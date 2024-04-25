Former Super Eagles forward and manager, Samson Siasia, has included many of his former international teammates in his selection of Nigeria’s greatest XI

In an interview seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 25, Siasia picked Nigeria’s most-capped goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, who won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2013, in goal ahead of 1994 AFCON hero, Peter Rufai

While the Super Eagles boast a long list of excellent forwards in history, including Nwankwo Kanu and Obafemi Martins, Siasia, however, prefers former La Liga players, Emmanuel Amunike and Finidi George in attack

FCT, Abuja - Samson Siasia, a former head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has said most of the players he managed during his time with the senior national team, “are not better than” the class of ‘94.

Speaking in a recent interview with sports journalist, Edafe Matthew, Siasia named 10 ex-colleagues in his list of all-time greatest Super Eagles eleven.

He said:

“I will play Vincent Enyeama in goal. Centre back, Uche Okechukwu, and maybe, put Taribo West there.

“Left-full back, Ben Iroha. Right back, let’s put Austine Eguavoen. He did very well in the world cup (1994).

“Midfield, Sunday Oliseh and Mutiu Adepoju. Then Jay Jay Okocha would be right in front of them.

“Emmanuel Amunike, Finidi George, and Rashidi Yekini.”

"Mikel is stubborn" - Siasia

Asked why he snubbed Chelsea legend, Mikel Obi, who is one of the most decorated Nigerian footballers ever, Siasia replied:

“Mikel is stubborn. And I cannot tolerate people like that that much.

“But the only good thing he did was that that Olympics (2016), he came out and play (sic) because I have warned him like severally.

“He played very well and actually acted as a captain. And that was why we could get to where we got to (third place achievement).”

Watch Siasia's interview below:

