Anifowoshe, an influential legal practitioner, was also known for her oil and gas entrepreneurial endeavours. She explained to Legit.ng, in an exclusive interview, the factors responsible for the growth of the local currency and advised the government on how to sustain the momentum.

According to Anifowoshe, the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the international market and investment interests in the Nigerian economy are major factors responsible for the growth of the local currency.

The legal luminary said:

“The recent appreciation of the Naira against the dollar is a positive development that reflects several factors contributing to its growth. One key factor is the Yemi Cardoso-led CBN's efforts to stabilize the currency through various policy measures and interventions. These efforts have instilled confidence in the Naira's value and contributed to its strengthening against the dollar.

“Additionally, external market conditions and global economic trends may play a role in Naira's growth. Changes in global demand and supply dynamics and shifts in investor sentiment towards emerging markets can impact currency exchange rates. Positive developments in the global economy may have created a conducive environment for the Naira to appreciate against the dollar.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian government's improved fiscal discipline and economic reforms have contributed to the Naira's growth. Measures to enhance revenue generation, reduce budget deficits, and promote economic diversification can improve overall economic stability and support currency appreciation.

“While the recent appreciation of the Naira is encouraging, it's important to remain cautious and monitor economic developments closely. A complex interplay of factors influences currency exchange rates, and fluctuations can occur in response to changes in domestic and international economic conditions. Therefore, continued efforts to strengthen Nigeria's economic fundamentals, attract foreign investment, and implement sound monetary policies are essential to sustain the Naira's growth trajectory in the long term.”

