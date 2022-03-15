100+ royal princess names from history and popular culture

A lovely name for a pretty young princess will give her a sense of identity and help her develop a royal personality. This causes mothers to choose attractive royal princess names with lovely meanings in the hopes that their daughters would have the same nature, character, and appearance.

What is a royal name for a girl? Royal titles carry a lot of weight in terms of power, rank, and authority. Choosing a name for your infant girl might be a difficult task. You can always choose from a variety of cute princess girl names with various meanings. You might wish to think about them as a new parent when naming your child.

What are beautiful royal princess names for girls?

Parents use royal princess names regardless of their ethnicity or faith. It is the dream of every parent for their kids to have royal qualities when they become adults. Here is a list of adorable royal baby girl names to consider.

Adelaide: Noble

Noble Alice: Noble

Noble Amelia: Work

Work Anastasia: Resurrection

Resurrection Annabeth: God is my oath

God is my oath Ariella: Lioness of God

Lioness of God Beatrice: One who brings happiness

One who brings happiness Bella: Beauty

Beauty Bianca: White

White Boudica: Victorious

Victorious Cersei: A bird

A bird Charlotte: Petite

Petite Clara: Clear

Clear Colette: Victory of people

Victory of people Eloise: Healthy

Healthy Georgette: Farmer

Farmer Gianna: God is gracious

God is gracious Guinevere: Fair one

Fair one Isabel: God is my oath

God is my oath Isla: Island

Island Joanna: God is gracious

God is gracious Josephine: Jehovah increases

Jehovah increases June: Youthful

Youthful Katarina: Pure

Pure Laila: Born at night

Born at night Leah: Light of the sun

Light of the sun Mae: Flower

Flower Mariam: Star of the sea

Star of the sea Mary: The beloved one

The beloved one Matilda: Battle mighty

Battle mighty Merida: The victory of Augustus

The victory of Augustus Michiko: The child of a beautiful wisdom

The child of a beautiful wisdom Natalie: Birthday of the Lord

Birthday of the Lord Nina: A friend

A friend Pearl: A beautiful gemstone

A beautiful gemstone Penny: Weaver

Weaver Ruby: Red or a gemstone

Red or a gemstone Sarah: Princess

Princess Scarlette: Red

Red Sofia: Wisdom

Wisdom Xena: A guest or a stranger

Adorable princess names in history

Nowadays, parents ought to choose a meaningful name for their children, and charming princess names may come in handy. They inspire strength and beauty in them even though they may not come from a royal family. Here are some of the most lovely, adorable, and lovely princess girl names you may give your newborn daughter.

Aimee: Beloved

Beloved Alexia: Defender of men or helper

Defender of men or helper Amalia: The industrious one

The industrious one Caroline: Strong

Strong Charlene: A simple woman

A simple woman Earla: A noblewoman

A noblewoman Edith: Prosperous war

Prosperous war Fiona: Fair or white

Fair or white Grace: One who is gracious

One who is gracious Helen: Light

Light Henrietta: An estate ruler

An estate ruler Jade: Stone of the side

Stone of the side Jesse: A gift

A gift Laurel: Victory or triumph

Victory or triumph Letizia: Joyful one

Joyful one Louise: Famous warrior

Famous warrior Malka: A queen

A queen Matilda: Little battle maiden

Little battle maiden Maxima: The greatest

The greatest Miranda: Worth of admiration

Worth of admiration Morgan: Sailor

Sailor Narissa: Sea nymph

Sea nymph Nicole: Victory of the people

Victory of the people Olga: The holy or blessed one

The holy or blessed one Olivia: An olive tree

An olive tree Pocahontas: Playful

Playful Regina: A peaceful queen

A peaceful queen Robin: Bright flame

Bright flame Salma: Safe

Safe Savannah: A grassy land

A grassy land Soraya: The noble one

The noble one Stella: A star

A star Thalia: To bloom

To bloom Tiara: A delicate queen

A delicate queen Ursula: A little female bear

A little female bear Vannessa: A star

A star Wendy: Fair browed

Fair browed Willow: A friend of peace

A friend of peace Winnie: Happiness

Happiness Zoe: Life

Fierce warrior princess names

Give your little girl a name that reflects the powerful woman she will grow up to be. This is the greatest selection of warrior names for girls if you're seeking a list of names that inspire the strength of a warrior princess.

Adira: Strong, noble, powerful

Strong, noble, powerful Alessia: Defender of men

Defender of men Alexandria: Defender of humankind

Defender of humankind Amira: Imperial

Imperial Andrea: Manly, Strong girl

Manly, Strong girl Audrey: Noble strength

Noble strength Bellatrix: Female warrior

Female warrior Bridget: Strength, exalted one, power

Strength, exalted one, power Brielle: Warrior of God

Warrior of God Callan: Battle or rock

Battle or rock Camilla: Warrior maiden

Warrior maiden Cassandra: Man's defender

Man's defender Diana: Supplier, the original warrior

Supplier, the original warrior Evanna: Brave fighter

Brave fighter Harlow: Army

Army Isa: Strength, power

Strength, power Kelly: Warrior

Warrior Lenna: Lion's strength

Lion's strength Louella: Famous warrior, renowned fighter

Famous warrior, renowned fighter Louisa: Renowned warrior

Renowned warrior Lulu: Famous warrior

Famous warrior Maeve: The warrior queen of Connacht

The warrior queen of Connacht Maia: Brave warrior

Brave warrior Malin: Strong, little warrior

Strong, little warrior Marcella: Warlike

Warlike Martina: War-like

War-like Matilda: Battle-mighty

Battle-mighty Meredith: Protector of the sea

Protector of the sea Morgan: Sea warrior

Sea warrior Moxie: Boldness and strength of character

Boldness and strength of character Myla: Soldier, merciful

Soldier, merciful Nikita: Unconquered

Unconquered Olivia: Elf army

Elf army Payton: Fighting man's estate

Fighting man's estate Rosabella: Noted protector

Noted protector Sacha: Defending warrior

Defending warrior Sandra: Protector, defender of man

Protector, defender of man Tyra: Thor's warrior

Thor's warrior Valda: The battle heroine

The battle heroine Valentina: Strong, vigorous, powerful

Strong, vigorous, powerful Valerie: Strength, healthy

Strength, healthy Zelda: Gray fighting maid

Best royal names for girls

Most parents pick royal female names for their daughters because of their profound meanings. They are certain to encourage their children to be great in life. What is a royal name for a girl?Here are a few nickname ideas to consider when naming your little girl.

Agnes: Pure or the holy one

Pure or the holy one Aiko: The loved one

The loved one Amiera: A leader

A leader Amina: The truthful one

The truthful one Anita: The graceful one

The graceful one Ariane: Most holy

Most holy Astrid: Beautiful goddess

Beautiful goddess Athena: The wise one

The wise one Aurora: Goddess of dawn

Goddess of dawn Barbara: A foreign woman

A foreign woman Brigitte: The exalted one

The exalted one Calliope: One with a beautiful voice

One with a beautiful voice Camila: Young religious servant

Young religious servant Corina: A maiden

A maiden Eilonwy: A dear

A dear Estelle: A star

A star Evelyn: The desired one

The desired one Fatima: One who abstains

One who abstains Fredrica: Peaceful ruler

Peaceful ruler Gabriela: God is my strenght

God is my strenght Henrietta: A home ruller

A home ruller Hessa: Destiny

Destiny Jahzara: A blessed princess

A blessed princess Leanore: Very compassion

Very compassion Letizia: Joyful one

Joyful one Maxima: The greatest

The greatest Melanie: Black

Black Olga: The successful one

The successful one Pauline: Small

Small Rosalina: Gentle horse

Gentle horse Sibylla: Prophetess

Prophetess Stephanie: Crown

Crown Suri: A beautiful princess

A beautiful princess Taki: Falling water

Falling water Theodora: God's gift

God's gift Umatilla: Many rocks

Many rocks Vera: The truth

The truth Zara: Blooming flower

Disney princess names for your baby girl

Choosing the ideal name for your adorable baby girl is a difficult undertaking. However, have you considered baby girl names for the ultimate Disney fan family? Here are some classic Disney-inspired names that your little girl will definitely love.

Abigail: Father's joy

Father's joy Adelaide: Noble

Noble Adella: Noble

Noble Alice: Noble and kind

Noble and kind Anna: Joyful

Joyful Ariel: Lioness of God

Lioness of God Aurora: Dawn

Dawn Belle: Beauty

Beauty Charlotte: Free

Free Cinderella: Little ashes

Little ashes Clara: Bright or clear

Bright or clear Elsa: God is my oath

God is my oath Emma: Universal

Universal Esmerelda: Emerald

Emerald Eve: Life or living

Life or living Faline: Catlike

Catlike Isabel: God is my oath

God is my oath Jane: God is gracious

God is gracious Jasmine: Gift

Gift Kiara: Gift from God

Gift from God Kimberly: Ruler

Ruler Mariana: Lady of the sea

Lady of the sea Merida: One who has achieved the honour

One who has achieved the honour Moana: Ocean

Ocean Mulan: Wood orchid

Wood orchid Nala: Water in the desert

Water in the desert Pocahontas: Playful one

Playful one Rapunzel: Lamb's lettuce

Lamb's lettuce Snow White: White as snow

White as snow Tiana: Princess

Unique baby girl names that mean princesses

From all across the world, there are some unique names that are particularly feminine. Such names are appealing for portraying nobility. However, it is critical to give your girl a name that she will not regret when she becomes of age. Consider utilizing the tags below if you want a unique name for your lovely angel.

Adalinda: A dragon princess

A dragon princess Alyssa: The noble one

The noble one Aricia: Princess of the royal blood of Athens

Princess of the royal blood of Athens Aricia: The princess of Athens

The princess of Athens Avantika: A beautiful queen of Ujjain

A beautiful queen of Ujjain Camilla: Princess warrior

Princess warrior Candace: A queen mother

A queen mother Damita: Baby princess or a little lady

Baby princess or a little lady Damyanti: One who is soothing

One who is soothing Deoch: Mythical princess of Munster

Mythical princess of Munster Diahann: Divine

Divine Eadlin: Noble

Noble Empress: Female ruler of an empire

Female ruler of an empire Erendira: Name of a princess

Name of a princess Erica: Ever powerful

Ever powerful Farsiris: Daughter of a Persian king

Daughter of a Persian king Fazaid: Happiness

Happiness Gladys: Royalty

Royalty Iseult: Light skinned

Light skinned Izella: A devoted princess

A devoted princess Juno: Queen of heavens

Queen of heavens Kiana: The divine

The divine Princy: A prince like

A prince like Putri: Daughter of the princess

Daughter of the princess Quille: The God of feminine powers

The God of feminine powers Rahni: A queen

A queen Raina: Paradise

Paradise Revika: Like a sunray

Like a sunray Rhianna: Great queen

Great queen Sadie: A noblewoman

A noblewoman Saranna: God has shown favour

God has shown favour Soraya: A jewel

A jewel Suri: Goddess

Goddess Tiana: Fairy queen

Fairy queen Zadie: The prosperous

Other girl names meaning princes

They include:

Ameerah

Amira

Raniesha

Azmik

Bano

Saina

Sally

Sarai

Tiana

Zarouhi

One of the most enjoyable and stressful elements of having a new baby is deciding on a name. The royal princess names listed above are fantastic options for you.

