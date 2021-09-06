100+ good aasimar names: find a fitting name for your character

Aasimar are humanoid beings who are descended from angels. They resemble humans yet do not appear exactly like humans. They possess divine abilities, which is why they are referred to as "good blood." Their unearthly beauty, dazzling hair, glowing golden halos, and weird eye colours are also minor aspects of their unique genealogy. Are you looking for some good aasimar names for your character?

Aasimar, beings with celestial heritage in fantasy settings, often bear names that reflect their divine ancestry and the luminous qualities attributed to them

Source: Original

What's a good name for an aasimar? Here is a look at some cool aasimar names you can name your character.

Mythological aasimar names

Since aasimars are celestial beings, naming them after mythological character seems fitting. Here is a list of the most popular mythological aasimar names.

Apollo: Destroyer or god of the sun

Ares: The god of war

Athena: Goddess of wisdom and war

Cerebrus: Flesh-devouring

Helios: Sun

Morpheus: The god of dreams

Selene: Moon

Terpsechore: Delight in dancing or goddess of dance and chorus

Tethys: The wife of Oceanus

The wife of Oceanus Zeus: To shine

Aasimar last names with meanings

Mica Burton's aasimar Reani. Photo: @criticalrole

Source: Facebook

Do aasimar have last names? Yes, they do. Check the list below.

Anguis : Strength

: Strength Archangel : Is a love healing angel

: Is a love healing angel Azariel : Waters of the Earth

: Waters of the Earth Cadmus : Dragon's teeth

: Dragon's teeth Camael : Leaders of powers

: Leaders of powers Chumana : Is inspired by a serpent-like dragon

: Is inspired by a serpent-like dragon Chusi : Dragon flower

: Dragon flower Daenerys : Lady of light and hope

: Lady of light and hope Doryu : Ways of a dragon

: Ways of a dragon Draco : Is a straightforward male dragon name

: Is a straightforward male dragon name Dracon : To see clearly

: To see clearly Druk : Thunder dragon

: Thunder dragon George : Is a knight who was riding the fire dragon

: Is a knight who was riding the fire dragon Haniel : Leader of principalities

: Leader of principalities Hydra : Multi-headed water dragon

: Multi-headed water dragon Irad : Empire dragon

: Empire dragon Jiao-Long : Child born with a star

: Child born with a star Jophiel : Angel of wisdom

: Angel of wisdom Kaida : Baby dragon

: Baby dragon Kaliyah : Killer of a thousand-headed dragon

: Killer of a thousand-headed dragon Khuzaimah : Denotes the Gabal Elba dragon tree

: Denotes the Gabal Elba dragon tree Libelle : Dragonfly

: Dragonfly Long : Dragon

: Dragon Melly : Braveness of a dragon

: Braveness of a dragon Nidhogg : Dragon who is a leader

: Dragon who is a leader Oboth : Harmony

: Harmony Pravuil : God's record-keeper

: God's record-keeper Raphael : Is an Archangel and leader of the virtues

: Is an Archangel and leader of the virtues Rhaenys : A character who rides the dragon in The Game of Thrones

: A character who rides the dragon in The Game of Thrones Rubo : Unique red hair or red beard

: Unique red hair or red beard Ryu : Dragon

: Dragon Scylla : A prominent dragon monster in Greek mythology

: A prominent dragon monster in Greek mythology Selaphiel : Prayer or worship

: Prayer or worship Tamiel : The fallen angel

: The fallen angel Tatsuo : Female dragon in Japanese

: Female dragon in Japanese Tiamat : A dragon that gave birth to the first Gods

: A dragon that gave birth to the first Gods Wyvern : Strength of a dragon

: Strength of a dragon Yang : Braveness of a dragon

: Braveness of a dragon Yarhibol : Angel of the God

: Angel of the God Zaphkiel: God's knowledge

Good female and male aasimar names with meaning

A fallen aasimar blood hunter. Photo: @Lisha Murley

Source: Facebook

Here are the creative aasimar female names for you to consider.

Ariah : Lion of God

: Lion of God Arken : Holy

: Holy Arsinoe : A woman with an uplifted mind.

: A woman with an uplifted mind. Cernan : Lord

: Lord Cronan : Dark

: Dark Davina : Beloved

: Beloved Druscilla : Fruitful

: Fruitful Eran : Awakened

: Awakened Eretria : Life-giver or bringer of love

: Life-giver or bringer of love Exelsior : Higher or more elevated.

: Higher or more elevated. Flaminia : A roman priestess

: A roman priestess Heinrich : Ruler of the home.

: Ruler of the home. Idris : Studious or to learn.

: Studious or to learn. Imogene : Maiden

: Maiden Ira : Watchful warrior

: Watchful warrior Masozi : Tears

: Tears Meredith : Great lord

: Great lord Mortimer : From the still pond.

: From the still pond. Nijena : Blessed with riches or war

: Blessed with riches or war Nira : Loom

: Loom Ondrea : Womanly

: Womanly Rhialla : Strongest survivor

: Strongest survivor Saia : Merciful

: Merciful Terim : Harvester

: Harvester Tural : To be alive

: To be alive Udolfo : Noble wolf

: Noble wolf Valeria : To be strong

: To be strong Valerianus : Strength

: Strength Zaigan: Rich

Common aasimar last names

Alayna, an aasimar angel descendent race. Photo: @James-Christopher Fauvelle

Source: Facebook

Below are some of the aasimar surnames.

Ailon

Aldre

Aritian

Badenva

Beltin

Beren

Bilnenke

Boltol

Brulgumri

Bulru

Bunilir

Cienrin

Cramlur

Crogreltal

Crownier

Crultan

Debor

Dekrunt

Denker

Devonkal

Dresar

Emunku

Erwu

Henzio

Holly

Hubugon

Hulwarvam

Ideas

Ideashut

Ideaslux

Ilen

Ileryl

Ilwylwo

Imesah

Invusom

Keamerwyn

Kelrar

Kielnim

Kralseber

Krargol

Krulsalwu

Lado

Larkuan

Lemenken

Lonmum

Malsa

Maprikin

Migal

Mizun

Momrim

Neamrem

Nekra

Nelum

Opulum

Osupra

Overmar

Parant

Pemyr

Peperlur

Perlel

Phimodo

Prosper

Purginwain

Rhaltu

Rhosurul

Rirwo

Rusi

Salin

Sentalial

Sinul

Takelse

Tamliment

Tinviham

Tirlomwun

Torer

Tukwoder

Ulinken

Ulmen

Urlinin

Valtyra

Vitari

Voldrel

Vulrar

Vunilmyr

Wakirul

Wegan

Wepunmom

Wikrim

Woban

Wolgo

Wyvul

Zaigan

Zepomrar

Zimren

Zuldrin

Good female aasimar names

Aasimar Warpriest. Photo: @Soulgate Studios

Source: Facebook

Female aasimars can be more zealous than their male counterparts. Some of their names sound exotic. They include:

Andi Budom

Arsoze Vargom

Biadelde Lemronkom

Bogre Roprilmem

Brialva Dresar

Brimru Drebim

Brindoun Lepimin

Bripiyo Krigri

Burwam Ravel

Cilgal Beryl

Deordi Unkel

Drale Kogry

Dreommeama Mylmyrwir

Drivezem Ollam

Ealril Cruvol

Eangeamroe Nynolsy

Elar Dildrildrem

Elgil Ulgum

Evrail Yrlam

Eyo Zalgipru

Hemrah Allarli

Hengin Ulmu

Hosi Ake

Humkulmir Rigru

Ilina Morylma

Ilo Krenvibe

Iolde Silrun

Ionra Azudol

Kumriedor Winva

Lelnemlir Pyrum

Meldu Hagrinir

Mesia Onkonge

Miandrisoe Rallergin

Molmakent Tivil

Nalere Druvol

Noeze Burgy

Nudriangoeh Kokrapral

Okrent Vulnerable

Osran Drunvy

Parkirka Haduma

Pheorsa Tiza

Phommom Wigri

Redira Zulsepi

Reslani Ikrelgin

Rhomuaso Nemriprem

Rhuano Turi

Rhunku Sinvun

Rialdrieh Mobal

Rubo

Thilese Ihusin

Uyivu Ugen

Valar Kevum

Veggon Aiwant

Vhazapu Lylga

Vhoegru Krirwilwy

Vhoepridri Pozi

Vhondani Lugremlu

Wasro Drymervi

Wedunt Zakelo

Wemke Iballim

Yltint Ideas Dash

Ynkasym Lolmu

Aasimar male names

Fallen aasimar. Photo: @Jedinaz Digital Characters

Source: Facebook

Here is a look at some amazing fallen Aasimar names for male to consider.

Akulron Pakmal

Aritian Henzio

Benlien Brekamle

Bilnenke Malsa

Brolwiedint Zulral

Bylun Tekmuvi

Ceagwil Wullo

Celtukrean Myrwi

Craltem Ravarlol

Crenornan Bralrunke

Cudir Perlo

Cydridem Singalgol

Eiladant Brorgi

Exelar Overmar

Grarwan Kramlimri

Heaklim Kize

Ilronram Puper

Imesah Name Luminate

Kalwilwean Saru

Kroman Druleda

Kryrnon Drorvo

Lingulnem Urwulle

Miger Vylrolen

Neildunt Vuram

Nelum Kralseber

Nerrel Maprikin

Nijena Ideaslux

Nikient Elso

Nynetam Druvi

Nyvar Polrikma

Ogrugin Nezi

Orlyn Imry

Oteant Illu

Pazan Zuldrin

Perlent Pakmom

Phimodo Rirwo

Pigun Avil

Pirril Rovirvam

Pital Wykrunmer

Ponlan Wybo

Pungan Kumlu

Rivadim Hynvegre

Serlon Ankopa

Suneam Zekmenan

Toggivon Narlinvi

Ulwer Sahil

Valtyra Ideas Prosper

Wernen Durgolru

Wildam Pahan

Ylweivum Robylrol

Yrletiel Dromolga

Zaigan Beltin

Zakren Vilmopu

Zarelon Drellasi

Zauvram Pemulrun

Zelrur Tekomal

D&D aasimar names

Aasimar Druid, one of the few characters that was pure of heart and intent. Photo: @Natalie Lin Christianson

Source: Facebook

Here are some powerful Dungeons & Dragons names to use.

Beageint

Binaiden

Brenwam

Brulgan

Brygridim

Byklan

Calievor

Caureint

Craggatil

Hanrin

Heirlitin

Hivant

Holrer

Idredient

Ikail

Lagriel

Lealren

Leggom

Liriadair

Lunrim

Luvin

Maunwan

Meilgietom

Myklim

Myvetir

Olwonal

Ornitam

Oveetiel

Penwaital

Pirwir

Pultam

Rauggil

Raurnir

Rogint

Rynidir

Teirwin

Tenwan

Vealgatir

Velrar

Voldin

Vunaviam

Vyrilin

Wuwaliam

Wynlar

Ygal

Ynrivam

Ynwier

Yvanial

Zekan

Zyldain

Do aasimar have human names?

Aasimar are usually born of human parents, and as such, have human names. Some have more angelic names to reflect their origin.

If you are looking for a name for your character, there are a lot of aasimar names to choose from. Consider which of the options on the list appeals to you the most.

Source: Legit.ng