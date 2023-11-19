Top 10 fastest land animals: creatures with incredible speed

Wondering what the top 10 fastest land animals are? Speed is one of the critical attributes for animals to survive in the wild. It comes in handy for hunting prey or escaping a predator. Interestingly, creatures have different speeds, and the fast ones have an edge over the slow ones.

In the wild, survival is for the fittest and for that reason, speed is an important attribute. While numerous creatures can move fast, some are outstanding and have mesmerised people with incredible speeds. Here is a compilation of the top 10 fastest land animals worth recognising.

Top 10 fastest land animals and their speeds

Speed gives most land creatures an edge over their competitors in hunting and defence. Below is the fastest land animals in the world list.

1. Cheetah

The cheetah is the fastest animal on land, recording top speeds of up to 70 miles per hour (123 kilometres per hour). What makes it move so fast? It has a light body weight, and its body shape is streamlined, offering minimal resistance to air while running.

It has a small head, long legs, and a flexible spine for extreme extension. Additionally, it has special pads on its feet for traction and a long tail for balance at top speed. However, the creature can only run for 30 seconds at full speed.

2. Pronghorn Antelope

The pronghorn antelope is the fastest land animal in North America and the second fastest animal on land worldwide. It has a maximum speed of 60 mph (97 km/h). Even though it comes second to the cheetah, it can run longer. It is believed that the cheetahs and other fast predators forced pronghorns to evolve to have incredible speed.

3. Springbok

The springbok, also called springbuck, is almost similar to a gazelle and is largely found in southern Africa. It can reach speeds of up to 55 mph (89 km/h). Their runs are accompanied by random 3-metre high hops, sharp turns, and twists to evade their predators. Though fast, they can only sustain top speed for a short time.

4. Quarter Horse

The American quarter horse can clock a speed of 55 mph (89 km/h). The animal’s name was derived from its ability to outrun other horse breeds in quarter-mile races, making it the fastest horse breed. The horses are muscle-packed and have immense strength, enabling them to attain top speed within a short bust.

5. Wildebeest

The wildebeest is among the fastest animals and can attain a top speed of up to 50 mph (80 km/h). Besides their speed, they have incredible endurance, which enables them to run fast for a long time. Sustaining long-distance runs is crucial for out-running predators and migration searching for food.

6. Lion

A lion is the only member of the big five animals in this list, and it can attain a maximum speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). However, like the cheetah, it can only manage a top speed for short bursts. Therefore, when hunting, lions must strategise and time their runs to catch prey within short distances.

7. Blackbuck

Blackbuck, also popular as the Indian antelope, is mainly found in India, Pakistan, and Nepal. It features the list of fastest land animals with a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). The antelope has long strides measuring about 21 feet (6.5 metres) and can maintain its maximum speed for approximately 1 mile (1.5 km).

8. Hare

A hare is probably the smallest fast land animal. It can reach up to 50 mph (80 km/h), and its high speed is a crucial defence mechanism for evading its predators. It boasts long and powerful hind legs, which enable it to thrust itself forward as it swiftly moves and makes sharp twists and turns.

9. Greyhound

The greyhound is a dog breed suitable for coursing, racing, and hunting. This breed has an estimated top speed of 45 mph (72 km/h). Some dogs of this breed can maintain a speed of 35 mph (56 km/h) for 7 miles (11 km). It is sometimes referred to as the champion sprinter of the dogdom.

10. Kangaroo

Kangaroos are marsupials found in Australia and New Guinea Island. The largest species, the red kangaroo, can attain a maximum speed of 45 mph (72 km/h). It is endowed with long and strong back legs, which help it move fast and endure for a long distance. It also has a muscular tail for movement and balance.

FAQs

How fat can a lion run? A lion can reach a maximum speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). Is a cheetah faster than an ostrich? A cheetah is faster than an ostrich, whose speed is 43 mph (69 km/h). What is the fastest animal in North America? Pronghorn is the fastest land creature in the region, with a top speed of 60 mph (97 km/h). What is faster than a cheetah? No other animal runs faster than a cheetah, whose speed is 70 mph (113 km/h). What is the fastest animal in the world? The cheetah is the fastest creature in the world. What is the fastest land animal in Africa? The cheetah is crowned king when it comes to speed. What is the slowest land animal? The slowest creature on land is the sloth.

There are many fast creatures in the world. However, the above list of the top 10 fastest land animals has beasts with incredible speeds. Their speedy movements help them in the wild for hunting and escaping danger.

