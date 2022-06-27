Top 10 best Nollywood royal movies for when you’re feeling fancy

The Nigerian movie industry, famously known as Nollywood, is globally recognised for producing some of the best African movies on the African continent. Nollywood has been producing countless movies yearly. This is a vast collection, and you may be wondering where to start. These top 10 best Nollywood royal movies are an excellent start for when you are feeling fancy.

A man holding a clapper board. Photo: pexels.com, @mediocrememories

There are many movies Nollywood royal movies you can enjoy. Nollywood royal movies will keep you glued to your screen as they are entertaining and educative.

10 best Nollywood royal movies

Nollywood is one of the film industries with the most films produced yearly. So if you are bored and looking for some good Nollywood movies to watch, don't fret. Here are some of the best royal movies you can check out in Nollywood.

1. The Powerful Village Girl That Won The Heart Of The King

This is a Nigerian movie about how a prince met a poor girl from the village and fell in love: the prince never believed in love at first sight. He had been disappointed many times in his life.

This is until one day, he saw a humble girl from the village and instantly fell in love with her. The movie teaches women to focus on relationships and not be carried away by temporary gains like money or wealth from outside forces.

2. Pregnant for the Royal Prince

This is a story of a woman whose life shattered when she discovered she was pregnant. She cannot tell who the father of the baby is. Nevertheless, she is determined to have a better life, and as she accepts her agony.

This is, however, the beginning of her many problems. Emeka Rodstick Ezeh directs the movie, and some of the stars include Mercy Johnson Okojie, Stephen Odimgbe and Chinelo Enemchukwu.

3. Her Majesty

Her Majesty revolves around hate and revenge over a false accusation between Igwe (Norbert Waski Oguegbu) and Onowu (Bob Keazor) of the community. Poor Nnenna (Rosabella Iyafhoka) suffers painfully for things she had no idea where they came from.

Nkechi stood firmly behind Nnenna and fought for her at all times. However, his crush turned down Prince Ikenna because of Uloma, his sister, who carries herself with so much pride. Nnenna's sister came to the palace in peace and left in pieces as things worsened.

4. Royal Tears

Love is a beautiful thing, and Royal Tears brings out the clear symbol of love. However, sometimes it faces opposition from people that are close to us. Princess Olamma, who lives with her father, the king, is very overprotective. This is because she is all that he has left with since her mother died, and she suffers from asthma.

One day, the princess defies her father, goes swimming nearby, and has an asthma attack in the water. She is saved by a local boy called Kasie, who she looks for to thank him personally for saving her life. The movie is directed by Ikenna Emma Aniekwe and stars Mercy Johnson and Van Vicker. If you are looking for the latest royal Nollywood movies to watch, this is the way to go.

5. Palace Maid

Prince Nnanna returns from London after staying there for a while. He finds his parents, who are royals, have found him a princess to marry. He, however, does not like her due to her behaviour. She is rude and arrogant. Later, he falls in love with a maid called Nandi. The movie stars are Van Vicker, Ini Edo and Tonto D*ke.

6. Her Royal Majesty

Her mother was judged, condemned and killed for a sin she never committed. She goes on to get revenge for her death by seeking spiritual powers. She comes back to take back the throne as she causes pain to all those who harmed her family. Watch to find out who wins the battle as she confronts the prince ( Zubby Michael).

7. The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

The movie was released in February 2018 on Netflix. It is a story about a chef (Zainab Balogun) who returns to Nigeria from London. She wants to return to her family's hotel armed with creative ideas to improve the menu and market the hotel.

However, she later discovers that her parents want to sell the hotel to the man she loves (Kenneth Okollie). This is one of the best Nigerian royal movies on Netflix you can watch.

8. Royal War 1 & 2

The movie is directed by Prince Emeka Ani and stars Enebeli Elebuwa, Ini Edo and Van Vicker. This is one of the epic blockbusters that will keep you on edge. It is a story about two children born on the same day by different mothers but to the same father.

The girl brings peace to the community while the boy brings doom to the community. This has been planned by his grandfather, who is a great wizard.

9. Royal Wedding

The movie is a royal drama that follows a story of a wealthy woman who is confused about who to marry. The royal has two options of bachelors she can choose from, but they come with peculiar baggage. The movie is directed by Lyke Odife and stars Ngozi Ezeonu, Patience Ozokwor and Uche Odoputa.

10. Nigerian Prince

Directed by Faraday Okoro, the film is a story of a young Nigerian prince who lives in America. After being sent to Nigeria against his will, the stubborn prince joins forces with an internet scammer to help him return to the United States. The lead cast is Antonio J. Bell and Chinaza Uche.

Nollywood has excellent movies that you can always enjoy. One of the best genres that you can enjoy is Nollywood royal movies. These are great to watch when you are feeling fancy. They are not only fun, but they always have moral lessons.

