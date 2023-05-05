30 most popular female Asian models shaping the fashion industry

Asian female models have made their mark on the fashion industry with their unique style and captivating beauty. The fashion world is continuously growing, and with each passing year, more and more Asian models are joining the ranks of top models. They are challenging traditional beauty norms and carving a space for themselves.

Beautiful Asian models. Photo: ER Lombard, Takashi Aoyama, Visual China Group(modified by author)

Hot Asian models are shaping the fashion industry. These women have shattered the stereotypes that beauty can only come in one form and are celebrated worldwide for their elegance and poise on the runway. From supermodels to rising stars, here is a deep dive into these women's unique qualities.

30 most popular female Asian models

Whether you are a fashion enthusiast or curious about the trending fashion and modelling industry, you may want to know about the hottest Asian models now. They include:

1. Du Juan

Du Juan attends the Prada Spring/Summer 2022 Womenswear Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. Photo: Zhijian Liu

Du Juan is an iconic figure in the Asian modelling scene. She broke boundaries as the first East Asian woman to be featured in Vogue Paris and has also been seen on Vogue China. Du Juan's appeal to high-end luxury labels has granted her numerous collaborations.

2. Liu Wen

Liu Wen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

In 2004, Liu Wen kick-started her modelling career after taking home the New Silk Road World Model Contest trophy. By the time she was 24, she had become the first Asian representative of cosmetics giant Estée Lauder.

3. Catriona Gray

Catriona Gray attends God's Love We Deliver 13th Annual Golden Heart Awards celebration at Cipriani South Street in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

This remarkable beauty captured the attention of pageant followers and beyond when she became Miss Universe 2018. From the Philippines, Catriona Gray's enchanting appearance and mesmerizing sense of style have cemented her place as one of Asia's premier models.

4. Ai Tominaga

Ai Tominaga attends a media call ahead of the Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo opening in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi

Ai Tominaga is the face of Moschino and has taken part in many famous shows, such as those of Anna Sui, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen and Michael Kors. Ai Tominaga has also starred in Banana Republic, Gucci, and Tag Heuer advertising campaigns.

5. Duan Mei Yue

Singapore's model, Duan Mei Yue, is causing a stir internationally with her distinct facial features. She works with brands like Sephora and Fenty and even graced Seoul Fashion Week. From glamorous couture to bold street style, Mei Yue looks captivating in any look!

6. Fei Fei Sun

Fei Fei Sun attends the 2019 CFDA Awards at The Brooklyn Museum in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Karl Lagerfeld selected Fei Fei Sun for the exclusive pre-fall Paris-Shanghai collection of Chanel. Fei Fei Sun, currently a face for DSquared2, has walked for many esteemed designers such as Louis Vuitton, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Vera Wan*g, Marc Jacobs, Lanvin, and Givenchy.

7. Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying poses at the backstage of the 58th Asia Pacific Film Festival in Taipei, Taiwan of China. Photo: Visual China Group

Chutimon the stunning Thai beauty feature among popular Asian models due to her ravishing good looks and captivating performances. Her popularity has skyrocketed amongst renowned international fashion agencies, and her presence is widely sought after.

She is also an actress who has appered in films and TV series such as Hunger, Faces of Anne, Bad Romeo and Sleepless Society: Insomnia.

8. Jihae Kim

Jihae Kim attends the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Jihae Kim, a South Korean singer and model, has been a staple in Eileen Fisher's advertising campaigns, a Banana Republic campaign and a Harper's Bazaar Singapore editorial spread. She has released several studio albums such as My Heart Is an Elephant, Elvis Is Still Alive, Fire Burning Rain and Illusion of You.

9. Nalisa Alia Amin

Nalisa Alia Amin is a social media influencer currently working as a freelance plus-size model. She inspires other women to love themselves and foster an inclusive atmosphere in the fashion world regardless of body size.

10. Ming Xi

Ming Xi Mengyao attends the screening of 'A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Visual China Group

In 2009, Ming Xi kick-started her modelling career when she ranked third in the Elite Model Look competition. This made her an instant hit with Givenchy, as they chose her to appear in their renowned haute couture display in 2011.

11. Hyunjoo Hwang

Hyunjoo Hwang ranks among the best Asian models for her exquisite looks and fierce presence. Recently, her photo graced the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine.

12. Sui He

He Sui attends Tom Ford event in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

In 2010, Sui He joined Natalie Paris, Fashion Milan, and New York Model Management. One year later, at the age of 22, she made her catwalk debut for Dries van Noten, Dolce & Gabbana, Marchesa, and Doo.Ri.

13. Xiao Wen Ju

Xiao Wen Ju wears an asymmetrical cropped black puffer jacket, blue denim jumpsuit, Prrada bag, and baggy white sneakers in New York City. Photo: Melodie Jeng

The grandiose style that Xiao Wen Ju exudes is adorable. She has collaborated with esteemed brands such as Prada and Louis Vuitton and walked runways of many renowned international shows.

14. Tao Okamoto

She is a Japanese actress and model. In 2006, Tao Okamoto made a breakthrough when she signed on with Elite Modeling Agency. Shortly afterwards, she began participating in New York Fashion Week.

She has also appeared in five episodes of the TV show Westworld and in other shows and films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Hannibal and The Man in the High Castle.

15. Nana

Born Im Jin-ah, she is a South Korean singer, actress and model. She is best known as a member of the South Korean girl group After School. She has appeared in television series such as Love Weaves Through a Millennium, The Good Wife, Kill It, and Justice.

16. Xiao

The highlight of Xiao's journey thus far was appearing in Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer 2011 campaign. She has since graced the runways of iconic fashion labels, such as Thierry Mugler, Nicole Miller, Thakoon, and United Bamboo.

17. Lee Hyo Ri

Lee Hyo-ri attends the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021 in Paju, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun

Lee Hyo Ri is a source of beauty that is cherished in Korea. Not only has she represented numerous cosmetics within the nation, she has been the face of numerous luxury brands worldwide. Lee Hyo's bold, alluring looks and the ability to execute different styles without effort are admirable.

18. Qin Shupei

Qin Shupei attends the opening reception of Prada Rong Zhai in Shanghai, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Chinese model Qin Shupei has been a consistent presence at Victoria's Secret fashion shows and has worked with prestigious labels worldwide. Her beautiful and youthful appearance has garnered her a wide fanbase. She has partnered with brands such as Gucci, Burberry, Vera, Chanel, Christian Dior, and Versace.

19. Kiko Mizuhara

Kiko Mizuhara attends the Q&A Session following 'Malu' screening as a part of The 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival at Toho Cinemas Roppongi in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki

Over the past few years, Kiko Mizuhara has become an established Asian model, attracting admiration from many fashion magazines and agencies. The esteemed beauty has showcased her grace through a selection of prestigious brands such as Dior, H&M, Tiffany and Co.

20. Soo Joo Park

Soo Joo Park attends the Tommy x Shawn: The "Classics Reborn" Global Activation VIP dinner at The House Of KOKO in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Born in Seoul, Soo Joo Park moved to America at an early age and now calls California her home. She was the first Asian-American woman to be a spokesmodel for L'Oréal. She is also well-known for her work with Chanel, for which she is a Global Ambassador.

21. Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachpoot

The remarkable and compelling features of model Shanina Shaik have made her an iconic figure in the fashion industry. Shaik has been featured on the covers of Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Vogue India, Harper's Bazaar Singapore, Arabia, Vietnam and Australia.

22. Pooja Mor

Pooja Mor wears a black and white shearling coat after the Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 in Paris, France. Photo: Melodie Jeng

Pooja Mor made her catwalk debut in 2015 at Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2016 runway show in Palm Springs. Mor has walked runways for Stella McCartney, Roberto Cavalli, Givenchy, and Alexander McQueen. She has also appeared on the covers of Vogue Italia, Vogue Arabia, Vogue India, Numéro China, Simon, Verve and Harper's Bazaar India.

23. Fernanda Ly

Fernanda Ly is seen wearing a tan puff coat and white pants outside the Peter Do show during New York Fashion Week A/W 2022 in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Fernanda Ly rise to fame in the fashion world began with her daring and bold looks, and now she is the face of many international brands, including Tiffany and Co., Louis Vuitton, and Dior.

24. Kaci Beh

Model Kaci Beh in Milan, Italy. Photo: Melodie Jeng

Kaci Beh features among the top Asian models. She has graced international runways and drawn admiration from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Julien Fournie.

25. Sheena Liam

Sheena Liami has achieved a significant accomplishment as the recipient of Asia's top model award. She made her fashion week debut in Spring/Summer 2014 London Fashion Week, walked runways for Fashion East, Mariana Jungmann, Ones To Watch and Simone Rocha.

26. Margaret Zhang

Margaret Zhang seen before the SUSAN FANG show during London Fashion Week London, England. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Margaret Zhang stands out for her dynamic style, bold and stunning looks, and modern fashion techniques. Besides modelling, Margaret Zhang is a filmmaker, writer creative director and the Editor in Chief of Vogue China.

27. Chiharu Okunugi

The magnetic appeal of Chiharu Okungi has caused an international sensation, from the high fashion runways of Tokyo to the dazzling red carpets of Hollywood. Her undeniable beauty and talent have placed her among the elite in the modelling industry.

28. Mona Matsuoka

Mona Matsuoka performs at the Montblanc x The Webster Collaboration Launch Event at The Webster in New York City. Photo: Brian Ach

Mona Matsuoka, a Japanese-American fashion model, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1998, making her one of the youngest names in the modelling industry to look out for. She was recognised as a Women of the Year 2014 by Vogue Japan.

29. Yumi Nu

Yumi Nu walks the runway during the Puma presents Futrograde fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Yumi Nu, a Japanese-Dutch model, is breaking barriers with her inclusive representation of body positivity and diversity in the fashion world. She made history as the first Asian curve model to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2021.

30. Lily Chee

Lily Chee attends the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala After Party at The Mark Hotel on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Lily Chee, an American model of Chinese-American ancestry, has achieved success in both the fashion and entertainment worlds. Lily Chee has walked the runway for renowned designers and participated in big ad campaigns.

These 30 beautiful Asian models are, undoubtedly, changing the face of the fashion industry. Their beauty, grace, and talent are undeniable, and they continue to inspire generations of young girls to follow their dreams and break down barriers. These women have worked hard to overcome stereotypes and prejudices, proving that anyone can achieve their goals with dedication and hard work.

