100+ unicorn names with meanings from movies and popular culture

A unicorn is a rare mythical creature that has been around for a long time. It is described as an animal that looks like a horse with a single horn on its forehead. Unicorns are known to be pure and innocent. However, their beauty, grace and power have made people want to name their kids or pets after unicorns. Fortunately, there are many good unicorn names from movies and popular culture to choose from.

Many people have different opinions on what a unicorn's name should be. Most unicorns are named after flowers or nature. Others are named to reflect power and strength. All in all, unicorn names are cute and great.

Cute unicorn names

Aside from being beautiful and majestic, cute unicorn names is a way for people to remember you. In addition, the name can be a great conversational starter and help you make more friends. Below are some cute unicorn name ideas you can use.

Amethyst: Precious one

Precious one Solstice: When the sun stands still

When the sun stands still Caprina: Whimsical or playful

Whimsical or playful Rohesia: Kind

Kind Anamika: Full of grace

Full of grace Zeni: God’s grace

God’s grace Primana: The protector

The protector Victoria: Victorious

Victorious Olive: Olive tree

Olive tree Odyn: Inspiration

Inspiration Star: Star

Star Saphire: Blue

Blue Topaz: Golden gem

Golden gem Tango: Touch

Touch Tulip: Turban

Turban Trixie: Bringer of joy

Bringer of joy Faye: Loyalty or belief

Popular names for unicorns

Unicorns are creatures that many kids look up to. They, therefore, form great names for children. Kids can be proud of their names if they reflect their best unicorns. Here are some names for unicorns.

Amber: The sky or jewel

The sky or jewel Sparkle: Glisten in Light

Glisten in Light Gemma: A gem

A gem Jewel: Precious stone

Precious stone Chiara: Bright or light

Bright or light Tangerine: Native of Tangier

Native of Tangier Dessa: Wandering

Wandering Uni: A Dane Sigfried

A Dane Sigfried Stellar Flare: Of the stars

Of the stars Majesty: Royal bearing

Royal bearing Hesperos: Evening star

Evening star Cobalt: Household goblin

Household goblin Arryn: The light bringer

The light bringer Enigma: Speaking in riddles Lilac Mist

Speaking in riddles Lilac Mist Argyra: Silver

Silver Celestia: From the stars

Good unicorn names

Unicorns are amazing and unique creatures and deserve an equally good name to reflect that. A good name for a unicorn is beautiful, magical, and unique. Check out these names that are good unicorn names.

Andromeda: Advising like a man

Advising like a man Hippolyta: Horse let loose

Horse let loose Zinnia: Flower from the aster family

Flower from the aster family Bud: Messenger or friend

Messenger or friend Aurora: Dawn

Dawn Miyuki: Deep snow

Deep snow Bella: Beautiful

Beautiful Blanca: White or pure

White or pure Amor: Love

Love Grace: Charm or goodness

Charm or goodness Minuette: A pretty small one or a delicate person

A pretty small one or a delicate person Minato: Sheltered harbour

Sheltered harbour Arabella: Little Arabian woman or playful

Male unicorn names

What's more interesting than some magical unicorn boys' names? These are some great boys' names inspired by unicorns you can use.

Clementine: Merciful

Merciful Snips: Strong and wise

Strong and wise Galaxy: Large system of stars

Large system of stars Pegasus: From a water spring

From a water spring Urania: Heavenly

Heavenly Julian: Downy or youthful

Downy or youthful Loki: Knot

Knot Yuki: Snow flower or happiness

Snow flower or happiness Topaz: Golden gem

Golden gem Ursula: Bear

Bear Joseph: One will add

One will add Xenia: Welcomed guest

Welcomed guest Jasper: Treasure

Treasure Fernaco: Daring or adventurous.

Daring or adventurous. Iris: Rainbow

Rainbow Isa: Salvation of God, strong-willed

Salvation of God, strong-willed Charlie: Free man

Good names for unicorns

Good unicorn names have a way of making your little one feel special and powerful. They are perfect names for a boy or a girl. Bearing that unicorns are magical creatures, make sure you choose a special name for them. Here are a few ideas.

Astra: Of the stars

Of the stars Danika: Morning star from Denmark

Morning star from Denmark Marigold: Golden flower

Golden flower Necia: Fiery

Fiery Floriana: Blossoming or flourishing

Blossoming or flourishing Anamika: Little sister or the ring finger

Little sister or the ring finger Dusha: Soul

Soul Fern: A green plant that loves shade

A green plant that loves shade Leila: Dark or night

Dark or night Vega: Falling vulture

Falling vulture Jade: Precious stone

Precious stone Lavender: Purple flower

Purple flower Unique: Only one

Only one Ulani: Cheerful

Cheerful Velvet: Soft fabric

Soft fabric Wanda: Shepherdess or wanderer

Shepherdess or wanderer Willow: The willow tree

The willow tree Wrynn: A streak of sunlight seeking through a thunderstorm".

A streak of sunlight seeking through a thunderstorm". Winter: Fresher or brisker

Female unicorn names

If you are looking for sweet names for your little girl, keep reading. These female unicorn names are perfect for your cute little girl. They are not only feminine but also very powerful. This means they can stand on their own if need be.

Blossom: Flower-like

Flower-like Wilda: To strive

To strive Phoenix: Dark red

Dark red Crystal: Something clear or precious

Something clear or precious Lily : Purity and innocence

: Purity and innocence Moriba: Curious seeker of knowledge

Curious seeker of knowledge Rain: Abundant blessings from above

Abundant blessings from above Cinnamon: Spice name

Spice name Andrea: Manly or virile

Manly or virile Serenity: Peaceful

Peaceful Kleo: Glory

Glory Daisy: Day's eye

Day's eye Sadie: Princess

Princess Yasmin: Jasmine flower

Jasmine flower Unico: Unique

Unique Javiera: New house, bright

New house, bright Lotus: Lotus flower

Lotus flower Eldora: Gift of the sun

Funny unicorn names

Unicorns are considered funny creatures, and many are given funny names. So if you are looking for a hilarious name, look no further than this list of funny unicorn names.

Jolly Ginger Naps

Cassiopeia

Fleur

Razz Berry Julie

Merry Lily

Oleander

Hesperia

Knight

Periwinkle

Cassie Fluffies

Twilight

Flykra

Neptune

Sunny Angel Glow

Onyx

Aliz

Crystal Pop

Princess Candy Sparkles

Names for a unicorn

Getting a good name can, however, pose a challenge. Here is a list of some names that you can find interesting.

Maya: Good mother

Good mother Hilla: Cloudberry

Cloudberry Valeri: Strong or powerful

Strong or powerful Cunhur: From the people

From the people Ruby: Deep red precious stone

Deep red precious stone Quirina: Warrior

Warrior Phoebe: Bright

Bright Pearl: Precious

Precious Etana: Strength of purpose

Strength of purpose Opal: Precious gem

Cool unicorn names

Unicorns are overloaded with cuteness, coolness and mystery. They are like the magical, sparkly ponies every child wants. So to match their sparkly-ness, here are some cool unicorn names.

Bluebell: Flower

Flower Calypso: Hidden

Hidden Dandelion: Lion’s tooth

Lion’s tooth Amor: Love

Love Rhea: To flow

To flow Dessa: Long journey

Long journey Eldora: Gift of the sun

Gift of the sun Cassiopeia: Constellation

Constellation NIkephoros: Carrying victory

Carrying victory Lycus: Wolf

Wolf Ariadne: Most Holy

Most Holy Juno: Juno

Juno Papoy : Fun

: Fun Rainbow: Iris

Best unicorn names

Coming up with some amazing unicorn names is no doubt very challenging. Here is a list of unicorn names to help you select a moniker for your baby or pet.

Primrose: First rose

First rose Cornelia: Horn

Horn Delphine: Woman from Delphi

Woman from Delphi Esmeralda: Emerald

Emerald Pixie: Fairy

Fairy Quilin: Shapely, strong

Shapely, strong Quinzel: Ray of sun

Ray of sun Nyx: Night

Night Tiramisu: Lift me up

Cute names for unicorns

Unicorns have the cutest names you can think of. So if you are looking for unicorn names for yourself, your pets, or your baby, you've come to the right place. Below is a list of cute unicorn names you can choose from to satisfy your unicorn fantasies.

Baxter: Baker

Baker Tacita: Silence

Silence Vanora: White wave

White wave Lunaria: Moon-like

Moon-like Philipa: Lover of horses

Lover of horses Rohesia: A woman who is like a famous horse

A woman who is like a famous horse Coral: Sea growth

Sea growth Bliss: Intense happiness

Intense happiness Astrid: Divinely beautiful

Divinely beautiful Titch: A small person

A small person Twizzler: A free-spirited individual

Unicorn names for stuffed animals

Below is a lovely collection of cute names you can consider.

Clover: Meadow flower

Meadow flower Cassie: Fluffies: shining over man

Fluffies: shining over man Jelly Puffs: A pioneering spirit

A pioneering spirit Dashing Kimberly: From the royal fortress meadow

From the royal fortress meadow Lala Pony: Laurel

Laurel Poppy: Red flower

Red flower Susie: Lily Flower

Lily Flower Buttercup: Herbaceous plant

Unicorn names from movies

Unicorns are characterized by being cute, strong, and adorable creatures. Their depiction in movies and films is legendary and mystical. Check out these unicorn names from famous movies and animation shows.

Iris: Goddess of the rainbow

Goddess of the rainbow Indie: Independent Or Indian

Independent Or Indian Kai: Sea

Sea Lotus: Lotus flower

Lotus flower Maximus: Greatest

Greatest Nirvana: Bliss

Bliss Olympia: From mount Olympus

From mount Olympus Yaria: Holy

Holy Zara: Radiance

Radiance Zora: Sunrise

What is the most famous unicorn?

Charlie the Unicorn is one of the most famous unicorns. He's an old colt who is grey. He is very grumpy and suffers from depression.

What do you call a baby unicorn?

A baby unicorn is called a foal same as a baby horse.

What should I name an evil unicorn?

Cruella: Evil or cruel

Evil or cruel Reaper: Saint death

Saint death Brutus: Heavy or dull

Heavy or dull Rampage: Rave

Unicorns are mystical figures representing many good things that inspire our lives. Most people remember their favourite unicorn from childhood. Unicorn names are great for kids, pets or even animals. You can choose a unicorn name for your little one or a pet from the list above.

