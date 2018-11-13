200+ cute nicknames for your girlfriend that she will adore
Using cute nicknames for your girlfriend can enchant her, thus adding fun to the relationship. Also, being proud of the cutesy nicknames your partner gives you is an assurance that you genuinely love him.
When looking for cute nicknames for her, it is advised to pick what stands the test of time, not names that quickly become boring. Therefore, know your partner in and out before choosing nicknames for her to avoid making her uncomfortable.
200+ best cute nicknames for your girlfriend
Typically, the best nickname for your girlfriend depends on her personality, character traits, and, most importantly, her love for the name. Below is a lovely collection of super cute names to call your girlfriend. Therefore, take your time to find several of them.
Cute things to call your girlfriend
Nature is undoubtedly one of the best places to derive a nickname from. You can choose a nickname based on the animals or plants your spouse loves most. Here are some cute animal names to call your girlfriend.
- Alchemilla Mollis (flower): You will always be there for her
- Almasi (Swahili): Diamond
- Amazon: A strong and tall girl
- Amada (Spanish): A loving woman
- Amor (Spanish): Love
- Amorcita (Spanish): My love
- Amante (Spanish): Your lover
- Apple: A girl who is the apple of your eye
- Angel: Protective and kind
- Angel-eyes: She has irresistibly beautiful eyes
- Asali (Swahili): Honey
- Azar (Persian): A virtuous girl who is like fire
- Aziz-am (Persian): My dear
- Babe: The one you love
- Baboo: An American endearment term for a loved one (baby + boo)
- Babyboo: A loved one
- Babygirl: You feel an intimate connection with her
- Babylicious: You feel a powerful nurturing instinct for her (baby + delicious)
- Balım (Turkish): My honey
- Barbie: Pretty, popular, and fashionable
- Bébé d’Amour (French): Baby love
- Bestie: Your closest friend
- Black diamond: A woman of colour who is precious to you
- Bellezza (Italian): A beauty
- Bellissima (Italian): Gorgeous
- Bibou (French): A sweet and kind soul
- Bliss: She has a way of exciting you till you lose control
- Bombshell: She is full of surprises
- Boss: A brave girl who keeps things under control
- Brainy: Intelligent
What to call your girlfriend daily
You do not have to overthink when choosing the perfect nickname for your partner. Instead, consider using some of the most common terms. While these may often sound somewhat pedestrian, there is a reason most have stood the test of time.
- Braveheart: The fearless one
- Bree: A calm, intelligent, and charming woman
- Brighty: An adventurous girl who is always happy
- Brownie: She has alluring brown eyes
- Butterfly: She is a symbol of endurance, change, and hope in your life
- Camellia (flower): Someone you love but is far away from you
- Canım (Turkish): My dear
- Candy: Sweet
- Caramel: A sweet girl
- Care-bear: Protective and caring
- Champ: She is competitive and wins most challenges
- Chef: She is good in the kitchen
- Cherished: A dear one that you would love to protect
- Cherry: She completes your life
- China-doll: The you never want to hurt for she has a fragile heart
- Cielo (Spanish): Sky
- Cinderella: A princess
- Cinta (Malay): Love
- Coco (French): Someone you recently started dating
- Cocoa: A stunning brown woman or woman of colour
- Cookie: She is fun to talk to
- Comedy Central: She cracks the best jokes ever
- Compañero (Spanish): Companion
- Copycat: She copies your expressions in an amusing way
- Corazón (Spanish): Heart
- Cuddle-bug: You love her cuddles, or she loves cuddling with you
- Cute mama: She is or will be a great mum to your kids
- Cutie: She brightens your days
- Cupcake: There is never a dull moment with her
- Cupid: The mythical cut
Good nicknames for girls
Your partner has some characters that make you feel lucky to have her. So, why not pick nicknames based on what you love most about your woman? Below are some sweet names to call your girlfriend from now henceforth.
- Curvy: She is endowed with curves
- Dancing-feet: A great dancer and music lover
- Delbar-am (Persian): The one who holds your heart
- Destiny: You believe she the one for you
- Diamond: A precious girl
- Dimples: She has dimples on her cheeks
- Diva: She is bold and sassy
- Dolcezza (Italian): Sweetheart
- Dragonfly: She quickly adapts to situations and environments
- Dreamboat: The girl of your dreams
- Dreamgirl: She is your ideal female companion
- Dreamy: She has lots of beautiful ideas about your future
- Doll: A pretty and flawless girl
- Duchess: She is your priority
- Enchantress: She blows your mind away
- Energizer: Her energy is addictive
- Estrella (Spanish): A star
- Fantasy: She makes you feel like you are in a fairy tale
- Firecracker: A no-nonsense girlfriend
- Flower: Gorgeous and fragile
- Fluffy: A girl with soft skin
- Freesia (flower): She is always on your mind
- Gangsta baby: She is tough on the outside but soft inside
- Genius: She always brings up savvy solutions and ideas
- Giggles: A habitually smiling person
- Goddess: You admire her beauty
- Gold: You hold her with high esteem
- Google: A brilliant woman
- Gülüm (Turkish): My rose
- Güzel (Turkish): Beautiful
Sweet names to call your girlfriend
Why do people claim love is sweet, yet some have never tasted its goodness? You must put in more effort to spice it up. Choose cute pet names for your girlfriend to bring out the best in her. However, pet names for girls should not necessarily be animals' names, but nicknames that her apart from your friends and colleagues.
- Happy-feet: Someone who is obsessed with music, dancing or both.
- Hamsar-am (Persian): Lover
- Hayatım (Turkish): My life
- Heaven-sent: She has all the good qualities you like
- Hearty: The cheerful one
- Himmel (German): Sky
- Honey-bunny: An endearment name for an alluring young woman
- Hummingbird: She loves singing
- Internet girl: She knows a lot about the internet, but social media
- Jāné del-am (Persian): She gives my heart life
- Joon-am (Persian): My life
- Juliet: The heroine of your love story
- Kiki (French): A nickname for lovers
- Kind-witch: You love how she sometimes makes you go crazy
- Kissy-face: She often posts selfies with a kissy face or emojis
- Kitty: She has playful antics like a cat
- Kitty-cat: She likes the kitten a lot
- Kız arkadaşı (Turkish): Girlfriend
- Liebling (German): Darling
- Lilin (Malay): Flickering flame
- Little dove: She has a pure heart
- Little monkey: A naughty girlfriend
- Lovergirl: She always shows interest in you
- Lovebug: You are attached to her (Lovebug insects are always in pairs)
- Love-genie: She is all you wished for
- Lovie: You are fond of her
- Lucky: You feel fortunate to have found her
- Lucky charm: She brings you good luck
- Scarlet: Pure soul
- Smally: A tiny girl
Best nicknames for your girlfriend
With all the arguments, standoffs, breakups, and disappointments in most modern relationships, implementing something that adds fun to yours can make it last forever. So, have a look at these funny nicknames for your girl.
- Softie: She has a soft in her voice and character
- Soulmate: A girl whose character, attitudes, beliefs and ideologies match yours
- Sunbeam: She lights up your world
- Mali (Swahili): She brings wealth and blessings
- Ma nana (French): My girlfriend
- Ma mie (French): My dear
- Mariposa (Spanish): Butterfly
- Marshmallow: She is super soft-hearted
- Melody: She has a melodious voice
- Mermaid: She is as beautiful as the movies' mermaid characters
- Mi Angelita (Spanish): My guardian angel
- Mine: A simple way of saying she is yours without being possessive
- Mini-me: She is like your twin from another mother
- Miss fabulous: She is incredible in every way
- Miss perfect: She effortlessly stands out when doing things with other people
- Miss magical: Enchanting and mysterious
- Mocha Latte: Her skin is as brown as creamy coffee
- Motema (Lingala, Congo): Heart
- Moonshine: Her face is as bright as the moon
- Mon amour (French): My love
- Moyo (Swahili): Heart
- My inspiration: Your source of consolation and encouragement
- My fairy: The one who stole your heart
- My princess: It fits a girl who likes fantasy
- My queen: The most important woman in your life
- My Valentine: Someone you would like to date
- Nefesim (Spanish): My breath
- Nene (Spanish): Baby
- Njiwa (Swahili): Dove
- Nyota (Swahili): Star
Unique nicknames for your girlfriend
Are romantic names like babe, sweetheart, and princess becoming too popular for your liking? If so, then you are not alone. More people are now opting for rarer names. Additionally, giving your girl a unique name is one of the best ways of showing gratitude for her love. Therefore, consider some of these:
- Odie: Your best friend forever
- Omr-am (Persian): The purpose for pressing on in life
- Paparazzi: She knows more about celebrities than you
- Peaches: She blushes alot
- Pendo (Swahili): Love
- Pépette (French): A girlfriend you highly value
- Perle (Spanish): Pearl
- Pikachu: A Pokemon fan
- Pretty lady: Charming
- Princesa (Spanish): Princess
- Prometida (Spanish): Fiancé
- Rabbit ears: She has a sharp sense of hearing
- Rainbow: She makes your life colourful
- Ragazza (Italian): Girlfriend
- Richie-rich: A wealthy girlfriend, or someone you want to grow rich with
- Red tulip (flower): You want to spend the rest of your life with her
- Reina (Spanish): Your queen
- Sanchita (Bengali): You have set her aside from other women as the special one
- Schatz (German): Treasure
- Secret keeper: She is good at guarding your secrets
- Shadow: Your partner in crime
- Shadi (Persian): Your happiness
- Sheereen-am (Persian): Honey, or sweet
- Shoppy: She loves shopping
- Shortie: A short and beautiful girl
- Shug: She is full of sweetness
- Sirenita (German): Little mermaid
- Smily: She likes to smile
- Sparky: A glance at her uplifts your spirit
- Speedy: A quick and reliable girl
Contact names for your girlfriend
Relationships require some seriousness that can easily make partners forget the flirtatious moments they enjoyed in their early days. To avoid this, save your girlfriend's number using a flirty nickname and watch her reaction. Here is a list of some amazing ones:
- Sprinkles: She spreads happiness
- Sugar bomb: She makes your life sweeter than before you met her
- Sugar-lips: She gives you the pleasure and desire to kiss her
- Summer: She brings a light to your life
- Supergirl: You consider her as extraordinary
- Sweet-lips: You love her lips
- Tatlım (Turkish): My sweety
- Tara (Persian): Star
- Tarzan: Her wildness is exciting
- Teacup: She keeps your mind refreshed, just like tea reduces stress
- Teddybear: A huggable girl
- Tenerezza (Italian): Tender
- Tiger-toes: Short-tempered
- Time-thief: She steals your time
- Tiny: Slim and short
- Tramposo (Spanish): Trickster
- Tricky: She is almost difficult to understand
- Twinkle: She brightens your life like a star
- Vogue: Fashion oriented woman
- Warrior: She supports you throughout your struggles
- Weirdo: You love her strange personality
- Wondergirl: A girl filled with wonders
- Wifey: Your fiancé, or the one you consider as your future wife
- Wikipedia: The know-it-all girlfriend
- Zucchero (Italian): Sugar
Getting some cute nicknames for your girlfriend goes a long way towards making her smile and feel special. Of course, some people will opt for the common ones, while others prefer the rarer ones. Which one do you love most?
