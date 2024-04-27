The outgoing Anambra state police commission Aderemi Adeoye has expressed his readiness to put the richest African man, Aliko Dangote, on the run

Adeoye disclosed how he invested N54 million in the Alpha Trust Investment Club (ATIC) Limited in 2018, and the business is now worth N20 billion

According to the police boss, he was prepared for the position of the commission while expressing gratitude to the police and Nigerians for the opportunity to serve

Aderemi Adeoye, the outgoing commissioner of police in Anambra state, has said he is fully into business and is ready to challenge Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa.

The former police boss made the disclosure at the pull-out parade ceremony held in his honour at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Awka, the Anambra state capital, on Saturday, April 27.

Outgoing police commissioner revealed retirement plan

According to the police boss, he had been at several police units and formations in the southeast state. He had performed well, and during those periods, he served under many police commissioners. His former bosses had outstanding performance records.

Adeoye added that he became a better commissioner in the state because of his long service in the state before attaining the position. He emphasised that he was prepared for the position.

He recalled face-to-face gunfire and bombing during his service years as he had fought in the northeast and southeast. He expressed gratitude to God for surviving.

The retiring police boss then revealed that he had prepared for his retirement while commending the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerians.

In 2018, Adeoye said he founded the Alpha Trust Investment Club (ATIC) Limited with a sum of N54 million. He added that the investment had matured and worth over N20 billion.

He said:

"We have been investing, and now we want to go into full-time business, and we will, in the next 10 years, give Dangote a run for his money.”

