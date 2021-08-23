100+ incredible pet snake names, their meanings and origins

Even though most people fear snakes, some find them charming and adorable and keep them as pets. The names given to pet snakes vary according to size, type, and colour. Some snake owners also name their snakes after cultural influences such as favourite books or movies, while others name them based on their looks or personalities. What are some incredible pet snake names, and what are their meanings and origins?

What are some good snake names? Here is a look at some cool snake names you can consider.

Incredible male and female pet snake names

Here are some suggestions for pet snake names, organized alphabetically for your convenience. Consider which one is your favourite.

Famous snake names

Here are some famous snake names you can pick from.

Adaj : Dark coloured individual with large black eyes

: Dark coloured individual with large black eyes Adham : Arabic origin meaning black stallion.

: Arabic origin meaning black stallion. Alpha : First or the strongest (Greek origin)

: First or the strongest (Greek origin) Alpha : From Greek, origin to mean the strongest

: From Greek, origin to mean the strongest Amazon : A cool female snake name that refers to the world's largest river.

: A cool female snake name that refers to the world's largest river. Andromeda : Origin from a mythological Greek Goddess that means ruler of men.

: Origin from a mythological Greek Goddess that means ruler of men. Apollo : Manly beauty (From the Greek God of archery)

: Manly beauty (From the Greek God of archery) Arcada : Pastoral simplicity and happiness (Greek)

: Pastoral simplicity and happiness (Greek) Arya : Honorable (Indian)

: Honorable (Indian) Asuna : A Japanese origin word meaning tomorrow

: A Japanese origin word meaning tomorrow Athena : Inspired by the Goddess of war and wisdom. It means praise.

: Inspired by the Goddess of war and wisdom. It means praise. Balthazar : Bel protects the king (From Akkadian origin)

: Bel protects the king (From Akkadian origin) Banana : Suitable for your yellow pet snake.

: Suitable for your yellow pet snake. Basilisk : A little king (Greek origin)

: A little king (Greek origin) Beast : Brave and fearless

: Brave and fearless Bellatrix : A female warrior (Arabic origin)

: A female warrior (Arabic origin) Bindi : A drop (Indian origin)

: A drop (Indian origin) Blade : An English name meaning wealthy glory

: An English name meaning wealthy glory Bowser : A nickname from the Norman term of address 'fine sir.

: A nickname from the Norman term of address 'fine sir. Brutus: Heavy or muscular (Latin origin)

More famous and cute snake names include:

Buddy : A good friend

: A good friend Calypso : From Greek origin meaning she who hides

: From Greek origin meaning she who hides Cassandra : Inspired by a Greek mythological character meaning one who shines and excels over men.

: Inspired by a Greek mythological character meaning one who shines and excels over men. Cobs : He who supplants (Hebrew)

: He who supplants (Hebrew) Coral : Semi-precious sea growth often deep pink or red (Latin)

: Semi-precious sea growth often deep pink or red (Latin) Dahlia : Elegance and dignity

: Elegance and dignity Destiny : Fate (Latin)

: Fate (Latin) Diablo : Devil

: Devil Diem : Pretty

: Pretty Eden : Delight (Hebrew)

: Delight (Hebrew) Elektra : Is a famous character from Greek that means amber or shining.

: Is a famous character from Greek that means amber or shining. Ethan : Powerful and strong

: Powerful and strong Eve : Life or living (Originated from Latin name Eva)

: Life or living (Originated from Latin name Eva) Executioner : A dangerous male snake name meaning the one who carries out a death sentence.

: A dangerous male snake name meaning the one who carries out a death sentence. Fang : A Chinese name that means wind

: A Chinese name that means wind Fergus : Person full of strength

: Person full of strength Flint : A sharp stone

: A sharp stone Flint : English and German origin meaning a stream.

: English and German origin meaning a stream. Fortune: An English and French nickname for a gambler or for someone considered fortunate or well favoured.

Unique names for snakes

Take a look at some of these unique names for both male and female snakes.

Gethwine : Welsh name that means dark skin

: Welsh name that means dark skin Gnome : Earth dweller (Latin)

: Earth dweller (Latin) Godzilla : Japanese words for Gorilla/Gojira

: Japanese words for Gorilla/Gojira Goldie : The precious metal gold (Scottish)

: The precious metal gold (Scottish) Hades : A Greek origin name meaning sightless

: A Greek origin name meaning sightless Halo : Divine Aura (Greek)

: Divine Aura (Greek) Hendrix : Ruler of the home (Germanic Heinrich)

: Ruler of the home (Germanic Heinrich) Hercules : The glory of Hera who is the queen of gods (Latin)

: The glory of Hera who is the queen of gods (Latin) Hughe : The heart, mind, and spirit

: The heart, mind, and spirit Hunter : One who hunts (English origin)

: One who hunts (English origin) Hydra : Water serpent

: Water serpent India : Praise or law

: Praise or law Indigo : A Greek origin gender-neutral name to mean blue dye

: A Greek origin gender-neutral name to mean blue dye Ivy : It is both English and Latin origin meaning vine

: It is both English and Latin origin meaning vine Jade Dragon : A perfect name for your green snake

: A perfect name for your green snake Jade : Stone of the colic (Spanish)

: Stone of the colic (Spanish) Jafaa : Hebrew baby name meaning beauty

: Hebrew baby name meaning beauty Jax : God is gracious

: God is gracious Jinx : Spell (Latin)

: Spell (Latin) Kage : Japanese name standing for shadow

: Japanese name standing for shadow Leon : Another word for lion meaning brave

: Another word for lion meaning brave Loki : One of the best names for pet snakes and is a perfect fit for a mischievous snake. It means God of air (Germanic origin)

: One of the best names for pet snakes and is a perfect fit for a mischievous snake. It means God of air (Germanic origin) Lolly : Latin name for a sweet bay tree

: Latin name for a sweet bay tree Magnum : A perfect Latin name for a great and dangerous snake.

: A perfect Latin name for a great and dangerous snake. Maleficent : A name that belongs to a wicked Queen character who does evil and harm.

: A name that belongs to a wicked Queen character who does evil and harm. Mars : The name of the Roman God of war.

: The name of the Roman God of war. Medusa : is a name inspired by the mythological character that has snakes as her hair. It's of Greek origin meaning cunning.

: is a name inspired by the mythological character that has snakes as her hair. It's of Greek origin meaning cunning. Minerva : The Roman goddess of wisdom who was depicted as a snake.

: The Roman goddess of wisdom who was depicted as a snake. Mochi : Gender-neutral name of Japanese origin that refers to a sweet, chewy treat.

: Gender-neutral name of Japanese origin that refers to a sweet, chewy treat. Myrtle : Associated with love, peace, fertility and youth (Greek origin)

: Associated with love, peace, fertility and youth (Greek origin) Pandora : The all endowed (From Greek)

: The all endowed (From Greek) Petra : Stone or rock (From Greek)

: Stone or rock (From Greek) Poison Ivy : A great name for green snakes.

: A great name for green snakes. Qaisar : One who is born to be a ruler

: One who is born to be a ruler Ramses : Origin from the ancient Egyptian ruler meaning begotten or the sun of god

: Origin from the ancient Egyptian ruler meaning begotten or the sun of god Raven : Dark haired or wise (English and Scottish)

: Dark haired or wise (English and Scottish) Rose : Famous type (English)

: Famous type (English) Set : A Hebrew name meaning compensation

: A Hebrew name meaning compensation Slithers : A good name for your pet snake that loves to move silently.

: A good name for your pet snake that loves to move silently. Slytherin: Spanish/Basque name of the palace

Cool pet snake names

Here are more cool snake pet names.

Sorceress : Related to the mysterious and magical side of snakes.

: Related to the mysterious and magical side of snakes. Spartan : Male snake name inspired from the Greek City and its warriors to mean simple or frugal.

: Male snake name inspired from the Greek City and its warriors to mean simple or frugal. Stormy : American origin meaning impetuous nature. It is best for any dark, black or grey snakes.

: American origin meaning impetuous nature. It is best for any dark, black or grey snakes. Tofu : A Japanese word that means bean curd or bean ferment

: A Japanese word that means bean curd or bean ferment Vasuki : Indian name that implies king of the serpents.

: Indian name that implies king of the serpents. Venus : Inspired by the Roman Goddess of love and beauty.

: Inspired by the Roman Goddess of love and beauty. Vienna : Forest stream (Latin)

: Forest stream (Latin) Viper : A name that implies a deadly snake derived from Latin.

: A name that implies a deadly snake derived from Latin. Walter : Commander of the army (Greek)

: Commander of the army (Greek) Wilbur : A wild boar (German)

: A wild boar (German) Wizard : A magical name that denotes a mysterious snake

: A magical name that denotes a mysterious snake Worm : Middle Low German word for snake or dragon

: Middle Low German word for snake or dragon Xena : Guest or stranger (Greek origin)

: Guest or stranger (Greek origin) Ximena : Hearkener or listener

: Hearkener or listener Xiomara : Battle-ready

: Battle-ready Yoshi : A cute name to mean good luck.

: A cute name to mean good luck. Ziggy: A male name of German origin that means victorious protector.

Badass pet snake names

Here are some badass names for your pet.

Ahiratha - Means having a snake (Indian)

- Means having a snake (Indian) Askook - Snake (Native American)

- Snake (Native American) Chu'mana - Snake maiden (Native American)

- Snake maiden (Native American) Dipili - Green snake (German)

- Green snake (German) Egle - A maiden who married a grass (Lithuanian)

- A maiden who married a grass (Lithuanian) Fani - Hood of snake (French)

- Hood of snake (French) Lynda - Lime tree (German)

- Lime tree (German) Manidhar - Mythical snake (Indian)

- Mythical snake (Indian) Nathaira - A water snake (Scottish)

- A water snake (Scottish) Nagendra - Lord of snakes (Indian)

- Lord of snakes (Indian) Ophiuchus - Serpent bearer (Greek)

- Serpent bearer (Greek) Quetzalcóatl - Feathered water snake (Nahuatl)

- Feathered water snake (Nahuatl) Sheshdhar - One who holds snake (Indian)

- One who holds snake (Indian) Shuman - Rattlesnake handler (Native American)

- Rattlesnake handler (Native American) Vasuki - King of the serpents (Sanskrit)

Names that mean snake

Here are some names that mean snake.

Anguis : In Latin

: In Latin Baem : In Korean

: In Korean Bibilava : In Malagasy

: In Malagasy Cuska : In Latvian

: In Latvian Gata : In Samoan

: In Samoan Hebi : In Japanese

: In Japanese Kaarme : In Finnish

: In Finnish Kigyo : In Hungarian

: In Hungarian Nahesa : In Hawaiian

: In Hawaiian Nathair : In Gaelic

: In Gaelic Serp : In Catalan

: In Catalan Slange: In Danish

Silly and funny snake names

Take a look at a few of these names that sound funny and silly.

Buttercup

Cuddles

Cupcake

Fluffy

Kitty

Monty the Python

Mr. Huggy

Muffy

Nofeet

Noodles

Pretzel

Pringle

Pyro

Randy

Rex

Rhodes

Ricky

Rio

Rumplesnakeskin

Salt

Scales

Serpico

Session

Siberia

Silver

Slasher

Sly

Slyde

Slytherin

Smiles

Snuggles

Sparkles

Spyro

SSSSSam

Stranger

Sydney

Tequila

Toad

Tootsie

Toto

Trasher

Walter

William Snakespeare

Yoshi

Choosing a name for your snake pet should be simple. There are many snake names to choose from if you wish to name your pet. Always pick a name that is a good match for your pet in terms of colour, size, origin, or even behaviour.

