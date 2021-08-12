100+ male and female elf names, their meanings and origins

A considerable number of humans have always been fascinated by magical and mythical stories. Some people are drawn by the desire to explore whatever lies beyond the physical realm. It is out of such desire that characters such as elves were created. These creatures are inarguably some of the most popular characters in the fantasy genre of films and literature. Elves are also known to have some nice-sounding mystical names. What are some of the best elf names, and what are their meanings and origins?

Three elves and a mystical animal. Photo: pixabay.com, @ractapopulos

Source: UGC

What are some good fantasy Elf names? Here is a look at some cool elf names you can name an elven character.

Amazing elf names for boys and girls

Are you looking for some fascinating elf family names? Well, look no further.

Male elf names

If you are considering giving your newborn boy an Elvish name, here are some top options to consider for first names.

Bari: A Scandinavian designation, meaning 'magical being.'

A Scandinavian designation, meaning 'magical being.' Ingálvur : Faroese for ‘elf ancestor.’

: Faroese for ‘elf ancestor.’ Amdirthor : This one is of Sindarin origin, meaning 'overwhelming forest of hope.'

: This one is of Sindarin origin, meaning 'overwhelming forest of hope.' Arod : From the Elvish culture, and means swift or brown.

: From the Elvish culture, and means swift or brown. Hermey : German name meaning 'soldier.'

: German name meaning 'soldier.' Callon : Derived from the Sindarin culture and meaning 'hero.'

: Derived from the Sindarin culture and meaning 'hero.' Gandalf : Comes from Norse mythology and means' elf wand.'

: Comes from Norse mythology and means' elf wand.' Robin : Come from English culture and stands for' fame' or 'bright.'

: Come from English culture and stands for' fame' or 'bright.' Álfur : Icelandic for 'elf.'

: Icelandic for 'elf.' Claude : French name said to mean 'lame.'

: French name said to mean 'lame.' Tommy : This one is derived from the Elvish spirits known as Tommyknockers.

: This one is derived from the Elvish spirits known as Tommyknockers. Kimo : Derived from pop culture and syands for 'gentle.'

: Derived from pop culture and syands for 'gentle.' Jack : English for 'gracious.'

: English for 'gracious.' Quant : A Germanic word meaning 'prankster' or 'imp.'

: A Germanic word meaning 'prankster' or 'imp.' Círdan : Means' ship maker' in the Tolkien language.

: Means' ship maker' in the Tolkien language. Iston : Tolkien Quenya for 'wise one.'

: Tolkien Quenya for 'wise one.' Theoden : Rohirric for 'ruler.'

: Rohirric for 'ruler.' Ailwi : An ancient English term that means 'noble elf.'

: An ancient English term that means 'noble elf.' Álváró : A Spanish, Chilean, Portuguese, and Hungarian name for 'elf warrior.'

: A Spanish, Chilean, Portuguese, and Hungarian name for 'elf warrior.' Bailey : A popular term in Elvish culture. It means 'judge.'

: A popular term in Elvish culture. It means 'judge.' Eldacar : Sindarin title meaning 'helmet.'

: Sindarin title meaning 'helmet.' Poldo : Quenya name depicting 'a big and strong person.'

: Quenya name depicting 'a big and strong person.' Samuel: From the Hebrew and Sindarin cultures and means' name of God.'

Male elf last names

A male elf with gifts. Photo: pixabay.com, @sipa

Source: UGC

Here are some nice-sounding Elvish last names for a boy.

Logon : Sindarin for 'one who is warm at heart.'

: Sindarin for 'one who is warm at heart.' Algar : English culture title for 'elf spear.'

: English culture title for 'elf spear.' Elving : Swedish for 'elf river.'

: Swedish for 'elf river.' Duwende : Comes from Philippine folklore meaning 'a man the size of a small kid.'

: Comes from Philippine folklore meaning 'a man the size of a small kid.' Garrett : Sindarin for 'support' or 'saved.'

: Sindarin for 'support' or 'saved.' Bernard : This one is Germanic for 'brave bear.'

: This one is Germanic for 'brave bear.' Merdaer : An evil and dark Elvish tag meaning 'a doomed trickster.'

: An evil and dark Elvish tag meaning 'a doomed trickster.' Ernest : English title that means 'serious.'

: English title that means 'serious.' Eldarion : The term is derived from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and meaning 'son of the Elves.'

: The term is derived from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and meaning 'son of the Elves.' Basil : means' king.' And is derived from the kids' show Johnny and the Sprites.

: means' king.' And is derived from the kids' show Johnny and the Sprites. Bucca : Derived from the Old Cornish culture and means' nature spirit.'

: Derived from the Old Cornish culture and means' nature spirit.' Clurichaun : An Irish mythology designation meaning 'mischievous.'

: An Irish mythology designation meaning 'mischievous.' Legolas : A name from popular literature, meaning 'green leaves.'

: A name from popular literature, meaning 'green leaves.' Niall : Gaelic for 'cloud.'

: Gaelic for 'cloud.' Albwin: Germanic for 'elf friend.'

Magical elf names for a boy

Here are some mystical sounding elven names for males.

Alberad : This one has Germanic origins and stands for 'elf counsel.'

: This one has Germanic origins and stands for 'elf counsel.' Peregrin : A rare Elvish name meaning 'traveler.'

: A rare Elvish name meaning 'traveler.' Sennin : Japanese for 'immortal mountain fairy.'

: Japanese for 'immortal mountain fairy.' Egnor : A common Elvish title from literature, meaning 'fell fire.'

: A common Elvish title from literature, meaning 'fell fire.' Lindir : Sindarin for ‘fair singer.’

: Sindarin for ‘fair singer.’ Nickel : A name of German origin meaning 'goblin.'

: A name of German origin meaning 'goblin.' Peri : A name from Persian mythology meaning 'beautiful winged spirit.'

: A name from Persian mythology meaning 'beautiful winged spirit.' Elegast : Germanic designation meaning 'elf spirit.'

: Germanic designation meaning 'elf spirit.' Joralf : A name of Norwegian origin, meaning 'chief elf.'

: A name of Norwegian origin, meaning 'chief elf.' Keijo : Finnish for 'fairy' or 'elf.'

: Finnish for 'fairy' or 'elf.' Noralf : A Norwegian title that means 'elf from the north.'

: A Norwegian title that means 'elf from the north.' Alvin : English for 'elf friend.'

: English for 'elf friend.' Rohan: Sindarin for 'horse kingdom.'

Female elven names

Two elves posing. Photo: pixabay.com, @ractapopulos

Source: UGC

Besides having amazing male titles, the Elvish language also has numerous female names. Here is a look at some amazing ones to consider.

NiennaIt : This one means 'tear' in the Elvish Quenya language.

: This one means 'tear' in the Elvish Quenya language. Ronda : Tolkien for ‘firm.’

: Tolkien for ‘firm.’ Ann : Means 'a gift' in the Elvish Quenya language.

: Means 'a gift' in the Elvish Quenya language. Tara : Quenya for 'one who is elite or wise.'

: Quenya for 'one who is elite or wise.' Elnora : Greek term meaning' compassion.'

: Greek term meaning' compassion.' Vanora : This one is of Welsh origin and stands for 'white wave.'

: This one is of Welsh origin and stands for 'white wave.' Idril : Sindarin for 'sparkling brilliance.'

: Sindarin for 'sparkling brilliance.' Tiên : Vietnamese designation for 'immortal celestial being' or 'fairy.'

: Vietnamese designation for 'immortal celestial being' or 'fairy.' Alfreda : A term of English origin meaning 'counsel.'

: A term of English origin meaning 'counsel.' Lobelia : Elvish for 'brave girl.'

: Elvish for 'brave girl.' Nessa : Quenya for 'one who is always youthful.'

: Quenya for 'one who is always youthful.' Teniya : Russian title meaning 'fairy queen.'

: Russian title meaning 'fairy queen.' Eowyn : Elvish for 'horse joy.'

: Elvish for 'horse joy.' Abina : A name of African origin meaning 'a person born on Tuesday.'

: A name of African origin meaning 'a person born on Tuesday.' Elanor : Derived from Sindarin and meaning 'the sun' or 'sun star.'

: Derived from Sindarin and meaning 'the sun' or 'sun star.' FredaIt : Germanic term meaning 'tranquility' or 'peace.'

: Germanic term meaning 'tranquility' or 'peace.' AubreeIt : A title of French origin meaning 'a ruler.'

: A title of French origin meaning 'a ruler.' Tallula : From Native American culture and stands for 'leaping water.'

: From Native American culture and stands for 'leaping water.' Melian : Sindarin for ‘dear gift.’

: Sindarin for ‘dear gift.’ ElvaIt : A variant of the English name Elvina, meaning 'a friend.'

: A variant of the English name Elvina, meaning 'a friend.' Arwen : An extremely rare Sindarin title meaning 'noble maiden.'

: An extremely rare Sindarin title meaning 'noble maiden.' Aredhel : This unique and lovely Elvish title is Quenya for 'a noblewoman.'

: This unique and lovely Elvish title is Quenya for 'a noblewoman.' LiaIt : A female Elvish title meaning 'a thread.'

: A female Elvish title meaning 'a thread.' Aerin : A fancier version of the Tolkien term, Erin, meaning 'ocean.'

: A fancier version of the Tolkien term, Erin, meaning 'ocean.' Sylph : An Ancient English name for 'nymph of the woods.'

: An Ancient English name for 'nymph of the woods.' Estel : Derived from the Sindarin language and meaning 'trust' or 'hope.'

: Derived from the Sindarin language and meaning 'trust' or 'hope.' Yavanna : Tolkien Quenya for 'a giver of fruits.'

: Tolkien Quenya for 'a giver of fruits.' Sânziana : A tag with Romanian origin and meaning 'the holy Diana.'

: A tag with Romanian origin and meaning 'the holy Diana.' Parineeti : Hindi for 'beautiful fairy.'

: Hindi for 'beautiful fairy.' Vena: Short form for Alvena, meaning 'a friend' in Elvish.

Magical female elf names

Two smiley elves. Photo: unsplash.com, @ErinMcKenna

Source: UGC

Are you looking for mystical or magical elf names for your female character or child? Here are some amazing options and their related elf name meanings.

Elbereth : Sindarin for ‘star queen.’

: Sindarin for ‘star queen.’ Galadriel : Derived from the Sindarin language and meaning 'a girl with radiant hair.'

: Derived from the Sindarin language and meaning 'a girl with radiant hair.' AlmaIt : A lovely Elvish designation with the meaning 'a girl with good fortune.'

: A lovely Elvish designation with the meaning 'a girl with good fortune.' Rina : Quenya for 'the crowned one.'

: Quenya for 'the crowned one.' Shaperai : is a Pashto title that stands for 'fairy.'

: is a Pashto title that stands for 'fairy.' Glóredhel : Derived from the Tolkien language, meaning 'elf of the golden light.'

: Derived from the Tolkien language, meaning 'elf of the golden light.' Tinuviel : Tolkien Quenya for 'daughter of twilight.'

: Tolkien Quenya for 'daughter of twilight.' Sheelin : English name that stands for 'fairy pool or lake.'

: English name that stands for 'fairy pool or lake.' Parisa : Persian for 'like a fairy.'

: Persian for 'like a fairy.' Ronda : This one means 'firm' or 'solid' in the Quenya language.

: This one means 'firm' or 'solid' in the Quenya language. Flavia : Latin for 'the yellow-haired one.'

: Latin for 'the yellow-haired one.' Haleth : Sindarin for 'the exalted one.'

: Sindarin for 'the exalted one.' Melaine : This one is from Greek mythology, meaning 'dark' or 'black.'

: This one is from Greek mythology, meaning 'dark' or 'black.' Siofra : Derived from Gaelic culture and meaning 'elf.'

: Derived from Gaelic culture and meaning 'elf.' Aoibheann : Irish for 'radiant' or 'beautiful.'

: Irish for 'radiant' or 'beautiful.' Luthien : Sindarin for 'daughter of flowers.'

: Sindarin for 'daughter of flowers.' Gunnalf : Swedish for 'battle elf.'

: Swedish for 'battle elf.' Calen : An Elvish term meaning 'the green one' in Sindarin.

: An Elvish term meaning 'the green one' in Sindarin. Parizad : Persian for 'child of a fairy.'

: Persian for 'child of a fairy.' Soni : A Japanese term for an elf meaning 'fairy princess.'

: A Japanese term for an elf meaning 'fairy princess.' Olivia: A common name in several European languages. It means 'elf warrior.'

What is a good elf name?

When looking for a great elven title or designation for your character or child, it is important to consider its meaning and sound. Some names sound extremely nice but might have bad meanings. Additionally, you want the meaning to reflect a trait you would want your character to have.

There are numerous elf names out there for someone looking for an elven name. As is apparent from the list, some names have common meanings while others sound quite magical. Which name did you find most captivating?

READ ALSO: 100 cool and famous dragon names, their meanings and origin

Some people are fascinated by dragons; everything about them, from their names to their fire-breathing capabilities and admirable aerial maneuvers. If that sounds like you, then you have probably searched for some fascinating dragon names.

Legit.ng recently made a list of some fancy dragon names that will tickle your fancy. The site also explored the names' origins and meanings.

Source: Legit