100+ awesome paladin names: find a perfect name for your character

If you are interested in finding paladin names for your hero in the next fantasy story or game, be rest assured that you will find awesome names for your character in the compiled lists below.

A knight on horseback in shining armor looks down at the sword in his hand as lightning strikes off in the distance. His horse looks back at him with a worried glance. Photo: @Daniel Eskridge

When naming a paladin for your story, pick out a name that denotes their strength and prowess in battle. However, it's also important to include elements in their name that show their magical abilities. Have a look at some of these D&D paladin names below and find the perfect fit for your character.

What is a good name for a paladin?

A paladin is not just a mere warrior who swings shiny swords and attacks his enemies, but a combination of holy warriors who use their weapons and embrace their magical powers in battles. Therefore, choosing epic paladin names should be an activity carried out with heed and fun.

Female paladin names

Have a look at some cool paladin names for female characters:

Zillah : Shadow

: Shadow Serina Shadowbane: (Latin) Serene or calm

(Latin) Serene or calm Ideal: Warrior of light

Warrior of light Aetati: (Latin) Lifetime, age, or generation

(Latin) Lifetime, age, or generation Alexia Roseheart: Depicts a spoiler

Depicts a spoiler Tilda the Faithful: Mighty in battle

Mighty in battle Aiyana: (Native American) Eternal flower

(Native American) Eternal flower Amyra: (Arabic) A commander or a princess

(Arabic) A commander or a princess Daesyn: The beloved one

The beloved one Keziah: The cassia tree

The cassia tree Nova: A bright star

A bright star Taysa: (Greek) Bound together

(Greek) Bound together Ela Illuminax: A girl's name that's related to the Hebrew name Eila. It means a tree

Have a look at some more female paladin names:

Fantasy paladin woman with a sword. Photo: @Sylphe_7

Bertha Brightshield: (German) Bright

(German) Bright Auriol: The fearless one

The fearless one Madlyn the Worthy: (Hebrew) Tower

(Hebrew) Tower Helissent Dawnguard: The name of an organization devoted to hunting vampires

The name of an organization devoted to hunting vampires Eloisa Nightbane: The uncorrupted sword of the brave

Funny paladin names

Perhaps your favourite character is that one paladin who's never serious at all. They are a joke enthusiast and likes to make fun of everything. Here are some funny names of paladins that you will want to consider:

Adikia: The goddess of injustice

The goddess of injustice Aeolus: The god of air and the winds

The god of air and the winds Aether: The god of light and the atmosphere

The god of light and the atmosphere Aidene: (Gaelic origin) The fiery one

(Gaelic origin) The fiery one Calypso: The goddess nymph of the mythical island of Ogygia

The goddess nymph of the mythical island of Ogygia Cynth: The goddes of the moon

The goddes of the moon Elpis: The goddess of hope

The goddess of hope Lan: (French) A powerful ruler

(French) A powerful ruler Paal: (Gypsy) Brother

(Gypsy) Brother Edan: (Scottish/Celtic) Brightness of fire

(Scottish/Celtic) Brightness of fire Falan: (Celtic) To be productive

(Celtic) To be productive Pali: (Latin) One who embraces humility

(Latin) One who embraces humility Antheia: (Greek) Goddess of gardens and flowers

(Greek) Goddess of gardens and flowers Apollo: God of the sun, healing, music, and herding

God of the sun, healing, music, and herding Ares: God of a chaotic war

WoW paladin names

Have a look at some of the World of Warcraft paladin names you can consider:

Aelesia: The quest giver in Blood Watch

The quest giver in Adrielle: Defender stationed at Blood watch

Defender stationed at Authur: The paladin trainer in the Cathedral of Light

The paladin trainer in the Aldar: Quest giver in Ammen Vale

Quest giver in Ansela: The commander and officer recruiter at Silver Hand

The commander and officer recruiter at Arator: Champion of Silver Hand

Champion of Baatun: Paladin trainer in the Vindicators' Sanctum

Paladin trainer in the Cathela: Defender of Alonsus chapel in Stratholme, killed by blood knights

Defender of Alonsus chapel in killed by blood knights Ballador: Commander of champions of light in Lordaeron

Commander of champions of light in Dagren: Commander of the crippling force in Lordaeron

Commander of the crippling force in Bromos Grummner: Paladin trainer in Anvilmar

Paladin trainer in Delgren: He fought the cult of the dark strand on Maestra's Post

Cool paladin names

No fantasy story would be complete without a cool paladin. So here are some cool names for paladins that you might consider choosing for your character.

Annika: Sweet-faced and favoured by god

Sweet-faced and favoured by god Asena: Mother of wolves

Mother of wolves Ezlyn: One who lives by the water

One who lives by the water Lysandra: The one who defends a man

The one who defends a man Asena: The mother of wolves

The mother of wolves Ezlyn: The one who lives by the water

Below are some more cool paladin names you can consider:

Fantasy warrior woman with a black outfit with swords. Photo: @Triziano Cremonini

Nesryn: A wild rose

A wild rose Renna: (Ireland) The little successful one

(Ireland) The little successful one Minka: (Slovenian) Strong and resolute

(Slovenian) Strong and resolute Nesryn: A wild rose

A wild rose Renna: (Ireland) The little prosperous one

(Ireland) The little prosperous one Enyo: (Greek) Goddess of war.

(Greek) Goddess of war. Gavril: Warrior of God

Warrior of God Hercules: (Greek) The strongest man on earth.

(Greek) The strongest man on earth. Amaris: (Hebrew and Spanish) It refers to the child of the moon promised by god.

Famous paladin names

Have a look at some famous paladin names you can opt for your character:

Ayanna: Strong, beautiful, and powerful

Strong, beautiful, and powerful Brina: The protector

The protector Eira: Snow

Snow Fintan: White fire

White fire Lovis: (German origin) Meaning the famous warrior who is glorious in a battle

(German origin) Meaning the famous warrior who is glorious in a battle Morrigan: The great queen

The great queen Polaris: This is a unique Paladin character name that means the north star

This is a unique Paladin character name that means the north star Ryuu: (Japanese origin) It means the dragon spirit

Below are some more famous paladin names for your character:

Sheridan: (Gaelic name) meaning the feral or wild

(Gaelic name) meaning the feral or wild Skender: Defender of humankind

Defender of humankind Tosia: (Polish name) that means highly praiseworthy

(Polish name) that means highly praiseworthy Sahar: (Arabic language) the dawn

(Arabic language) the dawn Salem: (Hebrew name) pronounced as Say-lum, meaning hope

(Hebrew name) pronounced as Say-lum, meaning hope Tauriel: The daughters of the forest

The daughters of the forest Zander: This name is a variation of Alexander, and it means defending or the defender of men

This name is a variation of Alexander, and it means defending or the defender of men Plin: (Latin) he who has many skills

(Latin) he who has many skills Pliny: (Pliny the Elder) Roman author, naturalist, and natural philosopher

(Pliny the Elder) Roman author, naturalist, and natural philosopher Vlad: (Slavonic) To rule

Best paladin names

You will want to pick a paladin name for your character that stands out. Have a look at some of these names of paladins that can best suit your character:

A knight in green armor stands beside his wolf companion in a snow covered winter landscape. Photo: @Daniel Eskridge

Faraline: Mapmaker to the royal family

Mapmaker to the royal family Niran: This name is a Thai name meaning eternal

This name is a Thai name meaning eternal Polaris: This is the name of the North Star. It is an exclusive paladin character name

This is the name of the North Star. It is an exclusive paladin character name Irestorm: Alchemist of arson

Alchemist of arson Ryuu: This is a Japanese name meaning the dragon spirit

This is a Japanese name meaning the dragon spirit Goodfellow: God's wordsmith

God's wordsmith Sheridan: (Gaelic origin) meaning feral or wild

(Gaelic origin) meaning feral or wild Pallav: (Hindi origin) meaning the new leaf

(Hindi origin) meaning the new leaf Skender: The defender of mankind

The defender of mankind Enigma: The unknown or the difficult

Have a look at some more best paladin names you can consider for your character in the new game or fantasy story:

Tosia: This is a popular paladin name originating from Poland. It means "highly praiseworthy"

This is a popular paladin name originating from Poland. It means "highly praiseworthy" Daesyn: This name means "beloved"

This name means "beloved" Andagard: (Dutch origin). The master of hand to hand to battle

(Dutch origin). The master of hand to hand to battle Diante: The patron saint of revolutionaries and winemakers

The patron saint of revolutionaries and winemakers Acabar: Hotheaded and angry. Liable to explode with rage at any given time

Hotheaded and angry. Liable to explode with rage at any given time Bacchus: Takes great joy from death at sea

Takes great joy from death at sea Nova: A bright star

A bright star Borf: (Patron Saint of double dealers and Spies) Teller of secrets

(Patron Saint of double dealers and Spies) Teller of secrets Zillah: This name means shadow

This name means shadow L'Ascotia: (French/Prussian) Builder of mighty towers

(French/Prussian) Builder of mighty towers Amyra: (Arabic) meaning a commander or a princess

Paladin surnames

If you are looking for some paladin surnames for your character, below is a compiled list of those names:

Female paladin with claw blades performing martial arts. Photo: @freestylephoto

Honfoi: The friendly one

The friendly one Bertha: The bright shield

The bright shield Wilmot: The one who walks in the morning

The one who walks in the morning Hornsounder: The one to lead the charge onto the battlefield

The one to lead the charge onto the battlefield Habblepower: Has the power of hobble; The power of an ancient game of daring the devil to do good through trickery

Has the power of hobble; The power of an ancient game of daring the devil to do good through trickery Nightbreaker: Bringer of the night

Bringer of the night Diante: The patron saint of revolutionaries and winemakers

The patron saint of revolutionaries and winemakers Duskbreaker: Bell ringer that alerts the village/town to the death of an elder

Bell ringer that alerts the village/town to the death of an elder Elderqueen: The Queen Mother's aide and assistant for life

The Queen Mother's aide and assistant for life Castaguard: (Latin) Meaning watcher of the coastline and avenging angel of pirates and vagabonds

(Latin) Meaning watcher of the coastline and avenging angel of pirates and vagabonds Haresign: (English version – Harrison) Meaning the keeper of the poisons

(English version – Harrison) Meaning the keeper of the poisons Grayscar: Family from the North of the mountains covered in scars

Family from the North of the mountains covered in scars Faraline: Mapmaker to the Royal family

Mapmaker to the Royal family Hokard: (Dutch/German) Heart of the army and love of warfare

(Dutch/German) Heart of the army and love of warfare Brutus: Bringer of pain and torture

Bringer of pain and torture Arrowsmith: Highly skilled archer and sniper

Have a look at some more paladin last names that you can highly put into consideration:

Avelane: Natural route finder

Natural route finder Hella-Lumis: The power of light. Imaginative one, bringer of truth

The power of light. Imaginative one, bringer of truth Mornshield: Knight of the morning watch

Knight of the morning watch Inigo-Holy: High priest of the Ingot bank of Olympus

High priest of the Ingot bank of Olympus IbrisMeaning: One without doubt or modesty

One without doubt or modesty Firequest: Bringer of fire. Alchemist of Sulphur

Bringer of fire. Alchemist of Sulphur Ishrell: God's seeker of truth. The untouched one

God's seeker of truth. The untouched one Seeker: Forever wanting glory through battle

Forever wanting glory through battle Firefly: The lightning bringer. Power of controlling the skies

The lightning bringer. Power of controlling the skies Justice-Ranger: One that travels to dispense and avenge injustices. Also known as the angel of time

One that travels to dispense and avenge injustices. Also known as the angel of time Mountsetter: Patron saint of mountain people and travelers

Patron saint of mountain people and travelers La Muerte: (Spanish) The binger of death to all. Complete and total bringer of the end game

(Spanish) The binger of death to all. Complete and total bringer of the end game Gatekeeper: The one that has power over life and death

The one that has power over life and death Spinebreaker: The taker of courage, fortitude and strength

Here are some more paladin last names you can consider for your character:

Killswitch: Suicidal barbarian. (English/Latin) The one who breaks and destroys

Suicidal barbarian. (English/Latin) The one who breaks and destroys Kai-Cherryboom: (Japanese/Dutch) Supernatural bringer of explosions from the sky

(Japanese/Dutch) Supernatural bringer of explosions from the sky Sunsquareg: Destroyer of enemies through magnified light from the sun

Destroyer of enemies through magnified light from the sun Proudmouth: Speaker of two truths. Reconnaissance agent of the underworld

Speaker of two truths. Reconnaissance agent of the underworld Kitty-Slay: Provocateur and spy for the good

Provocateur and spy for the good Torchlight: Seer through lies and subterfuge. The light of truth shines and lights the way

Seer through lies and subterfuge. The light of truth shines and lights the way Launcelot: The golden one yet honourable but untrustworthy at the same time

The golden one yet honourable but untrustworthy at the same time Lin-Linguard: (Chinese/Old English) goddess of the sun place. The power of death from the sun

(Chinese/Old English) goddess of the sun place. The power of death from the sun Heartstop: Biological weapon that controls blood

Biological weapon that controls blood Nightshade: One who knows the poisons of the forests. Also known as pharmacological genius

One who knows the poisons of the forests. Also known as pharmacological genius Firedraw: The ability to transmit their own image. They draw fire from the enemy with an astral projection

The ability to transmit their own image. They draw fire from the enemy with an astral projection Highkind: The innocent one who is a friend to all and enemy to none until pushed

The innocent one who is a friend to all and enemy to none until pushed Deforce: One man army that will storm a battlefield and kill everything

Paladin names related to godliness

There will definitely be some characters in your fantasy story which portray holiness and godliness. Have a look at some of these names for your character:

A knight in golden armor rides on horseback with the damsel he has just rescued sitting in the saddle behind him: a nice medieval romantic scene. Photo: @Daniel Eskridge

Adikia: Goddess of injustice

Goddess of injustice Aeolus: (Also known as Aeolos, Aiolos, Aiolus, Eolus) meaning the god of air and the winds

(Also known as Aeolos, Aiolos, Aiolus, Eolus) meaning the god of air and the winds Aether: (Also known as Aither, Akmon, Ether) meaning the god of light and the atmosphere

(Also known as Aither, Akmon, Ether) meaning the god of light and the atmosphere Aidene: (Gaelic origin) The fiery one

(Gaelic origin) The fiery one Antheia: (Greek mythology) The goddess of gardens and flowers

(Greek mythology) The goddess of gardens and flowers Apollo: (Also known as Apollon, Apulu, Phoebus) god of the sun, healing, music and herding

(Also known as Apollon, Apulu, Phoebus) god of the sun, healing, music and herding Ares: (Also known as Aries, Mars, Enyalius) god of chaotic war

(Also known as Aries, Mars, Enyalius) god of chaotic war Calypso: Goddess nymph of the mythical island of Ogygia

Goddess nymph of the mythical island of Ogygia Cynth: The moon ogddess

The moon ogddess Elpis: Goddess of hope

Goddess of hope Enyo: (Greek mythology) goddess of war

(Greek mythology) goddess of war Gavril: Warrior of god

Warrior of god Hercules: (Greek) He is believed to be the strongest man on earth

Male paladin names

Have a look at some of the male paladin names for your male characters:

Young handsome knight holding sword looking aside on a dark background. Photo: @Surovtseva

Kindlyman Doogoode: Kindlyman means a kind, caring, and sympathetic man

Kindlyman means a kind, caring, and sympathetic man Miles Lightbringer: Lightbringer

Lightbringer Roland Sunguard: The famous land

The famous land Ryker the Titan: (Greek) A mighty big man

(Greek) A mighty big man Honfoi the Friendly: This name is often given to paladins who are known to be friendly

This name is often given to paladins who are known to be friendly Wilmot Mornwalker: (Old German) Will helmet

(Old German) Will helmet Robinet Firesword: The name Robinet comes from the English name Robert, which refers to a light cannon

The name Robinet comes from the English name Robert, which refers to a light cannon Geofridus Avelane: A loving and caring individual with a tendency to put the needs of others before theirs

There are so many awesome paladin names that you can choose. Check out the compiled names in the lists above to find the perfect name for your character in the next fantasy story and game.

