Male and female tiefling names: find a fitting name for your character

If you want to use tieflings in your fantasy games, then you will need to find the right tiefling names that fit your character. Have a look at some tiefling names that can help you brainstorm the options you like.

Tieflings are well known for their somewhat ambiguous nature of being half-human and half-animal with spectacular intelligence and strength. According to mythology, they are believed to be from a generation of the devil and bad omens. They live amongst the humans, act like humans, and often change their get-ups so no one can identify them. Unfortunately, this means that both male and female tieflings are forced to rely on their cunning wits to get by.

What are some good tiefling names?

Though many people think that tieflings are dangerous creatures, there are quite a number of harmless ones. Here is a list of some good tiefling names you can put into consideration.

Tiefling female names

Archon: (Derived from Arshu), meaning tears of Joy

(Derived from Arshu), meaning tears of Joy Euphoria: (Ancient Greek origin) meaning to bear

(Ancient Greek origin) meaning to bear Gueshoon: a name of a wise tiefling

a name of a wise tiefling Ianonia: (Old Norse origin) referring to a Scottish island

(Old Norse origin) referring to a Scottish island Karisa: (Italian origin) meaning dear one

(Italian origin) meaning dear one Larissa: (Latin root) meaning cheerful

(Latin root) meaning cheerful Mahavira: derived from Malavida, a Spanish word, which means low life

derived from Malavida, a Spanish word, which means low life Nephviri: derived from Nefertiti, a queen from ancient Egypt

derived from Nefertiti, a queen from ancient Egypt Orianna: (Latin origin) meaning golden

(Latin origin) meaning golden Quake: Derived from Quake, meaning tremble

Derived from Quake, meaning tremble Valxi: Derived from the Sanskrit poet Valmiki, who wrote the epic poem, Ramayana

Derived from the Sanskrit poet Valmiki, who wrote the epic poem, Ramayana Carrie: Derived from Hebrew origin, meaning my Princess

Derived from Hebrew origin, meaning my Princess Zhera: (Arabic origin) meaning flower

(Arabic origin) meaning flower Zilla: (English origin) refers to an English slang used as a suffix to signify a monster. An example is a name Godzilla.

Male tiefling names

If you are searching for boy names for tieflings, then this list of names will give you the best solution for your search.

Amus: (Arabic origin) meaning uncle; Could be used for a wizard

(Arabic origin) meaning uncle; Could be used for a wizard Bachar: (Iranian origin) meaning youth

(Iranian origin) meaning youth Casthos: derived from the Greek word, Castor, meaning to shine

derived from the Greek word, Castor, meaning to shine Damakos: (Nepali origin) refers to a municipality in Nepal. An outstanding name for those who came from far away.

(Nepali origin) refers to a municipality in Nepal. An outstanding name for those who came from far away. Darius: (Greek origin) meaning calf

(Greek origin) meaning calf Erthor: from Elder Scrolls Oblivion and refers to a sorcerer.

from Elder Scrolls Oblivion and refers to a sorcerer. Guxes: is derived from guys and could be one of the legendary and yet modern last names

is derived from guys and could be one of the legendary and yet modern last names Kairon: (Gaelic origin) meaning dark-haired

(Gaelic origin) meaning dark-haired Kilmos: (Greek origin) meaning to lean

(Greek origin) meaning to lean Mordai: derived from the Hebrew word, Mordechai, which means warrior

derived from the Hebrew word, Mordechai, which means warrior Theseus: derived from Greek, refers to the Athenian king, Theseus

derived from Greek, refers to the Athenian king, Theseus Valerius: derived from the Latin word, Valerius, which means healthy

derived from the Latin word, Valerius, which means healthy Farmer: this name is derived from Kashmir, which is often called Heaven on Earth

this name is derived from Kashmir, which is often called Heaven on Earth The radius: derived from Sharad, an Indian word meaning Autumn

Unisex tiefling names inspired by virtues

Here are some of these names.

Free: (Old English origin) meaning not in bondage

(Old English origin) meaning not in bondage Glee: (Old English origin) meaning mirth

(Old English origin) meaning mirth Ideation: (Greek origin) meaning to form a specific idea

(Greek origin) meaning to form a specific idea Laughter: (Middle English origin) meaning to laugh

(Middle English origin) meaning to laugh Panic: (Greek origin) meaning sudden fear

(Greek origin) meaning sudden fear Piety: (Latin root) meaning devout

(Latin root) meaning devout Pleasure: (Old French origin) meaning pleasing

(Old French origin) meaning pleasing Awe: (Old English origin) meaning dread

(Old English origin) meaning dread Closed: (Latin root) meaning reserved

(Latin root) meaning reserved Courage: (Latin origin) meaning bravery

(Latin origin) meaning bravery Cunning: (Old English origin) meaning skilled

(Old English origin) meaning skilled Devotion: (Old French origin) meaning a profound religious experience

(Old French origin) meaning a profound religious experience Exciting: (Old French origin) meaning to be agitated

(Old French origin) meaning to be agitated Extreme: (Old French origin) meaning utmost

(Old French origin) meaning utmost Fear: (Middle English origin) meaning fear or danger

(Middle English origin) meaning fear or danger Poetry: (Greek origin) meaning composing poems

(Greek origin) meaning composing poems Possession: (Latin origin) meaning act of owning

(Latin origin) meaning act of owning Promise: (Late Middle English origin) meaning to put forward

(Late Middle English origin) meaning to put forward Void: (Anglo-French origin) meaning vacant

(Anglo-French origin) meaning vacant Woe: (Old English origin) conveying sadness

Tiefling last names

Here are some tiefling surnames that you can consider:

Bram: An amalgamation of Fresh and Faith, it is a name closer to a name given to the humans

An amalgamation of Fresh and Faith, it is a name closer to a name given to the humans Brightwater: It is a mix of Expert and Delight

It is a mix of Expert and Delight Graylock: It is a blend of Pheki and Ekmus

It is a blend of Pheki and Ekmus Griswold: The mix of Nethfaris and Aetrut comes up with this tiefling surname

The mix of Nethfaris and Aetrut comes up with this tiefling surname Markolak: This name is a mix of Phexibis and Casper

This name is a mix of Phexibis and Casper Mubarak: It also finds a place in top search and is a blend of Carrion and Bright

It also finds a place in top search and is a blend of Carrion and Bright Oyal: It is one of the top tiefling surnames in character, which is made up of Frimaea and Andros

It is one of the top tiefling surnames in character, which is made up of Frimaea and Andros Rockharvest: This name has come from Panic and Expertise, and many ieflings share the name.

This name has come from Panic and Expertise, and many ieflings share the name. Vadu: It finds its place on the generator site and is a mix of Aranrus and Iniseis.

Tiefling surnames inspired by virtues

Abandon: (Latin origin); to leave something or someone

(Latin origin); to leave something or someone Chance: (English origin); a chance

(English origin); a chance Dawn: (English origin); early morning

(English origin); early morning Death: (German origin); end of life

(German origin); end of life Farewell: (English origin); bid goodbye

(English origin); bid goodbye Integrity: (English origin); following moral principles

(English origin); following moral principles Assurance: (English origin); a promise or confidence

(English origin); a promise or confidence Balance : (Latin origin); two things of equal importance or size

: (Latin origin); two things of equal importance or size Beauty: (Latin origin) meaning a look that offers pleasure to the eyes

Tiefling names inspired by myths and legends

These are mythical characters, and their names are based on some virtues and emotions found in them. Have a look at some of these names

Male tiefling names inspired by myths and legends

Morthos: (Tiefling origin); adamant believer of luck

(Tiefling origin); adamant believer of luck Palacios: random word meaning true knight

random word meaning true knight Skamos: Tiefling male name with fascinating origin.

Tiefling male name with fascinating origin. Akemnos: common tiefling races name

common tiefling races name Amnon: (Hebrew origin) meaning faithful

(Hebrew origin) meaning faithful Barakas: (Islamin origin) meaning blessing power

(Islamin origin) meaning blessing power Ekemon: It is one of the enclaves of tiefling.

It is one of the enclaves of tiefling. Dados: (Tiefling origin) is the name of a warrior in tiefling

(Tiefling origin) is the name of a warrior in tiefling Lucis: (English origin) meaning reduced pigmentation

(English origin) meaning reduced pigmentation Mordai: (Jews origin) taken from the name of the sister of Esther

Female tiefling names inspired by myths

Anakin: (Japanese origin) idealistic, determination, and innovation

(Japanese origin) idealistic, determination, and innovation Akta: (Sanskrit origin) night

(Sanskrit origin) night Briseis: (Greek origin) beautiful Princess

(Greek origin) beautiful Princess Cruella: a tiefling Druid in the knight of nothing

a tiefling Druid in the knight of nothing Damaia: random name with Potugal origin

random name with Potugal origin Kallista: (Greek origin); most beautiful

(Greek origin); most beautiful Larissa: (Greek origin) implying citadel

(Greek origin) implying citadel Orianna: (Latin root); gold

(Latin root); gold Rieta: (Spanish origin); pearl

(Spanish origin); pearl Taran: a fictional character from The Chronicles

How do tiefling names work?

Tieflings are a race of rouges who are named after their virtues or any other qualities they possess. These names are given to them out of some noble qualities. Each name is a quality that symbolizes the willingness of a tiefling to stay in the world irrespective of their bogus nature.

There are numerous tiefling names out there for someone looking for such titles. As is apparent from the list, some names have common meanings while others sound unique. So, which name did you find most captivating?

