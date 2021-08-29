100+ halfling names and their meaning for your D&D character

Halflings are an imaginary race that are described as cheerful and friendly beings. They cherish friendship and family. Furthermore, halflings in Dungeons and Dragons are always ready for adventures to protect their families and friends. They treasure adventuring, for they see it as an obligation. Would you like to know what halfling names to use for your D&D character?

Halfling names tend to be melodic and usually range from short to relatively long. Moreover, each name has a significant meaning. Check out the halfling names and their meanings below.

Halfling names for girls

Female halfling names differ from those of males in several ways. For instance, they tend to be more melodic than those of males. Additionally, halfling female names are longer compared to those of males.

Seraphina: fiery-winged or burning ones

fiery-winged or burning ones Asphodel: means lily

means lily Hilda: battle woman

battle woman Mazzy: means a precious pearl

means a precious pearl Balbina: stammered

stammered Merry: cheerful, happy

cheerful, happy Bonita: means pretty

means pretty Diamond: brilliant, of high value, Invincible

brilliant, of high value, Invincible Merla: blackbird, bright sea

blackbird, bright sea Arabella: beautiful

beautiful Mirabella: wonderful, wondrous beauty

wonderful, wondrous beauty Ayita: first to dance

first to dance Susannah: lily, true beauty, joy

lily, true beauty, joy Alora: means a dream

means a dream Lavinia: purity

purity Belinda: beautiful, pretty

beautiful, pretty Charmaine: charm, cheerful or friendly

charm, cheerful or friendly Lidda: beautiful one

beautiful one Gelvira: means holy strength

means holy strength Berylla: light green precious stone

light green precious stone Rimita: one with knowledge and understanding

one with knowledge and understanding Portia: an offering

an offering Primula: means first

means first Angelica: an angel

an angel Asphodel: a lily flower

a lily flower Ruby: precious stone

precious stone Brunella: a girl with a brown hair

a girl with a brown hair Armida: little armed one

little armed one Aiko: little loved one

little loved one Malva: slender

slender Belladonna: a beautiful lady

a beautiful lady Peony: means healing

means healing Rose: famous type

famous type Arabella: beautiful one

beautiful one Carlotta: means strong

means strong Bellisima: attractive

Halfling names for male

Males in Dungeons & Dragons are intelligent, wise, strong, and leaders. Therefore when choosing a halfling name for a male D&D character, it should define their personalities. Here are some of the male halfling names and their meanings.

Garret: a ruler with a spear

a ruler with a spear Cottar: a farm labourer or tenant occupying a cottage in return for services

a farm labourer or tenant occupying a cottage in return for services Adelard: means noble strength, brave

means noble strength, brave Bill: protector with a Gilded Helmet

protector with a Gilded Helmet Otho: prosperous, wealthy

prosperous, wealthy Anson: son of the divine

son of the divine Andwise: means full of wisdom

means full of wisdom Hob: bright light

bright light Ronald: means rule

means rule Beau: handsome

handsome Olo: famous land, handsome

famous land, handsome Kepli: i ndependent one, strong, full of determination and reliable

ndependent one, strong, full of determination and reliable Bodo: commander, lord

commander, lord Balbo: stammered

stammered Drogo: to bear or to carry

to bear or to carry Hildigrim: means battle

means battle Adric: blessed ruler

blessed ruler Frodo: wise one

wise one Dudo: doubt

doubt Eder: flock

flock Largo: means tall

means tall Rufus: red-haired

red-haired Rorimac: red king”

red king” Haldon: a rock or a stone

a rock or a stone Barner: someone who lived by a barn

someone who lived by a barn Joyas: rejoice

rejoice Tarkas: wondering as waters

wondering as waters Adelard: means noble strength

means noble strength Valkas: means “strong” or “healthy”

means “strong” or “healthy” Gokin: means charisma

Halfling family names

They include the following.

Hornblower: one who blows a horn

one who blows a horn Oldfur: a family with old fur

a family with old fur Goodbody: a family of good people

family of good people Orgulas: one with the potential to attain spiritual insight

one with the potential to attain spiritual insight Goldsworthy: field of feast

field of feast Heartblossom: a giving heart

a giving heart Dale: valley

valley Dudley: people’s field

people’s field Bunce: unexpected gain

Cool halfling surnames

Do halflings have last names? The answer is Yes. Halfling names consist of two parts. The first part has a personal name and the last part a surname or a family name. The following are halfling last names and what they mean.

Ashworthy: powerful and complete

powerful and complete Moonward: towards the moon

towards the moon Longfoot: means ‘generous’ but likes to see a return from your giving

means ‘generous’ but likes to see a return from your giving Headstrong: one determined to have one’s own way

one determined to have one’s own way Hamson: one who always attracts success and wealth

one who always attracts success and wealth Dudley: strong as a bear

strong as a bear Faneth: happy or joyous

happy or joyous Fleetfoot: swift of foot

swift of foot Billberry: one who always strives to stay out of trouble

one who always strives to stay out of trouble Bolger: a leatherworker

a leatherworker Brandybuck: head of the sea

head of the sea Bullroarer: refers to a communicating instrument

refers to a communicating instrument Dale: one who lives in the valley

one who lives in the valley Devix: someone innovative, independent, courageous

someone innovative, independent, courageous Gardner: a weapon

a weapon Gammidge: means “The winding river”

Ghostwise halfling names

They are secluded from the outside world and live nomadic life in clans. What do Ghostwise halflings look like? They have slightly dark skin and light brown hair. Their physical appearance is a result of spending most of their time in the sun.

Female ghostwise names

The names include the following.

Rosmita: an independent and strong leader

an independent and strong leader Lyle: from the island

from the island Jolly: one with an attractive disposition

Male ghostwise names

The names are as follows:

Kordon: extremes in health, fortune and spiritually

extremes in health, fortune and spiritually Fosco: meaning “dark” or “dull”

meaning “dark” or “dull” Koros: one who is compassionate, generous, loyal

one who is compassionate, generous, loyal Largo: means tall

means tall Odo: means wealth

means wealth Morro: one with a protruding nose

one with a protruding nose Sancho: means sacred, holy

means sacred, holy Roscoe: deer wood

deer wood Tolman: this term refers to a toll collector

this term refers to a toll collector Polo: brave wanderer

brave wanderer Vigo: settlement

settlement Conrad: brave, wise, experienced counsellor

Funny halfling names

If you are looking for funny names to suit your D&D character, the following list will help you.

Spoony: foolish or silly

foolish or silly Finster: threatening

threatening Bungo: dugout

dugout Littleman: not powerful, wealthy or famous

Badass halflings names

The following list contains badass halfling names and their meanings.

Glowearth: a glowing area

a glowing area Tosstopple: a light win in a war

a light win in a war Mosshollow: means “an empty swamp”

means “an empty swamp” Brushbluff: a pretender

a pretender Twilightbridge: a bridge where a soft light glows from the sky

What are good halfling names?

Each halfling name is good when it has a significant meaning. Even so, there are different factors to consider when choosing halfling tittles. Some of the factors include physical appearance, mannerism and personality.

For instance, when choosing a halfling name for your Dungeons & Dragons character, consider the following abilities: intelligence, charisma, wisdom, strength, constitution and dexterity. This will enable you to give a reason as to why you chose a certain name.

Halfling names have varying meanings. Also, some are short while others are long. In most instances, those of females tend to be longer compared to the male ones. Hope you found a satisfying name for your D&D character.

