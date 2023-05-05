30 most popular female Asian models shaping the fashion industry
Asian female models have made their mark on the fashion industry with their unique style and captivating beauty. The fashion world is continuously growing, and with each passing year, more and more Asian models are joining the ranks of top models. They are challenging traditional beauty norms and carving a space for themselves.
Hot Asian models are shaping the fashion industry. These women have shattered the stereotypes that beauty can only come in one form and are celebrated worldwide for their elegance and poise on the runway. From supermodels to rising stars, here is a deep dive into these women's unique qualities.
Whether you are a fashion enthusiast or curious about the trending fashion and modelling industry, you may want to know about the hottest Asian models now. They include:
1. Du Juan
Du Juan is an iconic figure in the Asian modelling scene. She broke boundaries as the first East Asian woman to be featured in Vogue Paris and has also been seen on Vogue China. Du Juan's appeal to high-end luxury labels has granted her numerous collaborations.
2. Liu Wen
In 2004, Liu Wen kick-started her modelling career after taking home the New Silk Road World Model Contest trophy. By the time she was 24, she had become the first Asian representative of cosmetics giant Estée Lauder.
3. Catriona Gray
This remarkable beauty captured the attention of pageant followers and beyond when she became Miss Universe 2018. From the Philippines, Catriona Gray's enchanting appearance and mesmerizing sense of style have cemented her place as one of Asia's premier models.
4. Ai Tominaga
Ai Tominaga is the face of Moschino and has taken part in many famous shows, such as those of Anna Sui, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen and Michael Kors. Ai Tominaga has also starred in Banana Republic, Gucci, and Tag Heuer advertising campaigns.
5. Duan Mei Yue
Singapore's model, Duan Mei Yue, is causing a stir internationally with her distinct facial features. She works with brands like Sephora and Fenty and even graced Seoul Fashion Week. From glamorous couture to bold street style, Mei Yue looks captivating in any look!
6. Fei Fei Sun
Karl Lagerfeld selected Fei Fei Sun for the exclusive pre-fall Paris-Shanghai collection of Chanel. Fei Fei Sun, currently a face for DSquared2, has walked for many esteemed designers such as Louis Vuitton, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Vera Wan*g, Marc Jacobs, Lanvin, and Givenchy.
7. Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying
Chutimon the stunning Thai beauty feature among popular Asian models due to her ravishing good looks and captivating performances. Her popularity has skyrocketed amongst renowned international fashion agencies, and her presence is widely sought after.
She is also an actress who has appered in films and TV series such as Hunger, Faces of Anne, Bad Romeo and Sleepless Society: Insomnia.
8. Jihae Kim
Jihae Kim, a South Korean singer and model, has been a staple in Eileen Fisher's advertising campaigns, a Banana Republic campaign and a Harper's Bazaar Singapore editorial spread. She has released several studio albums such as My Heart Is an Elephant, Elvis Is Still Alive, Fire Burning Rain and Illusion of You.
9. Nalisa Alia Amin
Nalisa Alia Amin is a social media influencer currently working as a freelance plus-size model. She inspires other women to love themselves and foster an inclusive atmosphere in the fashion world regardless of body size.
10. Ming Xi
In 2009, Ming Xi kick-started her modelling career when she ranked third in the Elite Model Look competition. This made her an instant hit with Givenchy, as they chose her to appear in their renowned haute couture display in 2011.
11. Hyunjoo Hwang
Hyunjoo Hwang ranks among the best Asian models for her exquisite looks and fierce presence. Recently, her photo graced the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine.
12. Sui He
In 2010, Sui He joined Natalie Paris, Fashion Milan, and New York Model Management. One year later, at the age of 22, she made her catwalk debut for Dries van Noten, Dolce & Gabbana, Marchesa, and Doo.Ri.
13. Xiao Wen Ju
The grandiose style that Xiao Wen Ju exudes is adorable. She has collaborated with esteemed brands such as Prada and Louis Vuitton and walked runways of many renowned international shows.
14. Tao Okamoto
She is a Japanese actress and model. In 2006, Tao Okamoto made a breakthrough when she signed on with Elite Modeling Agency. Shortly afterwards, she began participating in New York Fashion Week.
She has also appeared in five episodes of the TV show Westworld and in other shows and films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Hannibal and The Man in the High Castle.
15. Nana
Born Im Jin-ah, she is a South Korean singer, actress and model. She is best known as a member of the South Korean girl group After School. She has appeared in television series such as Love Weaves Through a Millennium, The Good Wife, Kill It, and Justice.
16. Xiao
The highlight of Xiao's journey thus far was appearing in Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer 2011 campaign. She has since graced the runways of iconic fashion labels, such as Thierry Mugler, Nicole Miller, Thakoon, and United Bamboo.
17. Lee Hyo Ri
Lee Hyo Ri is a source of beauty that is cherished in Korea. Not only has she represented numerous cosmetics within the nation, she has been the face of numerous luxury brands worldwide. Lee Hyo's bold, alluring looks and the ability to execute different styles without effort are admirable.
18. Qin Shupei
Chinese model Qin Shupei has been a consistent presence at Victoria's Secret fashion shows and has worked with prestigious labels worldwide. Her beautiful and youthful appearance has garnered her a wide fanbase. She has partnered with brands such as Gucci, Burberry, Vera, Chanel, Christian Dior, and Versace.
19. Kiko Mizuhara
Over the past few years, Kiko Mizuhara has become an established Asian model, attracting admiration from many fashion magazines and agencies. The esteemed beauty has showcased her grace through a selection of prestigious brands such as Dior, H&M, Tiffany and Co.
20. Soo Joo Park
Born in Seoul, Soo Joo Park moved to America at an early age and now calls California her home. She was the first Asian-American woman to be a spokesmodel for L'Oréal. She is also well-known for her work with Chanel, for which she is a Global Ambassador.
21. Shanina Shaik
The remarkable and compelling features of model Shanina Shaik have made her an iconic figure in the fashion industry. Shaik has been featured on the covers of Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Vogue India, Harper's Bazaar Singapore, Arabia, Vietnam and Australia.
22. Pooja Mor
Pooja Mor made her catwalk debut in 2015 at Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2016 runway show in Palm Springs. Mor has walked runways for Stella McCartney, Roberto Cavalli, Givenchy, and Alexander McQueen. She has also appeared on the covers of Vogue Italia, Vogue Arabia, Vogue India, Numéro China, Simon, Verve and Harper's Bazaar India.
23. Fernanda Ly
Fernanda Ly rise to fame in the fashion world began with her daring and bold looks, and now she is the face of many international brands, including Tiffany and Co., Louis Vuitton, and Dior.
24. Kaci Beh
Kaci Beh features among the top Asian models. She has graced international runways and drawn admiration from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Julien Fournie.
25. Sheena Liam
Sheena Liami has achieved a significant accomplishment as the recipient of Asia's top model award. She made her fashion week debut in Spring/Summer 2014 London Fashion Week, walked runways for Fashion East, Mariana Jungmann, Ones To Watch and Simone Rocha.
26. Margaret Zhang
Margaret Zhang stands out for her dynamic style, bold and stunning looks, and modern fashion techniques. Besides modelling, Margaret Zhang is a filmmaker, writer creative director and the Editor in Chief of Vogue China.
27. Chiharu Okunugi
The magnetic appeal of Chiharu Okungi has caused an international sensation, from the high fashion runways of Tokyo to the dazzling red carpets of Hollywood. Her undeniable beauty and talent have placed her among the elite in the modelling industry.
28. Mona Matsuoka
Mona Matsuoka, a Japanese-American fashion model, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1998, making her one of the youngest names in the modelling industry to look out for. She was recognised as a Women of the Year 2014 by Vogue Japan.
29. Yumi Nu
Yumi Nu, a Japanese-Dutch model, is breaking barriers with her inclusive representation of body positivity and diversity in the fashion world. She made history as the first Asian curve model to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2021.
30. Lily Chee
Lily Chee, an American model of Chinese-American ancestry, has achieved success in both the fashion and entertainment worlds. Lily Chee has walked the runway for renowned designers and participated in big ad campaigns.
These 30 beautiful Asian models are, undoubtedly, changing the face of the fashion industry. Their beauty, grace, and talent are undeniable, and they continue to inspire generations of young girls to follow their dreams and break down barriers. These women have worked hard to overcome stereotypes and prejudices, proving that anyone can achieve their goals with dedication and hard work.
