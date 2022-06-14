80+ funny quotes about life in Nigeria that are 100% true

Life in Nigeria, similar to several parts of the world, is not easy. Therefore, remaining positive can sometimes be challenging, especially when life kicks you from every direction. However, it is good to stay strong and positive. And funny quotes about life in Nigeria will inspire you to keep pressing regardless of your situation.

Photo: pexels.com, @nappy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Funny quotes about life are a sure way of maintaining your smile, especially during challenging times. They have a way of reminding people that many other people are going through the same situations. People can, therefore, approach life with a positive attitude.

Funny quotes about my life

Life has its way of presenting challenges. Using funny quotes about your life can lift the burden. Look at the collection below for funny quotes about life that will put a smile on your face.

I am not lazy; I just rest before I get tired.

I know I can be a handful, but that is why you have two hands.

Dear life, when I said, can this day get any worse, it was a rhetorical question, not a challenge.

Next time I lose my mind, I swear I am not going to look for it again.

I am not short. I am fun-sized.

Sometimes I just want somebody to hug me and say I know it's hard; you will be okay. So here are some coffee and a million dollars.

I'm not too fond of math, but I love counting money.

I am just winging it; life, eyeliner, everything.

Life is a soup, and I am a fork.

If you have something to say about my life, please put your hand up and put it in your mouth.

I try not to laugh at my jokes, but we all know that I am hilarious.

Lead me not into temptations; I can find the way myself.

I am a multitasker. I can listen, ignore and forget at the same time.

I have always wanted to be someone, but I have just realised I need to be more specific.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes I feel useless until I remember I breathe out carbon monoxide for plants.

I am not small. It's the world that's too big.

You either love me or not. It has taken me twenty-something years to like myself. I don't have that don't time to convince somebody else.

It's me or my home. But, unfortunately, it seems we can't both look good at the same time.

I tried to be normal once. Worst two minutes of my life.

My life feels like a test I didn't study for.

Don't rush me. I am still deciding whether I will be productive today.

Some people call me crazy. I prefer the term happy and twisted.

I don't need anger management; you just need to stop annoying me.

Sweet and twisted, does that make me a candy cane?

The sun that melts the wax is capable of hardening the clay.

I think my prayers go directly to God's spam folder.

I was born to be wild but only until around 9 pm or so.

Home is where I can look ugly and not care.

Do you know what part of waking up early I like the most? None, let me go back to sleep.

My train of thought derailed. There were no survivors.

Funny happy quotes about life

Photo: pixabay.com, @bamcreations01 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life is full of negativity, and things do not always go the way they should. It is therefore vital to keep yourself happy and approach life with a positive mind. Below is a collection of funny happy quotes about life that will remind you to press on.

Beauty is not sold and eaten. When I hear people say that life is hard.

The reward of hard work is doing more work.

When life gives you lemons, squeeze them in someone's eyes.

Dear life, will you at least start using lubricant.

Life is like photography. You need the negatives to develop.

When life puts you in tough situations, don't say why me. Say try me.

If money does not grow on trees, then why do they have branches?

Life is like a sewer. What you get is what you put in.

Life is like ice cream; enjoy it before it melts.

People need to understand the difference between want and need like I need abs and want chocolate.

Be a pineapple. Stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet on the inside.

To succeed in life, you need three things, a wishbone, a backbone, and a funnybone.

Napping is the best activity for weight loss because I can't eat anything when I am asleep.

The best things in life will either make you fat, drunk, or pregnant.

If at first you don't succeed, then sky diving is not for you.

Laughter is the shock absorber that eases the blow of life.

Funny Nigerian sayings

Photo: pixabay.com, @efes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life in Nigeria is never dull because Nigerians are full of humour. They express their feelings about life using quotes and sayings to educate people on various matters of life. Here is a list of funny Nigerian sayings that will make you laugh your heart out.

A child can play with his mother's br**sts but not his father's testicles.

A man does not go far from where his corn is roasting.

A woman is like a horse. He who can drive her is her master.

If your face is swollen from life's beatings, just smile and pretend to be fat.

It's the man who does not know to enjoy life that finishes the meat first when he is served food.

Knowledge is like underwear. It is useful to have it but not necessary to show it off.

Respect the fools to avoid noise.

A man who counts money after withdrawing it from the ATM has trust issues.

Even the best woman still has the devil's ribs in her.

A man who spends time around a beautiful girl without saying a word ends up fetching water at her wedding.

Nigeria was not on the map when God said, Let there be light.

No matter how far you urinate, the last drop will always fall on your feet.

When a girl has beauty without brains, her private parts suffer the most.

Funny Nigerian quotes for Facebook

Photo: pixabay.com, @lukesavadogo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facebook is one of the social media platforms that people use to express themselves freely. One of the ways people express themselves is by posting funny quotes. Here are a few funny Nigerian quotes posted on Facebook that will make your day.

Beauty is in the eyes of the beer holder.

I am the best housekeeper because every time I get divorced, I keep the house.

My phone seems to have a problem because I pressed home and I am still not there.

Dear Google, stop behaving like a girl and wait for me to finish what I am typing before you give me suggestions.

Parallel lines have so much in common; it's a shame they will never meet.

Don't get mad when your parents ask you simple tech questions. They taught you how to use a spoon.

Did you know that D in the diet means did I eat that?

If you weigh 100 kilos on earth, you weigh 38 kilos on mars. You are not fat; you are just on the wrong planet.

I just found out that it takes five sheep to make a sweater. I didn't know that sheep knew how to knit.

Chess is the only game in the world that reflects the real status of the husband. The poor king can only take one step at a time, while the mighty queen can do whatever she likes.

When you think you are ugly, just remember you look like your ancestors, and they all got laid.

Sunglasses allow you to stare at other people without being seen, just like Facebook in real life.

Hey, if you are talking about me behind my back, don't forget that you are in a great position to kiss my fart.

Hey, I will be back in five minutes. If not, read the message again.

Trees are all bark and no bite.

Hilarious Nigeria quotes

Photo: pixabay.com, @africaniscool (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigerians have a way of teaching using quotes. Important messages about life are passed through quotes. Here is a list of some Nigerian quotes you can use in your life.

Nigeria was not built in a day so take your time.

By the time a fool learns the game, the players have dispersed.

He who runs to look for scissors to cut indomine sachets is not hungry.

No matter how heated your anger is, it can't cook yams.

Whoever presents his own head to break coconut would not be able to partake in the eating of it.

When the mouse laughs at the cat, there is a hole nearby.

Good palm wine and a beautiful wife are two poisons to a man.

When a goat laughs after hearing the lion is around, one needs to find out what grass it has been eating.

Those who are absent are always wrong.

The sun will shine on the people who stand infront of it before it shines on those who kneel under them.

A snake that you can see does not bite.

He who thinks the soup is too much for eba cannot handle greatness.

The cow that is in a hurry to go to America will come back as corned beef.

Nigerians use funny quotes to explain life and bring out humour even in difficult situations. Many Nigerians can relate 100%, as most are derived from everyday life experiences.

READ ALSO: Funny quotes and sayings about Harmattan every Nigerian can relate to

Legit.ng recently published a hilarious article about funny quotes and sayings about Harmattan that Nigerians can relate to. Harmattan is Nigeria's winter, a season of dry wind and dust. It is one of the most challenging times for Nigerians.

People always come up with hilarious quotes to help them get through this season. These quotes are both hilarious and worth sharing. Check out this article for more examples.

Source: Legit.ng