosadoluwa Misa's Mother 2020 A Thousand Ways to Break a Cheating Man Mrs Wright 2019 The Reunion (Fojo Media) 2019 Wife Package 2018 Evil Deeds 2016 Omoge Lekki Mama Jay 2016-2011 The Grudge Mrs Kikelomo 2016 Arewa Okunrin Abeni 2015 Ewon Laafin 2015 Kabiosi Olori Asake 2015 Ifedolapo Richard's Mother 2014 Tales of Eve: Caged

The Nigerian actress' passion for Nollywood inspired her to start her own film production company, Jaylex Aesthetic Production, through which she produced the famous film Ewon Laafin. Aside from that, she has also worked as a secretary for C.Ray Company Limited. This is a Lagos-based automobile company owned by her husband, Lanre.

What is Jaiye Kuti’s net worth?

According to Gist Flare, her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this information is unverifiable. She mainly earns her income from acting, as well as her production company.

Who is Jaiye Kuti's husband?

Her husband is called Lanre Kuti. He is the CEO of C.Ray Company Limited. They got married in 2000 and have been together ever since. They have two children together. Jaiye Kuti's daughter is called Anastasia Kuti; she was born on 9 September 2009. Her son is Mayowa Kuti, born 30 August 2001.

Did Jaiye Kuti date Pasuma?

Following a photo of Jaiye and the popular singer Wasiu Alabi Pasuma in traditional attire, rumours spread that they were married. According to the actress, the view was from a film scene in which they acted as a couple. Despite the actress' denial, many people still believe the two got married.

FAQs

Who is Jaiye Kuti? She is a Nigerian businesswoman, actress, and film producer popularly recognised as the CEO of Jaylex Aesthetic Production. When is Jaiye Kuti’s date of birth? The popular actress was born on 10 July 1969. Who are Jaiye Kuti's children? She is a mother of two. She has a son named Mayowa and a daughter named Anastasia. Who is the father of Jaiye Kuti? Her father is called Rufus Adisa Oluwale. He died of kidney problems in 2015. Who is Jaiye Kuti's husband? The high-profile celebrity has been married to Lanre since 2000. Is Jaiye Kuti related to Fela Kuti? Many people believe that Jaiye is the daughter of the late singer Fela Kuti. However, this is not true as the two only share the last name. What is Jaiye Kuti’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million as of 2022.

Jaiye Kuti is a Nigerian entrepreneur, actress, and film producer. To most people, she is known as the CEO of Jaylex Aesthetic Production. Jaiye rose to stardom when she appeared in the film Ewon Laafin.

READ ALSO: Miranda May's biography: age, net worth, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published Miranda May's biography. She is a renowned American actress and comedian. Miranda is widely known for her portrayal of Lou Hockhauser in the television series Bunk'd.

She started her acting career in 2007 when she appeared as Tourist Daughter in the The Heartbreak Kid. She has since starred in various television series and films, including The Perfect Gentleman, Just Roll With It and many more.

Source: Legit.ng