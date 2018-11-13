200+ cute nicknames for your girlfriend that she will adore

Using cute nicknames for your girlfriend can enchant her, thus adding fun to the relationship. Also, being proud of the cutesy nicknames your partner gives you is an assurance that you genuinely love him.

When looking for cute nicknames for her, it is advised to pick what stands the test of time, not names that quickly become boring. Therefore, know your partner in and out before choosing nicknames for her to avoid making her uncomfortable.

200+ best cute nicknames for your girlfriend

Typically, the best nickname for your girlfriend depends on her personality, character traits, and, most importantly, her love for the name. Below is a lovely collection of super cute names to call your girlfriend. Therefore, take your time to find several of them.

Cute things to call your girlfriend

Nature is undoubtedly one of the best places to derive a nickname from. You can choose a nickname based on the animals or plants your spouse loves most. Here are some cute animal names to call your girlfriend.

Alchemilla Mollis (flower): You will always be there for her Almasi (Swahili): Diamond Amazon: A strong and tall girl Amada (Spanish): A loving woman Amor (Spanish): Love Amorcita (Spanish): My love Amante (Spanish): Your lover Apple: A girl who is the apple of your eye Angel: Protective and kind Angel-eyes: She has irresistibly beautiful eyes Asali (Swahili): Honey Azar (Persian): A virtuous girl who is like fire Aziz-am (Persian): My dear Babe: The one you love Baboo: An American endearment term for a loved one (baby + boo) Babyboo: A loved one Babygirl: You feel an intimate connection with her Babylicious: You feel a powerful nurturing instinct for her (baby + delicious) Balım (Turkish): My honey Barbie: Pretty, popular, and fashionable Bébé d’Amour (French): Baby love Bestie: Your closest friend Black diamond: A woman of colour who is precious to you Bellezza (Italian): A beauty Bellissima (Italian): Gorgeous Bibou (French): A sweet and kind soul Bliss: She has a way of exciting you till you lose control Bombshell: She is full of surprises Boss: A brave girl who keeps things under control Brainy: Intelligent

What to call your girlfriend daily

You do not have to overthink when choosing the perfect nickname for your partner. Instead, consider using some of the most common terms. While these may often sound somewhat pedestrian, there is a reason most have stood the test of time.

Braveheart: The fearless one Bree: A calm, intelligent, and charming woman Brighty: An adventurous girl who is always happy Brownie: She has alluring brown eyes Butterfly: She is a symbol of endurance, change, and hope in your life Camellia (flower): Someone you love but is far away from you Canım (Turkish): My dear Candy: Sweet Caramel: A sweet girl Care-bear: Protective and caring Champ: She is competitive and wins most challenges Chef: She is good in the kitchen Cherished: A dear one that you would love to protect Cherry: She completes your life China-doll: The you never want to hurt for she has a fragile heart Cielo (Spanish): Sky Cinderella: A princess Cinta (Malay): Love Coco (French): Someone you recently started dating Cocoa: A stunning brown woman or woman of colour Cookie: She is fun to talk to Comedy Central: She cracks the best jokes ever Compañero (Spanish): Companion Copycat: She copies your expressions in an amusing way Corazón (Spanish): Heart Cuddle-bug: You love her cuddles, or she loves cuddling with you Cute mama: She is or will be a great mum to your kids Cutie: She brightens your days Cupcake: There is never a dull moment with her Cupid: The mythical cut

Good nicknames for girls

Your partner has some characters that make you feel lucky to have her. So, why not pick nicknames based on what you love most about your woman? Below are some sweet names to call your girlfriend from now henceforth.

Curvy: She is endowed with curves Dancing-feet: A great dancer and music lover Delbar-am (Persian): The one who holds your heart Destiny: You believe she the one for you Diamond: A precious girl Dimples: She has dimples on her cheeks Diva: She is bold and sassy Dolcezza (Italian): Sweetheart Dragonfly: She quickly adapts to situations and environments Dreamboat: The girl of your dreams Dreamgirl: She is your ideal female companion Dreamy: She has lots of beautiful ideas about your future Doll: A pretty and flawless girl Duchess: She is your priority Enchantress: She blows your mind away Energizer: Her energy is addictive Estrella (Spanish): A star Fantasy: She makes you feel like you are in a fairy tale Firecracker: A no-nonsense girlfriend Flower: Gorgeous and fragile Fluffy: A girl with soft skin Freesia (flower): She is always on your mind Gangsta baby: She is tough on the outside but soft inside Genius: She always brings up savvy solutions and ideas Giggles: A habitually smiling person Goddess: You admire her beauty Gold: You hold her with high esteem Google: A brilliant woman Gülüm (Turkish): My rose Güzel (Turkish): Beautiful

Sweet names to call your girlfriend

Why do people claim love is sweet, yet some have never tasted its goodness? You must put in more effort to spice it up. Choose cute pet names for your girlfriend to bring out the best in her. However, pet names for girls should not necessarily be animals' names, but nicknames that her apart from your friends and colleagues.

Happy-feet: Someone who is obsessed with music, dancing or both. Hamsar-am (Persian): Lover Hayatım (Turkish): My life Heaven-sent: She has all the good qualities you like Hearty: The cheerful one Himmel (German): Sky Honey-bunny: An endearment name for an alluring young woman Hummingbird: She loves singing Internet girl: She knows a lot about the internet, but social media Jāné del-am (Persian): She gives my heart life Joon-am (Persian): My life Juliet: The heroine of your love story Kiki (French): A nickname for lovers Kind-witch: You love how she sometimes makes you go crazy Kissy-face: She often posts selfies with a kissy face or emojis Kitty: She has playful antics like a cat Kitty-cat: She likes the kitten a lot Kız arkadaşı (Turkish): Girlfriend Liebling (German): Darling Lilin (Malay): Flickering flame Little dove: She has a pure heart Little monkey: A naughty girlfriend Lovergirl: She always shows interest in you Lovebug: You are attached to her (Lovebug insects are always in pairs) Love-genie: She is all you wished for Lovie: You are fond of her Lucky: You feel fortunate to have found her Lucky charm: She brings you good luck Scarlet: Pure soul Smally: A tiny girl

Best nicknames for your girlfriend

With all the arguments, standoffs, breakups, and disappointments in most modern relationships, implementing something that adds fun to yours can make it last forever. So, have a look at these funny nicknames for your girl.

Softie: She has a soft in her voice and character Soulmate: A girl whose character, attitudes, beliefs and ideologies match yours Sunbeam: She lights up your world Mali (Swahili): She brings wealth and blessings Ma nana (French): My girlfriend Ma mie (French): My dear Mariposa (Spanish): Butterfly Marshmallow: She is super soft-hearted Melody: She has a melodious voice Mermaid: She is as beautiful as the movies' mermaid characters Mi Angelita (Spanish): My guardian angel Mine: A simple way of saying she is yours without being possessive Mini-me: She is like your twin from another mother Miss fabulous: She is incredible in every way Miss perfect: She effortlessly stands out when doing things with other people Miss magical: Enchanting and mysterious Mocha Latte: Her skin is as brown as creamy coffee Motema (Lingala, Congo): Heart Moonshine: Her face is as bright as the moon Mon amour (French): My love Moyo (Swahili): Heart My inspiration: Your source of consolation and encouragement My fairy: The one who stole your heart My princess: It fits a girl who likes fantasy My queen: The most important woman in your life My Valentine: Someone you would like to date Nefesim (Spanish): My breath Nene (Spanish): Baby Njiwa (Swahili): Dove Nyota (Swahili): Star

Unique nicknames for your girlfriend

Are romantic names like babe, sweetheart, and princess becoming too popular for your liking? If so, then you are not alone. More people are now opting for rarer names. Additionally, giving your girl a unique name is one of the best ways of showing gratitude for her love. Therefore, consider some of these:

Odie: Your best friend forever Omr-am (Persian): The purpose for pressing on in life Paparazzi: She knows more about celebrities than you Peaches: She blushes alot Pendo (Swahili): Love Pépette (French): A girlfriend you highly value Perle (Spanish): Pearl Pikachu: A Pokemon fan Pretty lady: Charming Princesa (Spanish): Princess Prometida (Spanish): Fiancé Rabbit ears: She has a sharp sense of hearing Rainbow: She makes your life colourful Ragazza (Italian): Girlfriend Richie-rich: A wealthy girlfriend, or someone you want to grow rich with Red tulip (flower): You want to spend the rest of your life with her Reina (Spanish): Your queen Sanchita (Bengali): You have set her aside from other women as the special one Schatz (German): Treasure Secret keeper: She is good at guarding your secrets Shadow: Your partner in crime Shadi (Persian): Your happiness Sheereen-am (Persian): Honey, or sweet Shoppy: She loves shopping Shortie: A short and beautiful girl Shug: She is full of sweetness Sirenita (German): Little mermaid Smily: She likes to smile Sparky: A glance at her uplifts your spirit Speedy: A quick and reliable girl

Contact names for your girlfriend

Relationships require some seriousness that can easily make partners forget the flirtatious moments they enjoyed in their early days. To avoid this, save your girlfriend's number using a flirty nickname and watch her reaction. Here is a list of some amazing ones:

Sprinkles: She spreads happiness Sugar bomb: She makes your life sweeter than before you met her Sugar-lips: She gives you the pleasure and desire to kiss her Summer: She brings a light to your life Supergirl: You consider her as extraordinary Sweet-lips: You love her lips Tatlım (Turkish): My sweety Tara (Persian): Star Tarzan: Her wildness is exciting Teacup: She keeps your mind refreshed, just like tea reduces stress Teddybear: A huggable girl Tenerezza (Italian): Tender Tiger-toes: Short-tempered Time-thief: She steals your time Tiny: Slim and short Tramposo (Spanish): Trickster Tricky: She is almost difficult to understand Twinkle: She brightens your life like a star Vogue: Fashion oriented woman Warrior: She supports you throughout your struggles Weirdo: You love her strange personality Wondergirl: A girl filled with wonders Wifey: Your fiancé, or the one you consider as your future wife Wikipedia: The know-it-all girlfriend Zucchero (Italian): Sugar

Getting some cute nicknames for your girlfriend goes a long way towards making her smile and feel special. Of course, some people will opt for the common ones, while others prefer the rarer ones. Which one do you love most?

