Sunetra Sastry's biography: age, parents, children, ex-husband

Sunetra Sastry is a gifted makeup artist with a thrilling life. She married the famous Rowan Sebastian Atkinson (alias Mr Bean). He is an English actor, comedian and writer. Sastry decided to keep a low profile after their marriage annulment.

Sunetra Sastry during "Mr. Bean's Holiday" London Charity Premiere - Inside Arrivals at Odeon Leicester Square in London, Great Britain. Photo: Jon Furniss

Source: Getty Images

Sunetra Sastry got into the spotlight because of her husband. They were married for 25 years and had two children before divorcing in 2015. After the separation, her ex-husband had another child from his second marriage. Read more about how Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Sastry met, their marital life, and their divorce.

Profile summary

Full name Sunetra Sastry Birthday September 5, 1957 Zodiac sign Cancer Age 64 years old (as of July 2022) Birthplace Newcastle upon Tyne, England, UK Residence London, UK Occupation Professional makeup artist Nationality English/British Ethnicity Anglo-Indian Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Rowan Atkinson Son Benjamin Alexander Atkinson Daughter Lily Grace Sastry Height in feet 5 feet 4 inches Height in centimetres 162 cm Weight in kilograms 55 kg Weight in pounds 121 lbs Waist size 34 inches Waist size 27 inches Hips size 36 inches Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Religion Hinduism Net worth $35 million (approx.)

Sunetra Sastry's biography

Sunetra Sastry was born to an Indian father and a British mother. Racism against Indians made Sunetra a victim of bullying because of her dad's origin.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In addition, her maternal family disowned her mum for marrying an Indian man. The names of Sunetra Sastry's parents are currently off the record.

Sastry and her mum were close. Growing up, she always assured her daughter that the marital life she chose was worth it.

How old is Sunetra Sastry?

Sunetra Sastry's age is 64 years old as of July 2022. She was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, UK, on September 5, 1957.

What is Sunetra Sastry's nationality?

She is of English/British nationality and Anglo-Indian ethnicity.

How tall is Sunetra Sastry?

Sunetra Sastry's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162cm), and she weighs about 55 kg (121 lbs).

Educational background

Sunetra attended a beauty college in London after high school, even though her parents wanted her to be a nurse. They, however, came around much later and supported her.

Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Sastry attend the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn at Empire Leicester Square on October 2, 2011, in London, England. Photo: Stuart Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Career history

The BBC network hired makeup artist Sastry in the early 1980s. One of the most prominent projects she worked on at BBC was a pseudo-historical comedy show titled Black Adder.

Sunetra was also credited for the TV series Blackadder II and the movie Smack and Thistle as a member of the makeup department.

Sunetra Sastry and Rowan Atkinson's marriage

Rowan Sebastian Atkinson (67 years old as of July 2022) was born in Consett, United Kingdom, on January 6, 1955. His parents are Ella May Bainbridge and Eric Atkinson.

Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Sastry met on the set of Black Adder in 1986, and it was love at first sight for Rowan. He watched Sunetra work on his colleague, Stephen Fry, and requested Stephen during rehearsals to switch her with his makeup artist.

Fry thought Rowan was dissatisfied with his makeup artist but later realized Rowan wanted to ask Sunetra out. Atkinson wrote in his autobiography that he wanted to take Sastry on a date when he saw her.

The comedian even described her as brilliant, funny, and captivating. The couple dated for two or three years before tying the knots.

Rowan Atkinson's wedding with Sunetra Sastry

The couple officiated their union in February 1990 at the Russian Tea Room in New York City. Stephen Fry was the best man at Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Sastry's wedding.

Stephen is an openly gay actor. In his biography, Sunetra was among the few women who caught Rowan's attention.

British actor Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Sastry at the 'The Tall Guy" film premiere in 1989. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who are Sunetra Sastry's children?

Sunetra and Rowan's first son, Benjamin Alexander, was born in 1993. Stephen Fry was his godfather. The couple had a daughter named Lily Grace in 1995. The media speculated Atkinson cheated on his wife when they divorced on November 10, 2015.

Sunetra Sastry's daughter is a singer and burlesque dancer. She had her first big performance at The Pheasantry (a famous club in London) and established a cabaret show at the West End.

Lily has a few small credited roles in movies - mostly in her dad's projects, but uses her mum's surname instead of her father's. She also writes music, poems, and stories.

Rowan's daughter has not disclosed why she changed her surname. Meanwhile, her brother, Benjamin, joined the British Armed Forces and attended the Royal Military College in Sandhurst.

Who did Rowan Atkinson marry after Sunetra Sastry?

Atkinson began making pubic appearances with actress Louise Ford shortly after his marriage ended. Louise is almost 30 years younger than him. They met in 2013 when acting in Quartermaine's Terms comic play.

Fans know Louise Ford for playing Kate Middleton in The Windsors comedy soap opera. She became Rowan Atkinson's wife in November 2020.

The couple had a breathtaking sunny wedding at Hyde Barn in the Cotswolds in November 2015 and welcomed baby Isla May Atkinson in December. The comedian took a year off work to look after his daughter full-time.

What is Sunetra Sastry's net worth?

Sunetra Sastry's net worth might be over $35 million. However, most online sources estimate her worth as $10 million to $15 million. She received a grand mansion worth $10 million from Rowan Atkinson as alimony after divorce and lives in a £21 million mansion (about $25 million).

Lily Atkinson, actor Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Sastry attend the UK premiere of Johnny English Reborn at The Empire Leicester Square on October 2, 2011, in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Dave Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Where does Sunetra Sastry live?

Sastry lives in London. Her divorce with Rowan was finalized when they were building an £11 million home in the village of Ipsden in Oxfordshire.

Atkinson demolished it and built a modern 8,000 sq. ft. glass and steel mansion designed by US architect Richard Meier. Neighbours nicknamed it a "space-age petrol station."

The grand residence sits on a 16 acres piece of land, which Rowan bought for £2.5million in 2006. He lived with his wife, Louise, in a £4 million cottage in London. The couple moved into their 1930s Handsmooth House in January 2022.

Who is Sunetra Sastry?

She is a British makeup artist.

Is Sunetra Sastry of Indian origin?

Her father is Indian, while her mum is British.

Who is Mr Bean's ex-wife?

Sunetra Sastry was married to Mr Bean for 25 years.

What happened to Sunetra Sastry?

Sunetra and Mr Bean separated in 2014, and a district judge at the Central Family Court in London granted her a decree nisi in 2015.

Who is the husband of Sunetra Sastry?

There is no record of her remarrying because she kept her love life private after parting with Rowan Atkinson. Hence, the public also assumes she is not dating.

Fun facts about Sunetra Sastry

She was a makeup artist for Mr Bean Goes to a Première (a short film)

(a short film) Sunetra worked as a makeup artist for Mr Bean Takes an Exam (a short movie)

(a short movie) She was a makeup artist for Smack and Thistle (a TV movie)

(a TV movie) Sastry was a makeup artist for six episodes of Blackadder II (a TV series)

Sunetra Sastry focuses on her personal life and children. It is unclear whether she retired from being a makeup artist. Her love story with comedian Rowan Atkinson is unique and fascinating.

READ ALSO: Nancy Carell's biography: Age, height, husband, kids, net worth

Legit.ng also delved into the life of Nancy Carell. She is an actress, comedian, and TV producer. Her most popular gig was on the Saturday Night Live show.

Nancy also has an exciting personal life. She married The Office star Steven John Carell in 1995. The couple is still together and very much in love with one another.

Source: Legit.ng