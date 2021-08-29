100+ cute pet hamster names for your tiny furry best friend

Finding cute hamster names should not be challenging if you go through the list of names compiled below.

What are some cool hamster names? Below are some of the most popular, funny, and cute hamster names.

What is the most popular hamster name?

Hamsters are often linked to their playful and affectionate nature. It might be challenging to choose a good hamster name now that there are tons of them everywhere. Here are a few popular hamster names to consider.

Vladimir: a sociable friend who is short

a sociable friend who is short Bolt: one who likes doing things fast

one who likes doing things fast Ling: best suits a slimmer friend

best suits a slimmer friend Stubby: being short and thick stubby fingers

being short and thick stubby fingers Snowy: thick hairs mainly attributed to coldness

thick hairs mainly attributed to coldness Bear: one who prefers to have few friends and easily gets irritated

one who prefers to have few friends and easily gets irritated Gizmo: quickly changes character, more so when threatened

quickly changes character, more so when threatened Patch: having patches on the body

having patches on the body Fluffy: a soft, cute behaviour

a soft, cute behaviour Chewy : one who has a liking for chewing stuff

: one who has a liking for chewing stuff Cashmere : a soft character

: a soft character Cheeky : friendly

: friendly Comet : long-haired

: long-haired Chibi : a Japanese name meaning tiny

: a Japanese name meaning tiny Chubby Cheeks : with adorable chubby cheeks

: with adorable chubby cheeks Cocoa: with a brown skin complexion

Funny hamster names

Below are some of the funny hamster names you are surely going to like.

Hamlet : home, foolish and dull

: home, foolish and dull Mo : rebelliousness

: rebelliousness Caesar : the long-haired one

: the long-haired one Sir Squeaks-a-Lot: having a liking of making a shrilling voice

having a liking of making a shrilling voice Mr Cheeks: with attractive cheeks

with attractive cheeks Miss Chunky: chubby looking and quite attractive

chubby looking and quite attractive Bunny : funny look –alike meaning ‘little rabbit.’

: funny look –alike meaning ‘little rabbit.’ Chante: to sing

to sing Afton : from the Afton River

: from the Afton River Cinnabon : good, gentle, kind

: good, gentle, kind Chubby : a cheeky character

: a cheeky character Nibbles: who likes to nibble

Tinkerbell : mischievous fairy

: mischievous fairy Achilles : a Greek hero of the Trojan war

: a Greek hero of the Trojan war Hamsterdam : named after a famous movie series

: named after a famous movie series Sir Paws: the watchful one

the watchful one Hampton: from the village by the town

from the village by the town Gingersnap: to seize quickly

to seize quickly Tank: big and strong body

big and strong body Lady Fluff: makes you feel safe

makes you feel safe Ricky Bobby: fighting chicken

fighting chicken Napoleon: lion of the new city to symbolize braveness

Good names for hamsters

What kind of name do you give a dwarf hamster? Some of the most popular ones are Alfie and Charlie. The following are other hamster names that describe your short furry best friend.

Bashful: the quit or shy one

the quit or shy one Baxter: originates from early middle English and means the baker

originates from early middle English and means the baker Chase : the hunter

: the hunter Svetlana: common Orthodox name meaning light, shining, luminescent, blessed

common Orthodox name meaning light, shining, luminescent, blessed Cuddles: one who has a liking of embracing closely

one who has a liking of embracing closely Mao: Japanese origin name meaning ‘true centre.’

Japanese origin name meaning ‘true centre.’ Kumquat: a symbol of prosperity

a symbol of prosperity Mishka: an Arabic name for the niche of light

an Arabic name for the niche of light BaoBei: a baby

a baby Kroshka: baby-girl

baby-girl Snezhana: snow

snow Dan Dan: judge; God is my judge

judge; God is my judge Xia Xue: a Chinese name meaning studious

a Chinese name meaning studious Vovka: ruler of the world/ people/peace

ruler of the world/ people/peace Mushu: a Chinese name meaning beard

a Chinese name meaning beard Soyuz: a Russian term for ‘union.’

a Russian term for ‘union.’ Vladimir: of great power

of great power Niko: people of victory

people of victory Peanut: meaning groundnut

meaning groundnut Pepper: spice name

spice name Puny: minor

minor Snow White: white as snow

white as snow Tia: a crown of princess

What are good hamster names?

If you are looking for good hamster names with positive meanings, look no further! Here are good names with their meanings that you can call your tiny best friend.

Eri: my guardian

my guardian Truett: little, honest

little, honest Mantyre: son of the carpenter

son of the carpenter Chongo: ambition, determination, strength and professionalism

ambition, determination, strength and professionalism Ayaan: the gift of God

the gift of God Ethan: firm

firm Christopher: bearer of Christ

bearer of Christ Winnie: soft, fair

soft, fair Madison: son of Maud

son of Maud Tirrell: thunder ruler

thunder ruler Maddock: beneficent

beneficent Ade: crown, royal

crown, royal Adish: just, wise

just, wise Adriel: congregation

congregation Agostino: greatly praised

greatly praised Clarinda: bright

bright Jenestia: newcomer

newcomer Cinnamon: my fortune is yours

my fortune is yours Tia: princess of crown

princess of crown Manya: bitter

bitter Siania: health

health Jeniffer: the fair one

the fair one Alice: the noble one

the noble one Alexandra: defence of humankind

defence of humankind Hamelia: the guardian of the forest

the guardian of the forest Mouse: timid

timid Paul Bunyan: called after a humorous person

called after a humorous person Budweiser: named after a famous beer from Budweis

named after a famous beer from Budweis Pom Pom: a boy’s name of French origin meaning ‘apple.'

a boy’s name of French origin meaning ‘apple.' Zeus: Hercule’s father, the king of the Greek Gods

Hercule’s father, the king of the Greek Gods Rian: king

king Rex: king

Unique hamster names

Are you looking for unique pet hamster names? Here are unique hamster names for your new fluffy friend.

Goldilocks: with golden hair

with golden hair Squeakers: shrilling sound

shrilling sound Sweetie: a gentle person

a gentle person Lily: flower name

flower name Dragon: courageous

courageous Cinderella: girl by cinders

girl by cinders Speedy: fast pacer

fast pacer Cressida: gold

gold Dia: daylight

daylight Jellybean: intense desire for new experiences

intense desire for new experiences Butterscotch: sweet character

sweet character Dolly: the gift of God, cute child

the gift of God, cute child Donut: a sweet

a sweet Nutmeg: musk nut

musk nut Dorene: gift

gift Floortje: flower

flower Hazel: tree

tree Gretel: pearl

pearl Cheeky: boldly rude, imprudent

boldly rude, imprudent Nibbles: small, quick bites

small, quick bites Niblet: someone with a beaklike nose

someone with a beaklike nose Bitsy: pledged to God

pledged to God Tiny: follower of Christ

follower of Christ Dust Bunny: a lint of fluff or dust

a lint of fluff or dust Puffles: diligent, dependable, curiosity

diligent, dependable, curiosity Cotton: the comfortable one

the comfortable one Kerry: blessed poetry

blessed poetry Kiki: double happiness

double happiness Kyla: lovely

lovely Furball: an obnoxious person

an obnoxious person Nox: night

night Po: night

night Pablo: small and humble

small and humble Churro: good looking

good looking Waddles: swaying movements

swaying movements Beefcakes: muscular and attractive

muscular and attractive Little League: named after a major league baseball

named after a major league baseball Wiggles: hurry up

hurry up Zelda: happy

Cute names for hamsters

What is the cutest name for a hamster? Buttercap, Zelda and Yogi are a few of the adorable hamster names. Below is a list of other cute hamster names.

Chumlee: pretty

pretty Daisy: resembling the beauty of a daisy flower

resembling the beauty of a daisy flower Fudge: having a fudge coloured appearance

having a fudge coloured appearance Frodo: a name from the movie Lord of the Rings

a name from the movie Lord of the Rings Foody: who loves food a lot

who loves food a lot Ivory: one who loves the colour of ivory

one who loves the colour of ivory Jojo: cute

cute Kujo: sweet

sweet Larry: simple

simple Midnight: for a friend with black coat hair

for a friend with black coat hair Magoo: for a friend that reminds you of a cartoon character named Magoo

for a friend that reminds you of a cartoon character named Magoo Nemo: a name after a popular movie

a name after a popular movie Nosey: a cute nose

a cute nose Ozone: pretty

pretty Pumpkin: a friend that has a round head like a pumpkin

a friend that has a round head like a pumpkin Peanut: one who has a liking for peanuts

one who has a liking for peanuts Rocky: for a strong

for a strong Bernard: brave as a bear

brave as a bear Blake: meaning black

meaning black Bob: bright, fame

bright, fame Buster: tough one

tough one Ethan: strong

strong Felix: successful

successful Fluffy: rise and fall

rise and fall Jusper: treasurer

treasurer Logan: little hollow

little hollow Malin: small warrior

small warrior Sparky: to scatter

to scatter Sweeney: hero

hero Teddy: wealthy protector

wealthy protector Tiny: little one

little one Yin: in the shade

Which of these pet hamster names did you find interesting? Make sure you select the most suitable one for your furry best friend.

