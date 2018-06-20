200+ top Igbo names for boys and their meanings: unique names for your baby boy

A name not only declares one's identity but also expresses the bearer's unique self. As a parent, you should look for a name that reflects your cultural heritage, especially if you hail from Nigeria. This list of the best Igbo names for boys is a great way to start since it also provides their meanings.

Photo of a newborn baby covered with a blue blanket. Photo: pexels.com, @lauragarcia

Source: UGC

The Igbo or Ibo people are an ethnic group occupying Southeastern and present-day south-central Nigeria. Igbo is the primary native language of the Igbo people. Apart from their language, Ibo people are connected to their cultural beliefs. The naming of children is one crucial part of their belief system. This explains why this list of Igbo boys' names will come in handy for any parent.

List of Igbo names for boys

Most Igbo names are constructed to bear a specific meaning. Ibo people name their children based on the following factors:

The happenings around the time of the child's birth.

The parents' conditions at the time of the child's birth.

Location of the child's birth.

Circumstances surrounding the child's birth.

The child's position among his siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

With the limitless options for naming your child, you might want to check out these nice Igbo names and meanings for baby boys.

Classic male Igbo names starting with A

If you are on the lookout for the best and old Igbo names, these are some of the options you could consider. The list also provides their meanings.

Name Meaning Abaeze Branch of kings Achebe He who is under the protection of the Goddess Achike Give praise to the father Afamefuna My name will not be lost Akachi The hand of the Almighty Akachukwu The hand of the Almighty Lord Akaolisa The hand of Almighty, the wealth of God Akunna The wealth belongs to my father Amaechi No one knows tomorrow Amaka King of ravishing gorgeousness who is versatile and spontaneous by nature

Common Igbo boys names starting with B

These are the common Delta Igbo names for boys:

Name Meaning Berechi If not for the sake of the Almighty Beluolisa If not for God Bunkechukwu The one who belongs to the Almighty Bugarachukwuekene Carry all thanks to the Lord Belusochukwu If not for the sake of the Lord Belu Provides God approves Beluchi Were it not for God Birinachi Dwell in in the Lord Binyelum Stay with me Buike The strength gained from the experience of the past

Unique Igbo names for baby boys starting with C

A person covering an infant with a swaddling blanket. Photo: pexels.com, @yungsaac

Source: UGC

What are the most unique Igbo boy names? Below are the options that could tickle your fancy:

Name Meaning Chetachi A man who always remembers the Lord Chibueze God is king, God is the father Chibuike The Almighty is my strength Chibuikem God is my power Chibuzor The Lord leads Chidiebere The Lord is glorious and great Chidiadi God is present Chidindu Show the whole world that the Lord is alive Chidozie May the Lord fix it and make it good for you Chiekezie Our heavenly father has made it for me Chukwueneka Father has been kind to us Chike This is a short form of ‘chineke’ which means God the creator Chibidoro Lord started Chikamso I am following God Chinedu God leads

Cute Igbo names for boys starting with D

If D is your favourite letter, these are the options to consider:

Name Meaning Daluolisa Thank you, lord Diarachukwundu Live for the Almighty Debare One born during good times Deberechi Lean onto the Lord Dikoma A good-hearted warrior Dumbili Live with me Dumkenechukwu Praise God with me Dumebi God leads me in my daily life Dumtochukwu Praise God with me Daberechi Lean on God

Cute Igbo names for boys starting with E

What is the most popular Igbo name? If you are looking for cute and not-so-popular names, these are the options you could consider:

Name Meaning Ebubechukwu The greatness and the glory of God Echezona Do not forget Ejikeme It is not by power or might Ekene The one who receives a lot of praise Ekenedilichukwu Offer thanks to the almighty one Enyinnaya A friend of his father Esomchi One who follows in the footsteps of the Lord Ezesinachi The chief is from God Ezeudo King of peace Ezesinachi The chief comes from above

Nice Igbo names for boys starting with G

Are you looking for Igbo baby boy names in 2022? These are the best options to consider.

Name Meaning Ganiru Good luck Golibe Rejoice, a joyous fellow Gosifechukwu Show the light of the Lord to all Gosioranachimdike Show the world that my Father is mighty Ginika What can be greater than our heavenly father Ginikawa There’s nothing greater than a child Ginikachukwu What is greater than the Lord Gesiye Truth

Modern Igbo names for boys starting with I

A woman playing with a baby in a man's hand. Photo: pexels.com, @pnw-prod

Source: UGC

These are the best Igbo names for boys starting with I:

Name Meaning Ikem My strength Ikemba Strangth of a nation Ifebuchechi A display of god’s desire Igwebuike Strength in numbers Ikemefuna I shall not lose my strength Iwegbuna Be glad Izuchukwu God's counsel Iwegbuna Be glad Iheanacho Everyone's desire Ifeanyichukwu God is most the powerful Isinachi You are from God Iben Harmony Ifemyolunna Everything that I asked from the heavenly father

Modern Igbo names for baby boys starting with J

These are the rare Igbo names for baby boys:

Name Meaning Jachike Hail God Jachimike Hail my God Jidechukwu Hold God Jidenna Hold on to your father Jideofor Hold on to your truth Jamalamchike Praise God for his strength Jayamma Praise to the Lord

Modern Igbo names for boys starting with K

Most modern Igbo names for boys have mortal or godly attributes attached to them. They include:

Name Meaning Kachisicho Lord's desire Kambili Let me live, or I shall live Kamdilichukwu Let me live for the Almight Kwento A man who protects the name of his family gets destroyed Kanayochukwu Let us keep begging from the lord Kaodinakachi Leave your destiny to the Lord Kufreabasi Do not forget God, one who always remembers God Kristibueze Christ is the king Kelechi Glorify the Lord Kaetochukwu May God be praised Kamsiyonna The way I asked Kanene Let us look up to God

Cute Igbo names for a baby boy starting with L

Photo of a father carrying a newborn baby. Photo: pexels.com, @lauragarcia

Source: UGC

If you are expecting twins, these are some of the unique short Igbo boy names for twins:

Name Meaning Lotachi Remember God Lotanna Remember the father or the God Lotachukwu Remember God Lotenna Remember father Lewechi Look unto the Lord Lebechi Look unto the Lord

Cute Igbo names for boys starting with M

Most parents tend to veer away from common names. Therefore, this list provides unique options to consider and their meanings.

Name Meaning Machie Replacement of a lost gem Maduenu A term meaning The impermanence of life Maduka People are worth more than riches Muochukwudebem Preserve me Mmaduabuchukwu Man is not God Makuachukwu Embrace Jehova Mkpulunma A thing of beauty Munachimso The one who always agrees with God Muonanu The spirit can hear Munachiso I am with the Lord

Common igbo names starting with N

Are you looking for Igbo baby boy names in 2022? This list will leave you spoilt for choice on how to name your newborn.

Name Meaning Naetochukwu Keep praising God Nchedochukwu God’s protection Ndubuisi Life is important Nduka Life is more precious Ndukaku Life is more important than wealth Ndukwe As long as there’s life Nebechi Looking up to God Nkemnasochukwu Mine pleases God Nkenna Belongs to the father (God) Nkennanyerem The one given to me by God Nkwwachi God’s promise Nnabuenyi My father is great Nnabuife My father is great Nnamdi My father/ my God is alive Nnanyelugo God has given victory/honour Nwabueze A child is a king Nwachimereze A child who God crowned King Nwachukwu God's child Nwadinobichi A child in God’s heart Nwaekerendu The child destined to live Nwankpa/Nwadinkpa Very important child Nwaokocha Child of a fair man Nwokeocha A fair boy/man Nwokeoma A handsome man Nzubechukwu God’s plan/God’s wish Nwabugwu A child is a thing of pride Ndubueze Life is king Nkemakolam May my own not leave Nwadiaso This child is sweet

Igbo male names starting with O

A person carrying a baby. Photo: pexels.com, @esmakaragoz

Source: UGC

If you are scouting for nice Igbo boy names, these are some of the options you could consider:

Name Meaning Ochudo He who chases after peace Oguchinalurum The fight God fights for me Onyekachi Who is bigger than God? Onyeneke He who creates Osinachi From God Okezika Perfect creation from God Omezika Perfect creation from God Okoro Strong man Obiajulu My heart is at peace Obiefune Ganiru Full of good luck Okenna Father’s share Oliseloka God has thought well Onyedikachi Who is like God Ogugua Consolation

Igbo baby names for boys starting with S

These are some unique Igbo names for twins you could consider:

Name Meaning Somadina May I not be alone Somayina May I not be or walk alone Sochimbuchi My Lord is the only God Sobechukwu Follow the Almighty Sochima Only God knows Sochimbuchi My Lord is the only God Somtochukwu Join me, praise God Sopuruchukwu Honour Somkenechukwu Praise the Almighty with me Soluzochukwu Follow the way of the Lord

Igbo names for boys starting with T

These are the unique Igbo name for baby boys starting with T:

Name Meaning Tobenna Worship the father Tobechukwu Worship the Almighty Tochukwu Praise God Tonna Praise the Father

Latest Igbo names for baby boys starting with U

These are the new Igbo names for baby boys starting with U:

Name Meaning Uchechukwu The thoughts of God Uchenna The thoughts of the father Ugwu Mountain Ugosinachi Honour comes from God Ume Breath Uwazurike Road Udo Peace Uzodimma The road is good Uzoma Good Uwajimetochi The world praises God because of me

Modern Igbo names starting with Z

Close-up photo of a cute baby wrapped in green knitted fabric. Photo: pexels.com, @abelsillano

Source: UGC

What are good Igbo names? These are some of the names that have a particular bounce that most people find interesting:

Name Meaning Zeribe Avoid bad people Zikoraifechukwu Show the world the light of God Zimuzoo and Zimife Show me the wa, Show me the light Zinachidinma Show that the Lord is good Ziko Show that the Lord is good Zimihekachim Show me a thing that is bigger than my God Zimuzochi Show me the way of the Lord Zinachidindu Show the world that God is alive Zimuzo Show me the way Zioranachidinma Show the world that the Lord is good

Adorable Igbo names for twins

Here is a collection of names you can choose from for your twin boys.

Name Meaning Akachi and Ukachi The hand of the Lord The plain of the Lord Akuabata and Ifeabata Wealth has come Light has come Beluolisa and Berechi If not for the sake of God Chialuka and Chibundom God is my peace God is my resting place Chidike and Chidire God is strong God is powerful Chiemezugo and Chiemerigo God has completed his work The Lord has won Chinenye and Chinonye The Lord gives The Lord be with me Ikemefuna and Afamefuna My strength shall not be lost My name shall not be lost Jachima and Jachike Praise the Lord for his goodness Praise the Lord for his strength Kamdiri and Kambili I shall live Chikaima and Kamtochukwu It’s the Almightyalone we know Let me praise the Lord Gbolibe and Okwudilichukwu Rejoice Let the word be to God alone Somkene and Somtochukwu Praise the Almighty with me Ugonna and Ugochukwu Pride of the father Pride of God Zimuzo and Zimife Show me the light

Now you have some of the best Igbo names for boys and their meanings. The names will propel your son to greatness.

READ ALSO: 100+ cute fox names, what they mean and where they come from

Legit.ng shared the cutest fox names, their origin, and their meaning. If you are curious to know more about the names, you should read on.

If you are looking for naming ideas for your baby boy or girl, these fox names offer unique options to consider. The list also provides the meaning of the names.

Source: Legit.ng